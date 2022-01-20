News
Letters: ‘Charged’ is not ‘convicted’
Joe Soucheray writes of the disparity he perceives in Judge Regina Chu’s bail decisions (“We’ve been getting our wakeup calls,” Jan. 16). In order to persuade readers of the judge’s failures he notes she denied bail to a police officer convicted of manslaughter, but has recently released an 18-year-old charged with serious felonies to attend a funeral. He absconded.
But comparing one convicted to one charged doesn’t really show a disparity. Those convicted have a far lesser chance of bail than those charged. Thus, Soucheray, who has demonstrated he knows the meaning of words, calls the individual charged a “criminal” and a “repeat offender.” A criminal is one convicted of a crime and a repeat offender is one who’s been convicted of more than one crime.
Yellow journalism emphasizes sensationalism over facts. From what was published it does not appear that the individuals released by Judge Chu have been convicted of crimes.
Words matter, but using them correctly would not have been as sensational. One can point out that the conduct charged is heinous, one can question her decision to release the young man, and one can even hope he is convicted. We can all hope for a reduction of the surging spate of violent crime. I, and most, sympathize with Kim Potter.
But that isn’t his real point. Instead, Soucheray writes the judge is guilty of being private, and that the ‘implication” of the denial of post-conviction bail was that it had something to do with Derek Chauvin. Finally, he suggests Judge Chu is a greater threat to public safety than former officer Potter. I doubt Daunte Wright’s family or friends agrees. The real and sad implication of Soucheray’s column is right there in that final paragraph: Black lives don’t matter.
Greg Weyandt, Falcon Heights
Change how judges are elected
Thanks to Joe Soucheray for highlighting Judge Regina Chu’s decision-making process. In the same piece, Joe, with his “garage logic,” wrote about former police officer Kim Potter sitting in jail for months awaiting sentencing for an accidental manslaughter conviction. And who is going to sentence Kim Potter? None other than Judge Regina Chu. I think the writing is on the wall for the former officer who never had a serious complaint against her during her almost three-decade law enforcement career.
After over a 30-year career in law enforcement myself I have noted firsthand some egregious decisions made by some judges. Usually by the same judges. Most try to make the right decision. Those who do not usually run in election unopposed and get re-elected to continue to make decisions contrary to the greater good, protecting society.
A change of election law is needed to be enacted by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Walz. If a sitting judge cannot get 50% of the votes cast by the district voters then that judge is removed from office. Allowed to run again only if there is a challenger in the election. We, as voters, get stuck by having to vote for justices running unopposed. With no information.
Kim Potter made a mistake, we all do. Judge Regina Chu goes easy on some people as pointed out by Joe. Maybe a sentencing of time served and probation would be appropriate.
David Arnold, Maplewood
Good call, mayors
I applaud the mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis for their decision to require proof of vaccine or a negative Covid test to get into restaurants and bars. I am fully vaccinated and I have avoided indoor dining especially during the increase in Omicron. This is true of most people I know.
Recently I’ve noticed a number of restaurants closing in the metro area due to a loss of business. With this new mandate I am planning on dining indoors again at places that fall under the new mandate. I realize that no public space is completely safe even with a mandate; however, it will definitely make it safer. I fully expect that restaurants will see an increase in customers when the mandate begins.
Mary Jean Proulx, St. Paul
A good bet?
Due to the frigid temperatures, I sat enjoying coffee indoors reading the entire Pioneer Press Wednesday morning. Not surprisingly at all was an article on another ne’er do well who had pled guilty to shooting at two women in a car at 8:30 in the evening.
He was sentenced to three years jail time and three years probation — but wait — I hear the usual refrain — his sentence has been stayed. He MUST follow the guidelines of his probation — if he doesn’t he COULD be arrested.
