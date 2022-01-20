Lena Dunham Reveals She’s Considering Rebooting ‘Girls’ The Same Way ‘Sex & The City’ Did

The writer and actress admitted to floating the idea of bringing back some of her iconic characters but older for a new take on the series.

Lena Dunham is clearly loving And Just Like That! The 35-year-old actress said that she’s felt inspired by the Sex And The City reboot to possibly do the same thing with her classic series Girls in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday January 19. She did admit that the time isn’t just right yet, but maybe Girls fans can look forward to Hannah and the gang reuniting somewhere down the line.

Lena mentioned the possibility after reflecting on filming the early seasons of Girls at the same studios where Sex And The City was shot. The actress raved about And Just Like That before mentioning that she’d had a few casual chats about the possibility of bringing back Girls. “It was such a pleasure to see those women back together and to see them take on middle-age sexuality,” she told THR. “For me, those are women who can do no wrong.”

While Lena might bring the show back eventually, fans will probably have to wait. HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloy did say that the network didn’t have plans to revive the series anytime soon, and Lena admitted that she thinks right now, people would probably just be more interested in Adam Driver. “We all recognize it’s not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters’ lives have really changed. Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren,” she quipped.

Even though fans may have to wait to see their favorite Girls characters older and wiser, the cast have certainly done a lot of growing up in real life since the show ended in 2017! Lena tied the knot with her husband Luis Felber back in September 2021, and the Girls creator had plenty of her famous friends there to celebrate her marriage, including her pal Taylor Swift. Of course, Lena isn’t the only star from the show to have major life changes since the series ended. Adam has also gone on to be nominated for two Academy Awards and starred in plenty of critically-acclaimed movies since the show ended, including 2021’s House of Gucci, which he performed in alongside Lady Gaga.