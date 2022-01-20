Missouri Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

The Colorado Rapids made three crucial moves Tuesday in the wake of seeing a pair of midfielders depart.

The Rapids announced contract extensions for Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (four years guaranteed), highly rated defender Keegan Rosenberry (three years) and defender Danny Wilson (two years).

The moves come five days after the Rapids traded away United States Men’s National Team member Kellyn Acosta to LAFC and reports surfaced that Cole Bassett is expected to agree to terms on an 18-month loan with Dutch side Feyenoord.

Kaye signed a four-year contract extension through 2025 with a club option for a fifth season, signaling his long-term importance to the Rapids’ midfield after the club traded for him last season.

“Mark has been one of the top central midfielders in MLS since he first joined the league and has continued to demonstrate his quality during his time with us,” said Rapids General Manager Pádraig Smith in a club statement. “We’re delighted to secure his future in Burgundy and are excited to see the heights he can help the club reach in the coming years.”

Kaye came to the Rapids in a July trade with LAFC last season and started 14 of his 15 games with one goal and two assists. He scored the game-winning goal to help the Rapids reclaim the Rocky Mountain Cup over Real Salt Lake. The Canadian national has 10 goals and 20 assists in 90 appearances since entering the league in 2018. Kaye had a guaranteed maximum salary of $247,188.00, according to the MLS Players Association salary guide, but will likely be significantly higher.

The Rapids also announced they had re-signed Rosenberry to a three-year deal through 2024, with a club option for a fourth year.

Rosenberry is highly valued as a fullback who can get up the pitch to attack, but can also hold his own on defense. Rosenberry, 28, has four goals and eight assists since joining the club in 2019. He has missed just five games with Colorado, and played every minute of the 2019 season.

Rosenberry, who had a guaranteed compensation of $298,750.00, also spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Union.

“Keegan is one of the leading and most consistent fullbacks in the league,” Smith said in a club statement. “His quality on both sides of the ball, work rate and athleticism have made him an integral part of our success since his arrival three years ago so we’re delighted he has committed his future to the club.”

Wilson signed a two-year contract extension through 2024, with club options for 2025 and 2026.