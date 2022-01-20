News
Missouri Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS – The finalists have been chosen for the 12th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. On January 16, 2022, forty-two metro area high school acts competed in the semi-final round in four categories, vocal, instrumental, dance and specialty. There were judged by fifteen St. Louis performing arts professionals, each representing the respective categories.
The judges narrowed the field to fourteen acts who will move on to the finals, to be held at the Fox Theatre on Friday, February 11 at 8 pm. The final competition is a professionally produced production that is free and open to the public. General Admission tickets are required and are available at no charge online at metrotix.com.
News
Troy, Missouri mother goes missing, police ask for help finding her
TROY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Troy, Missouri woman.
The Troy Missouri Police Department said Alicia Drewel, 41, left Troy Tuesday morning. Police said, “she indicated she was 3 hours away from home,” and that this is completely out of character for her.
Drewel is married and has children. Police described her as 5’9″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a back tattoo and an ankle tattoo.
She was driving a 2012 Chevy Traverse with the license plate number NA0M1H.
Anyone who sees her or hears from her should contact the Troy Police Department at 636-528-4725 or her family including Ryan Drewel, Tatum Drewel, Asher Drewel, Tim Muldoon, and Jackie Muldoon.
Suggest a Correction
News
Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson to contract extensions
The Colorado Rapids made three crucial moves Tuesday in the wake of seeing a pair of midfielders depart.
The Rapids announced contract extensions for Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (four years guaranteed), highly rated defender Keegan Rosenberry (three years) and defender Danny Wilson (two years).
The moves come five days after the Rapids traded away United States Men’s National Team member Kellyn Acosta to LAFC and reports surfaced that Cole Bassett is expected to agree to terms on an 18-month loan with Dutch side Feyenoord.
Kaye signed a four-year contract extension through 2025 with a club option for a fifth season, signaling his long-term importance to the Rapids’ midfield after the club traded for him last season.
“Mark has been one of the top central midfielders in MLS since he first joined the league and has continued to demonstrate his quality during his time with us,” said Rapids General Manager Pádraig Smith in a club statement. “We’re delighted to secure his future in Burgundy and are excited to see the heights he can help the club reach in the coming years.”
Kaye came to the Rapids in a July trade with LAFC last season and started 14 of his 15 games with one goal and two assists. He scored the game-winning goal to help the Rapids reclaim the Rocky Mountain Cup over Real Salt Lake. The Canadian national has 10 goals and 20 assists in 90 appearances since entering the league in 2018. Kaye had a guaranteed maximum salary of $247,188.00, according to the MLS Players Association salary guide, but will likely be significantly higher.
The Rapids also announced they had re-signed Rosenberry to a three-year deal through 2024, with a club option for a fourth year.
Rosenberry is highly valued as a fullback who can get up the pitch to attack, but can also hold his own on defense. Rosenberry, 28, has four goals and eight assists since joining the club in 2019. He has missed just five games with Colorado, and played every minute of the 2019 season.
Rosenberry, who had a guaranteed compensation of $298,750.00, also spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Union.
“Keegan is one of the leading and most consistent fullbacks in the league,” Smith said in a club statement. “His quality on both sides of the ball, work rate and athleticism have made him an integral part of our success since his arrival three years ago so we’re delighted he has committed his future to the club.”
Wilson signed a two-year contract extension through 2024, with club options for 2025 and 2026.
News
U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon closed during an emergency response
U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon closed on Wednesday afternoon as emergency responders perform a technical rescue.
All lanes (both directions) of US HWY 6 are CLOSED at Tunnel One near MM270 for a technical rock rescue by @GoldenCOFire @AlpineRescue and @ArvadaFire. Please avoid the area. We will update when the road opens. Please be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/Gvbny3k0aX
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 19, 2022
All lanes of the highway are closed at Tunnel One as members of the Golden Fire Department, Arvada Fire Protection District and Alpine rescue work on a technical rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.
Missouri Governor orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
Tom Schwartz and Sandoval Say Randall No Longer Investing in Sandwich Shop, Plus Status With Him and Jax
Troy, Missouri mother goes missing, police ask for help finding her
BitMEX Purchases a German Bank to Create a Crypto Powerhouse in the Heart of Europe
How did Newfoundland manage to vaccinate 75 per cent of 5-11-year-olds? – Macleans.ca
Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson to contract extensions
Brian Austin Green Holds Hands With Sharna Burgess After Megan Fox Gets Engaged — 1st Photo
U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon closed during an emergency response
“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Tyran Refuses To Get Vaxxed For Tee Tee And Shawn’s Wedding [VIDEO]
Broncos podcast: The latest on Denver’s coaching search, John Elway’s desire to be part of ownership bid and predicting divisional playoffs
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena