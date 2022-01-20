‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Tai Steps Away From Her Date To Beef With Boston Over The Phone

Get excited y’all…

“Love During Lockup” is back with a brand new episode tomorrow, Friday January 21 at 9/8c and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Tai has a dinner date with a non-con named Angel — but Boston calls her during dinner and interrupts the whole vibe.

Check out the clip below:

Now why did she even answer the phone? Ladies, please tell us you’re not doing this on your dates! Do you think Tai should have been honest with Angel about the phone call? We’re curious to see if he sticks around.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Haley defies Dalton and meets his Dad anyway. Max finds out shocking news about Tara. Santiba’s sexy photo shoot fizzles. Tai goes on a date with a non-con but Boston interrupts. Gabby gets mixed signals from Felicia.

“Love During Lockup” returns for a new episode Friday January 21 at 9/8c on WeTV

Will you be watching? For the folks who have tuned in for “Love During Lockup” how do you like it so far in comparison to “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup”? Who are your favorite cast members to watch thus far? We’ve gotta say Tai is super entertaining because her roster is quite the lineup — pardon the pun! Do you think she should be investing so much energy in Hottie when she has an opportunity to date available, attractive men like Angel out in the real world?