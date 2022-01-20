Connect with us

Kim Cattrall Seemingly Agrees With Fan Who Bashes 'SATC' Revival's 'Trashy' Storylines

Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall ‘liked’ a tweet that applauded the actress for skipping ‘And Just Like That’ to star in the new ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff on Hulu.

Kim Cattrall appears to have no love for HBO Max’s And Just Like That. After refusing to reprise her iconic Sex and the City role as Samantha Jones, the 65-year-old actress “liked” a fan’s tweet from Jan. 18 that called the revival series “trashy”. The tweet also praised Kim for “skipping” And Just Like That in favor of Hilary Duff‘s Hulu series How I Met Your Father.

“So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu,” the fan wrote. “She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff. If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!”

This isn’t the first instance of Kim throwing some subtle shade towards And Just Like That. After the show premiered on Dec. 9, Kim “liked” several tweets from fans that showed support for her and her beloved character. Beyond that, though, she hasn’t addressed her reasoning for skipping the revival series — though it’s been rumored that it has much to do with her longstanding feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, a.k.a. Carrie Bradshaw.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Kim “has no desire” to play Samantha “ever again.” The insider added, “Kim is a very strong, independent woman and has come to a point in her life where if it doesn’t fulfill her in a positive direction, then she wants nothing to do with it. She so appreciates all the love from fans and is hoping they’ll continue following other work and upcoming projects she does.”

Kim Cattrall at the 2020 Winter TCA on January 7, 2020 (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Although Kim isn’t in And Just Like That, show boss Michael Patrick King has still found ways to involve Samantha in the storyline. In the first episode, it was revealed that Samantha apparently had a falling out with the girls and moved to London, though she sends flowers to Carrie after her lover Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dies of a heart attack. A few episodes later, Carrie texts Samantha to let her know that she’ll be sharing an old story about her on a podcast. Samantha gives her the green light to do so, but when Carrie texts “I miss you” to Samantha, Samantha goes radio-silent.

Fans of Kim’s can still keep up with her on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. She narrates the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series as the future version of Sophie (Hilary) as she informs her son how she met his dad.

Rob Lowe Jokes About His Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow 'How To' Perform Oral Sex — Watch

January 20, 2022

Rob Lowe Jokes About His Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow 'How To' Perform Oral Sex — Watch
The ‘Parks & Rec’ star revealed that his wife of over 30-years gave the ‘Iron Man’ star a few bedroom tips.

Rob Lowe, 57, had a hilarious revelation when he had Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, on his podcast Literally in July 2020. The actor discovered that his wife Sheryl Berkoff, 60, had given the the future goop founder tips on oral sex when she was a young adult. Rob got to make a few jokes about his wife’s sisterly lessons to the young actress while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday January 18.

Rob told Jimmy Kimmel how Sheryl and his became friends, while his future wife was working on a movie with Gwyneth’s mom. The Outsiders star revealed that his wife took the young actress under her wing. “When Gwyneth was a little precocious 18-year-old, my wife was still a makeup artist on a movie that Gwyneth’s mother Blythe Danner was on,” he said. “Sheryl would give her cigarettes, and they’d go out and smoke behind the trailers. She was like a big sister to Gwyneth—still is.”

He went on to joke about some of the more explicit things that Sheryl told the future Shakespeare In Love star. “I had no idea. I must thank her. My wife taught Gwyneth how to—how should we say this on network television?” he said, before Jimmy made a suggestion. The late night host interjected, “I think ‘perform oral sex’ would be the way to go, which is a very nice thing for her to do.” Rob also joked that Gwyneth’s ex and current husband both owe some of their great sexual chemistry to his wife. “As I like to say, Chris Martin and Brad Falchuk, you’re welcome,” he joked.

Rob Lowe had plenty of jokes about Gwyneth Paltrow revealing his wife Sheryl had given her some NSFW sex tips. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Jimmy also pulled up a tweet from Rob’s son John Owen Lowe, where the actor’s child admitted that he wasn’t exactly thrilled to learn some of his parents’ more intimate details. The actor quipped that it was understandable. “That’s not a visual that those boys are interested in. I think the therapy bills will be coming to me,” he said.

Back when Gwyneth was on the 2020 episode of Rob’s podcast, she had so many great things to say about Sheryl and their decades-long friendship. “She was so cool. She knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blowjob. You know, all the classic Sheryl stuff,” she said about their first times hanging out. “She was so awesome to me.”

