Man shot dead Tuesday in southwest Denver homicide investigation underway

ST. LOUIS – January is about to January, meaning the St. Louis region is about to get very cold. A cold front moved through early Wednesday, winds have swung to out of the northwest, and colder air is flowing into the Bistate.

As the front exits, sleet and light snow have been falling in our far southern counties. Accumulations up to 1″ are possible along and south of a line from Salem, MO over to Perryville, MO then across to DuQuoin, IL. Snow flurries can be expected elsewhere through the afternoon.

St. Louis Radar Captured at 11:43 am Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Temperatures will drop through the day Wednesday. By rush hour, temperatures will be in the 20s. As temperatures drop, wind speeds will pick up, with gusts around 25mph through the afternoon and into tonight. That means wind chills by rush hour will be in the single digits. By the time we wake up Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the single digit with wind chills, the feels-like temperature, of -5 to -10.

Forecasted temperatures and wind chills for Thursday morning, January 20, 2022

Winds disrupt your body’s ability to keep a layer of body heat around it. Limit your time outdoors tonight and tomorrow and be sure to wear plenty of layers.

On Thursday, winds won’t be as gusty, but it will still be a very cold. Temperatures will only warm into the teens and wind chills will be in the single digits throughout. Another start in the single digits Friday before we start a small warm up into the weekend. The six to ten day extended outlook show colder than average temperatures hanging around the eastern half of the country.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 Day Outlook: Jan. 19, 2022

