Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Rocks A Bikini In Vacay Pics & Fans Think The Caption Is Shouting Out Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian used a very specific emoji to describe her new vacation photos that fans think is a subtle reference to her beau Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian‘s Jan. 19 Instagram post got her fans talking and speculating about her relationship with Pete Davidson. Imagine that! The SKIMS founder, 41, posted two new photos of her lounging on the beach while rocking a sexy two-piece black bikini from her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s clothing line, Good American. Kim looked effortlessly gorgeous in the images, but it was her caption that got attention from the fans. “Beach 🅿️arty,” the mother-of-four wrote.
At first glance, Kim’s caption seems pretty ordinary. But the “P” square emoji has gotten her fans to believe it’s a clever callout to Pete, 28, whose been speculated to have taken Kim’s bikini photos while they were in the Bahamas together after New Year’s.
Kim’s followers flooded her post to confidently share their Pete-related theories. “PETE party,” one fan commented, while another fan wrote, “Great shots Pete 🙌.” One fan used the same emoji to write “Beach 🅿️etey” on Kim’s post, as the Saturday Night Live star continued to be mentioned in comment after comment underneath Kim’s post.
This isn’t the first instance that fans have connected Pete to Kim’s vacation photos. Kim shared a few beach pics the other day that were seemingly taken in the Bahamas. In the third image, there’s a shadowy figure taking the photo on the sand in front of Kim that fans noticed. And of course, they quickly theorized that it was Pete who took the photos of the brunette bombshell.
Kim and Pete went on their romantic getaway to The Bahamas from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5. They went to the gorgeous area via a private jet and in photos that were taken during the trip, they both looked so thrilled as they walked together while chatting and flashing big smiles to cameras. Since returning home, Hollywood’s latest A-list couple has been spotted scoring deals at the Camarillo Premium Outlet and grabbing pizza in Los Angeles. While neither star has publicly commented on the relationship, Kim and Pete clearly seem to be having a blast together!
Celebrities
“Why Are We Like This” Looks Back At 2021’s Top Trends From The World Wild Web
Whew… Who else is happy to make it to 2022 in one piece? One thing’s for sure, we couldn’t have made it without our senses of humor! But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s have a look back and what we survived.
Just when we thought we’d made it through 2020, 2021 came through with its own special level of absolute ridiculousness. Regardless, together as a culture, we have survived the madness with hella jokes, mad memes and the spirits of our funny a** ancestors. This is “Why Are We Like This.”
In the first part of “Why Are We Like This,” we explore the January 6th insurrection at the nation’s Capitol, Bernie Sanders’ inauguration look, Gorilla Glue Girl, the red flag trend, African-American urges, the rules of engagement for Spades, stacking in Uno games, cancel culture and more! We had tweets, memes, tiktoks, reels, lives, clubhouse rooms and more all about these topics and EVERYBODY had so much to say. Thank goodness too, because those jokes gave us all life!
Check out “Why Are We Like This” below:
Are you a spades player, an Uno player or none of the above? What was your favorite memory from the 2021 trends? Did you take part in the red flag tweets? Which red flag got the most laughs in your group chat? How about the African-American urges? Which African-American urges are strongest for you?
Has anyone checked on Gorilla Glue Girl in 2022? We have questions that need answers!
Celebrities
Adam Rippon Married: Olympian Marries Jussi-Pekka Kajaala In Intimate NYE Ceremony
The Olympic figure skater announced that he and his longtime partner tied the knot in a spur of the moment ceremony.
A belated congratulations to Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala! The Olympic skater announced that he and his partner had gotten married on New Year’s Eve in a Wednesday January 19 Instagram post. Adam, 32, and JP, 34, posted a selfie together along with their dog, and they seemed incredibly happy to be newlyweds! The pair were all smiles in a selfie, taken in Los Angeles.
Both Adam and JP shared a pair of photos with JP holding up their dog, while the Olympic Bronze medalist gave his now-husband a kiss. Adam joked about how spur of the moment the pair’s wedding was in his comment. “One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now.’ So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect,” he wrote in the caption. JP shared the same photos (plus a video of them in the car on the day of their wedding). He wrote that it the intimate ceremony was “Exactly what we wanted,” and mentioned that their dog Tony now has “two happy dads.”
While it may have been an intimate ceremony without family nearby, Adam’s mom Kelly Rippon showed how much she loves her son and new son-in-law with sweet comments on both of their posts. “I am the luckiest mom in the world!” she wrote on Adam’s post. “It was the best way to start the new year! Still smiling.”
Adam and JP announced their engagement back in February 2021. Adam wrote that while the pair may not have gotten a lot of time to bond during 2020, the former Dancing With The Stars winner spent plenty of time with his now-husband when he went for an extended visit to Finland, where JP was building a cottage. “we bought ourselves some rings and said that magic word..’duh!’” he wrote at the time. After getting engaged early in 2021, it must have been a magical end to the year to get to say “I do” on New Year’s Eve.
Celebrities
Psalm West, 2, Rides A Scooter While Playing In The Park With Big Sis Chicago, 4 – Photos
Siblings stick together! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, looked adorable and happy playing together in the park in new photos.
Is there anything better than a day of play? New photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 4, show the sweet siblings laughing and playing together with their bodyguard on January 19. Psalm cruised comfortably on a scooter, sticking his tongue out with concentration as Chicago giggled chasing behind him. With a bodyguard nearby holding a helmet, the kids appeared to be having a fun and relaxing day out in Beverly Hills.
Always in style, the Kardashian-West kiddos each rocked tan Yeezy’s from their dad’s label. Psalm took a page out of his dad’s playbook wearing a cool and casual velour sweatshirt, while girly-girl Chicago wore bouncy pigtail braids and a matching pink sweatsuit.
Last week, Psalm was also seen getting in quality time with his dad during an outing in LA. Fresh off a whirlwind weekend with new flame Julia Fox, Kanye spent time with Psalm and siblings North, 8, and Saint, 6, playing board games as a family at an LA hotel. Even amidst their parent’s ongoing drama, the kids have spent quality time with both Mom and Dad. Kim, (who has been dating Pete Davidson, 28) shared sweet photos of the family– without Kanye– looking glamorous at a small Christmas Eve celebration in December, as well.
Chicago recently celebrated her 4th birthday with a special party, where Kanye helped his daughter take a hit at a unicorn-shaped piñata. Kanye alleged that Kim originally hid the address of the birthday party from him, which he claimed was her way of keeping him from his children. But after Travis Scott reportedly shared the address with Kanye, the father-daughter pair seemed happy and relaxed celebrating her birthday together.
Kim Kardashian Rocks A Bikini In Vacay Pics & Fans Think The Caption Is Shouting Out Pete Davidson
Judge directs that name be disclosed of witness who claims former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle said, ‘I did it. She’s gone,’ after girlfriend’s death
“Why Are We Like This” Looks Back At 2021’s Top Trends From The World Wild Web
Avalanche’s remaining schedule: NHL releases new dates for postponed games
Adam Rippon Married: Olympian Marries Jussi-Pekka Kajaala In Intimate NYE Ceremony
Marshall fire, omicron prompt a special health insurance enrollment period in Colorado
Psalm West, 2, Rides A Scooter While Playing In The Park With Big Sis Chicago, 4 – Photos
McDonald’s employee shot in north St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon
Reports Show Government Intends To Imply Stricter Regulations On Cryptocurrency ATMs
A Legend Immortalized: 20 Quotes That Prove ‘Pharaoh Of Fabulosity’ André Leon Talley Was As Wise As He Was Fashionable
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena