Kendall Jenner Slays In Metallic Blue Crop Top & Bathing Suit Bottoms For Sexy Jewelry Campaign
Another day, another photoshoot for Kendall Jenner, who just starred in the Messika jewelry campaign in a slew of sexy looks from crop tops to swimsuits.
Kendall Jenner, 26, has landed yet another campaign, and this time it was for the jewelry brand, Messika. The supermodel starred in the photoshoot looking incredible in a skintight metallic blue crop top with high-waisted bathing suit bottoms. From crop tops to one-piece swimsuits, Kendall slayed the campaign.
The entire photoshoot was taken in Saint-Tropez, France, and pictured Kendall posing on the beach. In one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Kendall rocked a bright blue, metallic long-sleeve turtleneck crop top with high-waisted black bikini bottoms that put her tiny waist and toned legs on display.
In another photo from the shoot, Kendall looked gorgeous as she lounged on a chair in the water wearing the same form-fitting bottoms with a long-sleeve black crop top that revealed her rock-hard abs. She styled her look with massive diamond hoop earrings and a dazzling Messika My Twin Skinny Choker necklace.
As if Kendall’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she slayed in a skintight black one-piece scuba swimsuit with a zipper on the bodice that was zipped all the way down to reveal her chest and gorgeous gold necklaces. She posed in the pool with wet hair while massive gold earrings graced her lobes.
For her final outfit, Kendall was pictured jogging on the beach while rocking a pair of high-waisted, tight black running shorts with a black crop top and a metallic blue bomber jacket. Her hair whipped behind her in the wind revealing her gold Messika Lucky Move Mono Earrings.
Kendall gushed about working with the brand, “I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for its new campaign. Its jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities. During the shoot, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the house that goes into even the smallest earring.”
‘RHOC’ Noella Bergener Talks Rift With Braunwyn and Slams Porn Claim, Hints Heather Silenced Nicole
Noella Bergener may be a Real Housewives superfan — but that doesn’t mean the friendships she’s established during her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County aren’t genuine.
During a new interview, Noella addressed claims of being obsessed with the show before explaining her past friendships with Vicki Gunvalson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, suggesting “toxic” Heather Dubrow silenced Nicole James, and firing back at Heather for accusing her of giving her child pornography.
“I watched every single episode of every single season of almost every single franchise. I love Bravo. I love the show. I’m not ashamed to admit that,” Noella admitted to Entertainment Tonight on January 18. “[But] every single woman that I met — every single conversation that I had — all the relationships that were forged, they were sincere.”
In recent months, Tamra Judge has said that Noella has been trying to get on the show for years, noting that she befriended Vicki before she was demoted and enjoyed a friendship with Braunwyn before she was fired. Noella’s estranged husband, James Bergener, has also claimed that she wanted to get on the show so badly that she actually chose it over their family.
But according to Noella, her friendships with Vicki and Braunwyn were real.
“Vicki actually did [James’] insurance,” Noella shared. “And we traveled with [Vicki and now-ex-fiancé Steve Lodge] often.”
As for her relationship with Braunwyn, Noella wouldn’t say what specifically happened between them. However, she did admit to having “trust issues” with the former cast member and confirmed their friendship came to an end when she found out that she was going to be featured on RHOC season 16.
Although Noella and Braunwyn have not yet reconnected, Noella told ET she was hoping they one day would and added that she and Nicole made amends after Nicole “crossed over to the dark side” during filming.
After suggesting that Heather and her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, who Nicole took legal action against years prior to her RHOC casting, said something to Nicole that led her to shut down anytime she tried to address the case, Noella hinted that she and Nicole were able to reconcile their friendship after Nicole realized that her friendship with Heather was “fake” — and that Heather was “toxic.”
Noella and Heather were at odds for the majority of filming on season 16, especially after Noella accused Heather of getting physical with someone at her home during the dramatic premiere episode. And while there hasn’t been any concrete evidence shared of any such thing, Noella believes producers may be protecting Heather for the moment.
“Maybe they’re waiting for her to just be honest,” she suspected. “But the fact that she’s calling me psychotic and a liar, and apparently I need to go home and take care of my children and my mental, emotional wellbeing? Because I’m… unless I view her as perfect I can’t be friends with these women? It has to come out now.”
As the episodes of RHOC continue, fans will see Noella join the ladies in Mexico, where Heather confronts her for allegedly providing pornography to one of her children, likely her bisexual daughter Max, who Noella was extremely excited to meet earlier this season.
