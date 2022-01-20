NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh set wedding date? | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

NeNe Leakes is moving at lightning speed for a woman who just buried her husband several months ago.

The 54-year-old businesswoman is in a hurry to tie the knot with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, according to PEOPLE.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star buried her husband Gregg Leakes in September.

Since then, NeNe has been seen partying and vacationing non-stop with menswear designer Nyonisela — and a source tells PEOPLE she’s “absolutely open to marriage again.”

The insider says NeNe and Nyoni, owner of Nyoni Couture, are already in the planning stages of their star-studded nuptials.

She captioned an Instagram picture of Nyoni, “The way you love on me & take care of me….Grateful!”

“Despite losing Gregg last year, she is really happy and in a great place as she begins starting this next chapter of her life,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

“She’s been leaning heavily on her girlfriends these last few months and when she’s not with Nyonisela, she’s with them whether it’s in Atlanta or other places,” the source says. “She really hasn’t been alone much.”



Other sources say Nyoni is using NeNe to promote himself and his company. They say he is still married and has at least one child with his long-suffering wife in Charlotte, NC.

But that’s just a technicality to NeNe, a former stripper who has never been manless in her entire adult life.

“Nene is totally into [Nyoni],” the source says. “He’s wining and dining her. They’re very much already in love.”