I wonder what the judge based this decision on? Had this fellow been on a Mission with Doctors Without Borders before his arrest? Volunteering at Dorothy Day, helping Mary Jo Copeland wash homeless people’s feet at Sharing and Caring? Somehow I do not think he was participating in any of these activities. Yet we are to place our trust in the judge’s idea that he will be a model citizen. Of course he had two other charges dropped — fleeing a police officer and assault. So shooting at someone is assault — how about attempted murder? Fleeing a police officer is OK — I know a police officer sitting in jail with no chance of getting out — who would wish that offenders would be afraid to flee — but this judge just lets it go.
We need to let judges know that these sentences are not realistic or suitable for people whose behavior does not indicate that they are a good bet to stay on the right side of the law.
Joan Barrett, St. Paul
Daily horoscope for January 20, 2022
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo.
Happy Birthday for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022:
You are conscientious, capable and reliable. People like to know they can count on you. They also love your sense of humor. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer relevant in your life.
The stars show the kind of day you’ll have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
Because you’re in a positive mood today, you will get a lot done. Even your health feels more vigorous. However, your enthusiasm about something might tempt you to overlook details. Be aware of this. Tonight: Be helpful.
TAURUS
(April 20-May 20)
★★★★★
This is a playful day! You will want to interact with others and enjoy good times (within the restrictions you face dealing with your own bubble of contacts). Playful activities with children, sports and the entertainment world will appeal to you. Tonight: Enjoy fun times.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★★
This is a pleasant day at home. Group activities with the family or close friends might take place. You also might entertain big ideas for making improvements to where you live, because today you are enthusiastic and full of big ideas for the future! Tonight: Relax.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
Today your thoughts are positive. Excellent! Everything begins with a thought. “From the thought springs the word; and from the word springs the deed. The deed soon becomes habit; and habit eventually hardens into character.” This is why we must watch our thoughts! Tonight: Good conversations.
LEO
(July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★
Today you feel more optimistic about financial matters. However, make sure your facts are correct. It’s easy to think something is better than it is today. When shopping, guard against going overboard and being extravagant. (Keep your receipts.) Tonight: Check your finances.
VIRGO
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★★★
This is a feel-good day because the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. This is why you want to kick back and relax. You have that feeling that the world owes you a favor! It’s OK to have your head in the clouds, but make sure your feet are on the ground. Tonight: You’re confident!
LIBRA
(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★
This is a feel-good day for you because you feel contented. This is a good thing. The future is just a hope or a fear, and the past is already gone. All you have is the present. Enjoy your present moment today. Mind games, puzzles and mental activities will delight. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★★
Some kind of group activity, including Zoom conferences, might be the order of the day, because you will be involved with friends and groups more than usual today. Your reach will be far. You will want to talk to many people about future projects and goals. Tonight: A heartfelt conversation with a friend.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★
Today you are high-viz. This means people notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. (Incidentally, this includes the police.) Fortunately, the impression you create is one of being positive, successful and affluent. Tonight: Enjoy your good press.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★★★
Grab every opportunity to travel or do something to expand your world, because this is what you want to do today. You want to see new faces, new places and learn new ideas! Do what you can to increase your knowledge, perhaps with online learning or an old-fashioned book. Tonight: Make plans.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★★
You feel flush today. Perhaps it is easier for you to get the financial and practical support of others, including your partner. That makes this a good day to make decisions about how to divide something, because you will end up laughing all the way to the bank. Tonight: Get organized.
PISCES
(Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★
Relations with partners and close friends are warm, friendly and upbeat today. People are in a good mood! In addition, people are also mutually generous and helpful today. You will benefit others, and they will benefit you. Tonight: Cooperate.
BORN TODAY
TV host Bill Maher (1956), actor Omar Sy (1978), astronaut Buzz Aldrin (1930)
* * *
Find more Georgia Nicols horoscopes at georgianicols.com.
Ask Amy: A father ponders parental possibilities
Dear Amy: I have an issue that I need to bring to you.
I always felt that my daughter, “Carol” (from my first marriage) isn’t really “mine.”
She was the product of a wife that cheated on me, and although my wife always swore that she was mine, I find that highly unlikely.
I feel that Carol knows this, but we are both uncomfortable about bringing that up.
I was involved in her upbringing and accepted her as mine in her earlier years, but we just grew apart.
I see her on Facebook from time to time and although she is now a grandmother, she seems unhappy — in a hidden way.
Her mother died 20 years ago.
I think I have located her reluctant, biological father, but I don’t know if I should get involved because she may shun him, or she may be hurt because it’s been 50 years, now.
A DNA test will be the proof and I am scared that (1) this whole thing will be about a father that doesn’t want her (2) I may freak out and find that after 50 years she was mine all along.
I wouldn’t want her to hate both men involved.
It could also lead to an unlikely happy ending.
Lucas: Women taking the reins of Massachusetts government
Once touted as the Massachusetts Miracle, the state could soon be known as the Massachusetts Matriarchy.
Billy Galvin, 71, the veteran secretary of state, could soon be the only male holding statewide constitutional office. But he is being challenged by a woman, too.
She is Tanisha Sullivan, head of the Boston branch of the NAACP, who is challenging Galvin in the Democrat primary.
Women are taking over state government, and while some see that as a good thing, believing women bring different values to politics and society as do men, others maintain that women in power rule no differently than the males they replace.
A perfect example is Democratic state Senate President Karen Spilka of Ashland, elected by her peers. Although a progressive, Spilka rules the Senate much the way autocratic Billy Bulger of South Boston did for 17 years. And that is with a heavy hand.
It was either Bulger’s way or the highway. Toe the line and you are rewarded with lucrative committee chairmanships. Cross the line and you are not.
And the male senators, like sheep, went along with Bulger, just as they now trail Spilka. Some things do not change, regardless of gender.
Either way, women in Massachusetts politics are a force to reckon with, even though to date no woman has been elected governor or speaker of the House of Representatives. But it is only a matter of time.
The state Senate aside, women currently control four of the state’s six constitutional offices. They are Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and state Auditor Suzanne Bump.
But changes are in the air. Polito, along with Gov. Charlie Baker, is not seeking re-election. Nor is Auditor Bump. And Attorney General Healy is expected to run for governor.
The state will get a new governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. There is a possibility that all four offices could be filled by women, giving women control of five of the six constitutional offices.
Both Goldberg and Galvin are favorites to be re-elected, but you never know.
Should Healey announce for governor, as expected, she will be the third candidate — all women — running for the Democratic nomination. The other two are state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston and Harvard professor Danielle Allen.
The winner will most likely face off against conservative Republican Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump supporter in the November election.
While there is no guarantee that a woman will be elected and replace Healey as attorney general, it should be noted that women have held the office for the past 16 years — Healey for eight and Martha Coakley, her predecessor, for eight.
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, now the U.S. Attorney, would have been a natural candidate for attorney general given a vacancy, had she not been appointed to the federal post.
There are currently five Democrats running for lieutenant governor, two of whom are women — state Rep. Tami Gouvei of Acton, and veteran Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, an out-of-the-box heavy favorite.
The other candidates are state Sen Eric Lesser of Longmeadow, state Sen. Adam Hinds of Pittsfield and Boston businessman Bret Bero.
Driscoll is considered the strongest candidate in the field. Not only has she run a city for five terms, giving her the executive experience that the others do not have, but she has the support of fellow mayors across the state, some of whom have already endorsed her.
It is not far-fetched to forecast that the Democratic ticket for the 2022 election could be made up of two women, Healey for governor and Driscoll for lieutenant governor. That would be another first for the state.
Then there is state Sen Diana DiZoglio of Methuen who is seeking to succeed the outgoing Suzanne Bump as state auditor.
DiZoglio is most known for bringing attention to sexual harassment issues at the State House. She is opposed in the Democratic primary by Chris Dempsey, a former assistant secretary of transportation.
With women taking over statewide offices, even Billy Galvin, who has held the secretary’s office for 27 years, must be worried. The movement could become a rout.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