“Heather used her words incorrectly and she put out a very salacious and somewhat criminal allegation because she kind of needed to get up something more salacious than shoving people against walls,” Noella said in response to the allegation.
RHOC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, which airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Bae Of The Day: Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins Serves Melanin-Kissed Magnificence On The Gram, Sparks Heart Eye Hysteria
Heyyy Ashley
We can’t stop thinking about Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins serving melanin-kissed magnificence at Danielle Brooks’ lavish wedding where she raised the Black Hollywood baddie bar with a series of stunning pics that trended across social media.
Pretty in pink, Jenkins stunned in a gorgeous Cinq à Sept dress alongside husband Darroll Jenkins who posted the couple holding hands at the extravagant affair that attracted beautiful people with amazing energy.
Talented AND fine, the emerging actress/producer known for her roles on “Dear White People” and “Glee” dominated Instagram feeds in a long-overdue moment that introduced her to seas of new fans.
“I’ve always been confident, but I think admiring and acknowledging and loving the fullness of being a woman and all the complexities that come along with that — that’s probably what that feeling is that you’re getting,” she said when asked about her unapologetic confidence in an interview with Hellogiggles.com.
“It’s me loving being a woman, flaws and all, everything that comes along with that, and particularly being a black woman.”
Now, after 4 successful seasons of Netflix’s “Dear White People,” we’re excited to see her shine on NBC’s buzzy new series “Grand Crew.”
#GrandCrew Was One Of The Best Shows I’ve Ever Worked On (You’ll Meet My Character In Episode 8 ☺️). Countless Memories & Laughs! I Want You All To Know That What You See From These Actors, Directors & Writers Is Truly Impressive, But The BEST Part Is That I Can Personally Attest To The Fact That They Are Wonderful & TALENTED Humans In Front Of & BEHIND The Camera. People Like That Are ALWAYS Worth Rooting For💫
Tune In Every Tuesday Night @ 8:30pm PST On @nbc#nbcpartner
Where does Ashley rank on the list of Black Hollywood baddies? Tell us down below and enjoy some of her hottest pics on the flip.
Britney Spears Claims Dad Jamie Took ‘At Least $6 Million’ From Her During Conservatorship
New documents filed by the ‘Toxic’ singer claim that her father had taken millions of dollars from her over the course of the 13-year conservatorship.
Britney Spears’ legal battles after getting out of her conservatorship are still continuing. The 40-year-old popstar lawyer filed new documents, obtained by HollywoodLife, before a hearing on Wednesday January 19, claiming that Britney’s dad Jamie Spears and his legal team took millions of dollars from the singer throughout her conservatorship. The singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart laid out all of the money that Jamie and legal teams allegedly took from the singer over the course of the 13 year conservatorship.
The new documents claim that over $36 million were taken from Britney while she was under the conservatorship. The filing claims that Jamie took over $6.3 million for himself, and the other $30 million went to lawyers and legal fees. The most recent payment to the singer’s dad was a 2020 payment of almost $200,000.
The latest filing comes in the most recent attempts from Jamie to have his daughter pay his legal fees. “Mr. Spears, an ignominiously-suspended conservator — of a conservatorship that has been terminated — now seeks to siphon even more money from his daughter,” the documents say, per Variety. The documents suggest that Jamie cuts his costs down if he can’t afford his current legal team. “Mr. Spears should be required to pay his legal fees… if he has already dissipated those funds, he should consider hiring other, less expensive counsel whom he can afford,” the documents state.
Later in the documents, Britney’s attorney slammed Jamie’s attempts to have his daughter pay for his legal fees. “Mr. Spears’s Petition is shameless, and we respectfully submit that granting it would be tantamount to funding a war chest for his new counsel and encouraging them to bill liberally for ‘getting up to speed’ on the record of many years of abuse and inviting waste, excess, and mischief,” the filing states.
Before Britney’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Jamie had been suspended as the “Piece of Me” singer’s conservator in September. He had agreed to step down from the conservatorship before the judge’s ruling in court documents filed in August.
Her dad isn’t the only Spears that Britney is feuding with. The singer has also had a very public battle with her younger sister Jamie Lynn, as the actress released her memoir Things I Should Have Said. The popstar asked her attorney to send a cease-and-desist letter to her younger sister to ask her to not bring up Britney on her upcoming book tour. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” the letter states. “We, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”
