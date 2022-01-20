News
Massachusetts parents coalition calls for vaccination clinics, masks
A coalition of parents of Massachusetts school-aged students gathered over Zoom Wednesday, demanding that the Baker administration bolster its COVID-19 safeguards in schools.
“Throughout the pandemic, this administration has been reactive, never taking the leadership that is needed and passing the buck on to our local communities, and worse, to our overwhelmed families,” said Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance and a Worcester Public Schools parent.
The group called on the Baker administration to tackle three primary issues: creating a state-run, in-school COVID-19 vaccination program for schools with a vaccination rate under 75%; distributing high-quality masks to every district that requests them; and a “state coordinated, state-financed and transparent testing program for every school district,” the group wrote in a news release.
Parents from cities throughout the state detailed cases where children brought COVID home from school, infecting entire families and going against Gov. Charlie Baker’s consistent reminders that COVID doesn’t often spread in schools.
Although the Baker administration has made available several testing programs for districts, including pooled testing, the “Test and Stay” program for close contacts of students with COVID, and a new regular rapid test program, coalition members argued that not all school districts have the resources to run these programs.
Spokespeople for districts with lower-than-average school vaccination rates said they’ve been able to manage vaccination clinics on their own.
Lauren Buck, director of the Revere Department of Public Health, said the city has held its own clinics every week in partnership with Cambridge Health Alliance since the spring.
Despite this, “the clinics that we’ve been hosting at the schools for the last month and a half have been extremely, extremely busy and very well attended to the point where we are turning people away,” she said, though she added that demand has dipped in recent days.
A Boston Public Schools spokesperson said that the district has hosted 72 clinics in partnership with the city, the city’s Public Health Commission and others.
The Baker administration did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for Lowell Public Schools said that the district has held over a dozen well-attended in-school clinics sponsored by the state Department of Public Health.
News
New York AG says Trump’s company misled banks, tax officials
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general says her investigators have uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its golf clubs, skyscrapers and other property to get loans and tax benefits.
In a court filing late Tuesday, lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James told a judge they have not decided whether to bring a lawsuit in connection with the allegations, but that investigators should be allowed to question Trump and his two eldest children under oath as part of the civil probe.
The Trump Organization issued a statement Wednesday calling the investigation “baseless” and politically motivated.
The court documents contain the attorney general’s most detailed accounting yet of a long-running investigation into allegations that Trump’s company exaggerated the value of its holdings to impress lenders or misstated what land was worth to slash its tax burden.
The Trump Organization, James’ office said, overstated the value of land donations made in New York and California on paperwork submitted to the IRS to justify several million dollars in tax deductions.
When giving estimates of Trump’s wealth, the company misreported the size of his Manhattan penthouse, saying it was nearly three times its actual size — a difference in value of about $200 million, James’ office said, citing deposition testimony from Trump’s longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg, who was charged last year with tax fraud in a parallel criminal investigation.
James’ office detailed its findings in a court motion seeking to force Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. to comply with subpoenas seeking their testimony.
Investigators, the court papers said, have “developed significant additional evidence indicating that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain a host of economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.”
In its statement, the Trump Organization said “the only one misleading the public is Letitia James.”
“She defrauded New Yorkers by basing her entire candidacy on a promise to get Trump at all costs without having seen a shred of evidence and in violation of every conceivable ethical rule,” they wrote. “Three years later she is now faced with the stark reality that she has no case.”
Donald Trump Jr. said on Twitter that the investigation “is nothing more than political retribution from her on behalf of the entire Dem Party. She should be disbarred!”
The disclosure comes as Trump has been laying the groundwork for a potential comeback campaign for president in 2024. He held his first rally of the new year last weekend in Arizona, where he slammed the “monsters that are using law enforcement for political retribution at the local, state and federal level” and aired an anti-James video that highlighted her past anti-Trump statements.
Trump’s legal team has sought to block the subpoenas, and it asked a federal court last month to put an end to James’ investigation. That lawsuit is pending. His lawyers say James is improperly attempting to obtain testimony in her civil probe that could be used in a parallel criminal investigation overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
In a statement late Tuesday, James’ office said the evidence gathered so far shows that her investigation should proceed unimpeded.
“For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” James said. “Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit.”
Although James’ investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, her office has been involved in both, dispatching several lawyers to work side by side with prosecutors from the Manhattan D.A.’s office.
James’ office said that under state law, it can seek ”a broad range of remedies” against companies found to have committed commercial fraud, including revoking licenses to conduct business in the state, seeking the removal of company officers or seeking restitution and “disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.”
In the court papers, James’ office said evidence shows that Trump’s company:
— Listed his Seven Springs estate north of New York City as being worth $291 million, based on a dubious assumption that it could reap $161 million from building nine luxury homes.
— Added a “brand premium” of 15% to 30% to the value of some properties because they carried the Trump name, despite financial statements explicitly stating they did not incorporate brand value.
— Inflated the value of a suburban New York golf club by millions of dollars by counting fees for memberships that were not sold or were never paid.
— Valued a Park Avenue condominium tower at $350 million, based on proceeds it could reap from unsold units, even though many of those apartments were likely to sell for less because they were covered by rent stabilization laws.
— Valued an apartment being rented to Ivanka Trump at as high as $25 million, even though she had an option to buy it for $8.5 million.
— Said in documents that its stake in an office building, 40 Wall Street, was worth $525 million to $602 million — two to three times the estimate made by appraisers working for the lender Capital One.
One judge previously sided with James on an earlier request to question another Trump son, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump, who ultimately sat for a deposition but declined to answer some questions.
Last year, the Manhattan district attorney brought tax fraud charges against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, its longtime chief financial officer.
Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and the company evaded taxes on fringe benefits paid to executives.
The disclosures about the attorney general’s investigation came the same day as Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and other members of the legal team that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
News
Kacey Musgraves warms up a chilly night with engaging performance at Xcel Energy Center
It seemed like an odd decision when country crossover star Kacey Musgraves announced she was kicking off her first arena tour in Minnesota, in the middle of January. And the tour is in support of her fifth album “Star-Crossed,” which takes a stark, brutally honest look at her 2020 divorce from fellow singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly.
Who wants to go out on a bitterly cold Wednesday night to listen to a bunch of sad songs about divorce? More than 9,000 people did at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, and they gave the 33-year-old Texas native one of the warmest receptions I’ve seen at a concert in years.
Musgraves really leaned into the whole “Star-Crossed” theme, starting with playing songs from the “Romeo + Juliet” soundtrack over the loudspeakers before she took the stage. She opened with the first three tracks from the new record and the lyrics from the title track made it clear what was to come: “Let me set the scene/Two lovers ripped right at the seams/They woke up from the perfect dream/And then the darkness came.” Oh, and she sang that song with a large metal heart of fire behind her.
Not to say it was all doom and gloom, as Musgraves’ nimble band injected real energy into the songs and found ways to amplify the hooks. And while she seemed a bit off at points — opening night jitters, maybe? — Musgraves also let her winning personality shine through. The songs may have been serious, but she kept her own mood light, telling the crowd “I made a really depressing album, sorry about that … I think the next one might be happier, but tonight we can be sad together.”
The first half of her set focused on “Star-Crossed” and its much-sunnier predecessor, 2018’s “Golden Hour,” which won four Grammy Awards, including album of the year, and landed at 270 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. Musgraves began her career nearly a decade ago with a quirky take on classic country, but her recent work exists somewhere between spaced-out pop and alt-folk.
As such, her selections from the two albums made it sound like they all came from the same massive writing session, even if they clearly didn’t. Her gentle vocals (which were too low in the mix for sure) almost forced listeners to lean in more, even if the crowd was already highly engaged.
Later in the show, Musgraves jumped back to her debut album for an acoustic “Merry Go Round,” followed by a folk-inspired cover of TLC’s classic “No Scrubs.” Musgraves also turned the new “There Is a Light” into something akin to a Coldplay anthem. It sounded terrific.
Despite the brutal chill outside and the melancholy lyrics, Musgraves turned in a show that felt truly special. I get a feeling she’s going to settle in just fine as a newly crowned arena performer.
News
St. Paul pair arrested after car chase are suspected in more than 20 cases, police say
Two St. Paul residents arrested Tuesday night after a 45-minute car chase that crisscrossed the Twin Cities are suspected in more than 20 robberies and car thefts spanning three counties, police say.
Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, and Nautica Alaja Argue, 19, were arrested outside a residence in the 1700 block of East Maryland Avenue in St. Paul after leading authorities on a circuitous pursuit across half a dozen metro cities, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening by the St. Louis Park Police Department.
Investigators with the SLPPD began searching for Wertman and Argue after identifying them as suspects in a Jan. 15 robbery, in which they allegedly threatened to shoot a female motorist before taking her keys and driving off in her vehicle, the news release said.
Investigators eventually tied the pair to seven aggravated robberies, 13 simple robberies, one attempted simple robbery and one motor vehicle theft, according to the release. In addition to St. Louis Park, these incidents occurred in White Bear Lake, Roseville, Richfield, Brooklyn Center, Woodbury, Columbia Heights, Plymouth, Edina and Eagan.
St. Louis Park police on Tuesday issued a probable cause arrest notice for Wertman and Argue to other nearby law enforcement agencies, which prompted Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies to search for the pair at the address on Maryland Avenue.
Deputies found them about 6:15 p.m. outside the residence in a silver Audi TT, which had been reported stolen on Jan. 16, and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the news release said.
Wertman and Argue evaded authorities for about 45 minutes before arriving back at the Maryland Avenue residence on St. Paul’s East Side, where they were arrested.
Cases will be submitted to the Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington county attorneys’ offices, where charging decisions will be made, the news releases said.
Massachusetts parents coalition calls for vaccination clinics, masks
New York AG says Trump’s company misled banks, tax officials
How to Make It in the Entertainment Industry
BitMEX Launches New Ways to EARN and CONVERT Crypto
Kacey Musgraves warms up a chilly night with engaging performance at Xcel Energy Center
St. Paul pair arrested after car chase are suspected in more than 20 cases, police say
Questions To Ask Before Buying a CBD Product
AscendEX Lists the Solanium Token, SLIM
June 13 date set for state trial of 3 former Minneapolis officers in George Floyd’s death
Why Looking for Financing Alternatives is an Essential Part of a Business
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News7 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena