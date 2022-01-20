News
Man shot dead Tuesday in southwest Denver homicide investigation underway
A man was shot dead Tuesday in southwest Denver, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of S Kendall St. One adult male was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be provided as the become available. No arrests at this time. pic.twitter.com/H840MkCLIK
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 18, 2022
Dangerous cold returns to St. Louis as wind chills go sub-zero
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS – January is about to January, meaning the St. Louis region is about to get very cold. A cold front moved through early Wednesday, winds have swung to out of the northwest, and colder air is flowing into the Bistate.
As the front exits, sleet and light snow have been falling in our far southern counties. Accumulations up to 1″ are possible along and south of a line from Salem, MO over to Perryville, MO then across to DuQuoin, IL. Snow flurries can be expected elsewhere through the afternoon.
Temperatures will drop through the day Wednesday. By rush hour, temperatures will be in the 20s. As temperatures drop, wind speeds will pick up, with gusts around 25mph through the afternoon and into tonight. That means wind chills by rush hour will be in the single digits. By the time we wake up Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the single digit with wind chills, the feels-like temperature, of -5 to -10.
Winds disrupt your body’s ability to keep a layer of body heat around it. Limit your time outdoors tonight and tomorrow and be sure to wear plenty of layers.
On Thursday, winds won’t be as gusty, but it will still be a very cold. Temperatures will only warm into the teens and wind chills will be in the single digits throughout. Another start in the single digits Friday before we start a small warm up into the weekend. The six to ten day extended outlook show colder than average temperatures hanging around the eastern half of the country.
Heat-Up St. Louis, Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity that focuses on helping area elderly and disabled people, and low-income families, with their delinquent heating bills in Missouri and Illinois in the St. Louis region. If you need help or would like to aid their cause, please visit heatupstlouis.org.
More films could be made in Missouri if the ‘Show MO Act’ passes
ST. LOUIS – A Missouri State representative has filed a bill to provide tax credits for certain expenses related to film productions in the state. House Bill 2473, also known as the “Show MO Act,” was filed by representative LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis. The state’s film tax credit expired in 2013.
Similar bills have been filed over the past few years have been met with some opposition from lawmakers. A bill filed in 2019 by Republican Representative Kathryn Swan of Cape Girardeau would have also created a 20 percent tax credit for in-state expenses. The argument against that bill was that more tax credits are a bad idea.
“Our state misses out on dozens of productions to states like Georgia, which offers massive tax credits to companies that produce films, television series, and commercials,” Appelbaum said. “Even a show like Ozark that takes place in Missouri’s own Lake of the Ozarks is mostly filmed in Atlanta. The ‘Show MO Act’ will help make Missouri competitive with other states in capturing business we would not otherwise receive.”
Season 4 of Ozark starts streaming on Netflix on January 21.
The “Show MO Act” would give companies that produce films, and more the following:
- 20 percent tax credit for all qualifying film productions
- Add separate, additional 5 percent tax credits if more than 50 percent of the production is filmed in Missouri
- Add separate, additional 5 percent tax credits if at least 15 percent of the production is filmed in a rural or blighted area
- Add separate, additional 5 percent tax credits if a certain number of Missouri residents are hired onto these productions
- Add separate, additional 5 percent tax credits if the production depicts the state or region in a positive light
This bill joins similar legislation encouraging the entertainment industry to film in Missouri through tax incentives. Those include Senate Bills 721, 732, and 960 from state Sens. Angela Mosley, Doug Beck and Denny Hoskins.
More than $7.8 million was spent filming the major motion picture “Gone Girl” in southwest Missouri.
Lakewood man sentence to life in prison for strangulation of his girlfriend
A Lakewood man has been sentenced to life in prison for the strangulation death of his girlfriend in her Lakewood home.
Karl Aaron Bemish, 52, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Hilary Engel, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
“We are thankful for the prosecution’s work on this case, and that even though we continue to grieve the loss of Hilary, we believe this result was the best available outcome,” Engel’s family said in a statement, part of the DA’s news release.
Engel, a nurse, is survived by an 8-year-old son, among family and friends.
On Dec. 29, 2020, Engel was reported missing by her father after she was last seen dropping her son off at daycare the previous morning, the release said. Her body was found inside her Green Mountain area home, hidden underneath a bed.