 

Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Her 'King' Luis Ruelas As 'RHONJ' Season 12 Taglines Are Revealed — Watch 

January 20, 2022

Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ are back for Season 12 and their taglines are here! Find out each quippy line from our Garden State gals.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey isn’t here just yet, but the taglines have arrived! The upcoming season, premiering February 1 at 8/7c, will feature all six ladies making their return: Teresa GiudiceMargaret JosephsDolores CataniaMelissa GorgaJennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider. In the below teaser, the ladies each debut a new opener look and quip a great line that highlights their individual personality.

First is Melissa, who dons a rose gold plunging lamé dress. “Some people are born great and some are born Jersey,” she quips. Next up is Dolores, who states, “I don’t start the drama but I will stop the show,” in a gorgeous long-sleeved silver gown.

“I say, when you have nothing to hide there’s nothing to lose,” Margaret says, sporting a long-sleeve plunging, pink form-fitting dress. “You don’t have to pay a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect,” Jackie then confirms, herself wearing a one-sleeve red-colored dress. Then comes no-longer-the-newbie Jennifer, who, wearing an off-the-shoulder mocha-colored sheath, jokes, “My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat.”

Finally, it’s the OG, Teresa, who sports a strapless gold-beaded gown and hints at her new romance with businessman fiancé Luis Ruelas. “I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey.”

The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ (Bravo).

Although at this point, all we have is the taglines teaser and longer trailer for the upcoming season, certain housewives have teased the drama to come. When speaking with Margaret last fall, the 54-year-old said the season being “heated” was “the understatement of the century.” Moreover, the entrepreneur told us that although there wouldn’t be any “hair pulls” this year, “other things are flying!”

Additionally, when we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with other cast member Dolores, she talked about a “wild” and “crazy” seasons that fans wouldn’t want to miss. “Make sure you watch this season… it’s a good one,” she told HollywoodLife at Mohegan Sun’s 25th anniversary celebration on Oct. 23. “[It’ll have] very heated fights like you’ve never seen.”

Nice Try! Simon Guobadia Posts Proof That He Didn't Regift Falynn Pina's $400K Rolls Royce & Give It To Porsha Williams

January 20, 2022

Nice Try! Simon Guobadia Posts Proof That He Didn't Regift Falynn Pina's $400K Rolls Royce & Give It To Porsha Williams
If you care about rich people’s problems, a businessman is posting proof that he dished out big bucks on a brand new Rolls Royce for his fiancée.

 

Source: Marcus Ingram / Bravo

Porsha Williams’ fiancé Simon Guobadia is reacting to rumors that he shadily swiped a previous present from his ex-wife and gave it to the former housewife.

On Wednesday Porsha proudly posted pictures of a shiny Rolls Royce Ghost that CarAndDriver.com reports runs for $398K MSRP.

“The only way you win is if I quit!” Porsha captioned the pics. “#ThankYouHubby #PhotoDump #LivingLife #ThePursuitOfPorsha #RRGhost,” she added.

She also made sure to share pics of the pricy car’s interior that included orange and black trim.

 

Unfortunately for Porsha, several people pointed out that the car looks eerily similar to a car that Simon’s ex-wife Falynn Pina posted in 2020.

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Source: Real Housewives of Atlanta / Bravo

TheShadeRoom reposted pictures of Porsha and Falynn standing beside Rolls Royces and in the comments, several fans alleged that Porsha’s luxury vehicle was actually a regift.

“He has the same taste two years later!” wrote one follower. “It’s giving recycled,” added another.

 

If you look closely, however, you can see that Falynn’s car indeed does have the matching orange interior—but her vehicle is a two-door.

 

Clearly privy of the regifting rumors, Simon’s since shut them down via a reshared Instagram story from @HighEndHaulz, the transportation service that delivered the car to his Atlanta mansion.

“Beautiful brand new Rolls Royce Ghost,” @HighEndHaulz captioned a pic of the car being dropped off. “Big congrats!”

Simon later added in TheShadeRoom’s comments that the car pictured alongside his ex is a Rolls Royce Dawn, not Porsha’s Rolls Royce Ghost.

“Nice try folks lol. I’ve owned that 2-door RR Dawn since 2018 and STILL in my garage to this day lol. Love the pettiness though😂😂”

 

So much for that.

 

What do YOU think about Porsha’s [brand new] Rolls Royce Ghost gift?

 

Must be niiiiiiice.

 

 

