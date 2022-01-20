League of Kingdoms (LOKA) on Binance Launchpad Hits ATH of $3.84

From PvE to MMO, the game has various gameplay types to choose from.

Battle for dominance is the theme behind League of Kingdoms, an MMO strategy game. NFT technology makes it possible to own and exchange digital assets securely and efficiently. Transparent voting and a congress system will allow users to be active participants in the management of the game.

League of Kingdoms (LOKA) has been Binance Launchpad’s 26th project. League of Kingdoms tokens were sold the same way as Launchpad subscriptions, with user BNB balances recorded as of 2022-01-12 00:00 AM (UTC). Surprisingly, League of Kingdoms was the first Binance Launchpad this year. LOKA token price marked $3.84 ATH today, giving investors a massive ROI and is trading now at $2.45.

Multiple Use Land NFT

The first 4x MMO strategy game on the blockchain, League of Kingdoms, was released in July 2020. The game’s NFT ecosystem includes a variety of in-game assets and properties, including the game’s famous Land NFT, and it operates on a blockchain network. The blockchain network stores the Land NFTs, representing the actual Land upon which the League of Kingdoms universe rests.

As well as having the option of acquiring these lands, players may also mine materials from the Land and create NFTs to sell. There are no middlemen involved in the transactions or trading of these tokenized assets on the blockchain. From PvE to MMO, the game has various gameplay types to choose from. As time goes on, more gaming elements will be added to the overall experience.

When it comes to the digital economy and blockchain Play-to-Earn revolution, League of Kingdoms has become a social network and economic platform with an active community that spans the digital and real worlds.