Launch Day Finally Arrives For Moonbeam Network-Based Beamswap
Beam Swap, built on the Moonbeam Network, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) Hub and the inaugural decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM), offering liquidity and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. Simply put, Beamswap looks to become the main DeFi Hub on Moonbeam, as it is able to provide a wide variety of useful services and features that can be utilised by all kinds of investors and traders.
Why choose Moonbeam?
There are several reasons as to why Beamswap has chosen Moonbeam. Firstly, it has to do with a sizable amount of funds being generated and most contributions for a Polkadot parachain being involved as well. Moreover, it combines the ease of usage of Ethereum with the strength of Polkadot, in addition to facilitating transition from various other EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) chains in a seamless fashion.
Furthermore, Beamswap holds the first-movers advantage and the involvement with Moonbeam includes full compatibility with tools that users are already acquainted with and utilise on a regular basis, such as Metamask, Hardhat, Remix, and more. Another reason for selecting the Moonbeam Network has to do with the integrations across many chains as well as on-chain governance along with improved scalability and relatively low gas and transaction fees.
$GLINT
Beamswap is powered by GLINT, a token which can be staked in order to receive a part of the decentralized exchange fees and can also be utilised for governance purposes and taking part in key decisions. Participation through the launchpad projects is additionally possible and by doing so the users can increase their respective allocation through GLINT. As if that weren’t enough, when $GLINT is staked in the single sided auto-compounding buyback pool, users are entitled to obtain Beamshare tokens as a receipt, which will represent their share of the pool.
The official link through which the exchange can be accessed has thus been provided, and the Beamswap DEX’s URL is also available through the official Twitter and Telegram channels. Also, the IDOs with Synapse Network, Moonstarter and InfinityPad had all been successfully sold out. Other features that users can enjoy thanks to Beamswap include yield farming capabilities, Beamshare tokens, LP Locker, GLMR Faucet, an integrated bridge (where users can bridge their crypto assets from other EVM chains to Moonbeam and vice versa), limit orders, a portfolio tracker, NFT marketplace, charts, graphs, collaborations with the likes of Beaver Labs and Solidity Finance, and so much more.
Important Note: Beamswap has witnessed many copycats circling around recently, so users are encouraged to ensure that they are not taken advantage of by any fraudulent endeavors or entities.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing
Crypto.com and the Adelaide Crows Announce Long-Term Partnership
The Adelaide Football Club, called “the Crows” in Australia, is a professional club based in Adelaide. This team is led by John Olsen, Chairman, and Tim Silvers, CEO. The Adelaide Crows are the pride of South Australia, a club with over 30 years of existence and the only club to have won multiple premierships in the AFLW competition.
Crypto.com, a firm founded in 2016, is accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency, serving more than 10 million customers globally on a secure, private and compliant platform. Over 3,000 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world’s shift to cryptocurrency.
Crypto.com is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and is independently assessed at Tier 4, which is the highest level for NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Framework compliance, as well as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance.
The Crows are the first Australian sports team to partner with Crypto.com. It follows some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands like Formula 1, UFC, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings, esports team Fnatic, Lega Serie A and Twitch.
With a multi-year agreement encompassing all the teams, the Adelaide Football Club has partnered with the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform.
On the backs of the home and clash jerseys, the Crypto.com logo will appear, as well as other engagement initiatives.
Additionally, the AEG-owned and operated Staples Center in Los Angeles has been renamed Crypto.com Arena, and the AFL recently announced a five-year partnership with the leading cryptocurrency platform.
Tim said:
“Crypto.com has aligned with some of the highest profile sporting teams and organizations around the world, and to be part of that family is significant.
Innovation is at the core of Crypto.com and there will be many opportunities for us to work together.”
Although cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are still in their infancy in Australia, we are excited to be working with a global leader along the way to bring new opportunities to our members and fans.
The partnership with the Adelaide Crows takes our commitment to Australian sports a step further by securing our position as a leader in the Australian market, said Crypto.com General Manager Asia & Pacific, Karl Mohan.
Bringing people together to achieve great things is what resonates with our brand attributes the most, and we look forward to supporting a team with a history of excellence but who also has been a champion for women’s sport.
ERTHA Listing on KuCoin
Ertha Metaverse, one of blockchain gaming’s most talked about metaverses has today announced the listing of their ERTHA token on one of the top crypto exchanges – KuCoin.
With over 10 million users worldwide, KuCoin is a perfect partner for Ertha. In addition to being among the top exchanges for Altcoins, it also charges some of the lowest fees in the industry.
By listing their token on KuCoin, Ertha continues expanding its availability to potential investors and keeps the project’s momentum up as it aims to launch 2022’s biggest metaverse.
This news comes soon after the project announced that it has completed its funding. To date, Ertha has raised $5.4 million and recently launched record-breaking IDO’s on three of blockchain gaming’s most respected launchpads, Seedify, GameFi, and RedKite. Each of the community pools sold out in less than a minute.
Ertha is going from strength to strength with its NFT land sales and has already sold over 19,200 revenue-generating land plots.
What is Ertha Metaverse?
In Ertha, mankind finds itself on the brink of extinction. World leaders failed with their last-ditch attempts at saving Earth from its rapidly changing climate, and in the years that followed untold natural disasters devastated the planet.
Players are given the opportunity to right the wrongs of our past by building a new world, from the ground up. Extract resources, develop land, re-build economies, and re-form countries and their governments in the way they see fit. Each player’s actions can have a lasting impact within an ever-evolving metaverse.
Ertha’s Gameplay
Ertha’s world is a complex and intricately designed playspace ripe for the creation of new governments, economies, and shaky alliances between its player base. The Metaverse is divided into 350,000 purchasable land plots, each of which collects taxes, fees, and other forms of revenue from the transactions taking place on them. Players must balance production, trade, and financial budgets, in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.
For those looking for an introduction to Metaverses and Play-to-Earn gaming, Ertha represents an opportunity like no other.
What Is the ERTHA Token?
The ERTHA token will play an essential role for anyone serious about entering the Erthaverse! As a game of economic and political intrigue, our token has various uses for players. Use $ERTHA to influence in-game political policies, purchase land, develop real estate, and much more.
However you decide to use them, the ERTHA tokens you hold will have a real impact on your influence within the Erthaverse!
Whale Alert Traces 224,951,362 XLM Transferred to Unknown Wallet
- XLM is up 0.04 percent in the last 24 Hours.
- The transaction took place at 04:13:26 UTC on Thursday, 20 January 2022.
Whale Alert recorded a staggering 224,951,362 XLM, which equates to $55,787,769 USD transferred. According to reports, XLM was transferred to an unknown wallet through the Binance exchange.
Stellar (XLM) is a decentralised, peer-to-peer money transfer and storage network. In order to facilitate cross-border asset trading, the network’s native token, lumens, acts as a bridge across countries. Existing payment providers are sometimes charging excessive rates for a similar service and the firm wants to address this issue.
In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. Each of these databases is regularly updated manually with the assistance of AI and contains tens of thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses.
Source: Whale Alert
Whale Alert
Whales have re-emerged, transferring hundreds of millions of XLM overnight. The large crypto transfers were initially discovered by the Whale Alert monitoring and analytics service. It was about 04:13:26 UTC on Thursday, 20 January 2022, according to Whale Alert data. The XLM, on the other hand, is up 0.04 percent in the previous day.
Whale Alert stated, on its official Twitter account:
“1224,951,362 #XLM (55,787,769 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet”.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Stellar price today is $0.247012 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $269,685,398 USD.
