NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh set wedding date? | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh set wedding date?

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose 

NeNe Leakes is moving at lightning speed for a woman who just buried her husband several months ago.

The 54-year-old businesswoman is in a hurry to tie the knot with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, according to PEOPLE.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star buried her husband Gregg Leakes in September.

Since then, NeNe has been seen partying and vacationing non-stop with menswear designer Nyonisela — and a source tells PEOPLE she’s “absolutely open to marriage again.”

The insider says NeNe and Nyoni, owner of Nyoni Couture, are already in the planning stages of their star-studded nuptials.

She captioned an Instagram picture of Nyoni, “The way you love on me & take care of me….Grateful!”

“Despite losing Gregg last year, she is really happy and in a great place as she begins starting this next chapter of her life,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

“She’s been leaning heavily on her girlfriends these last few months and when she’s not with Nyonisela, she’s with them whether it’s in Atlanta or other places,” the source says. “She really hasn’t been alone much.”
 
RELATED:Will Nyoni Sioh's Wife Sue NeNe Leakes for Alienation of Affection?
 

Other sources say Nyoni is using NeNe to promote himself and his company. They say he is still married and has at least one child with his long-suffering wife in Charlotte, NC.

But that’s just a technicality to NeNe, a former stripper who has never been manless in her entire adult life.

“Nene is totally into [Nyoni],” the source says. “He’s wining and dining her. They’re very much already in love.”

Two Men Indicted In The Murder Of Young Dolph Make First Court Appearance

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Two Men Indicted In The Murder Of Young Dolph Make First Court Appearance
Both men indicted for the murder of Young Dolph make their first court appearance.

Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office / Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Since the murder of Young Dolph, US Marshalls and every agency involved have been hot on the case closing in on the suspects. From the stolen car being found, to clear footage of the crime and plenty of witnesses, we all knew it was just a matter of time.

Cornelius Smith was one of two men indicted for the murder of Young Dolph, but in his case, he was already in jail when the indictment came down. The other gentleman, Justin Johnson, instantly began posting on social media, using his 15 minutes of fame to be seen and make headlines. He even revealed he would turn himself in, which everyone knew was a lie. Eventually, authorities went and picked him up and finally both men were in custody.

Yesterday, both men appeared in court for the first time, where they declined public defenders and asked for more time in finding their own council for the next hearing. The next hearing was scheduled by Judge Lee V. Coffee for January 28th.

Many were confused about the attempted murder charges and in court, it was revealed Young Dolph’s brother was indeed in the vicinity when Dolph was murdered, which caused the attempted murder charge to be added. Both Johnson and Smith are being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, Does A Grueling Full-Body Workout: 'On My Way To A Better Me'

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Jennifer Lopez
The singer gave fans a glimpse into her intense workout routine in a new montage video set to her song ‘On My Way.’

Jennifer Lopez served up some workout inspiration! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted an intense workout video, which you can watch here, on Wednesday January 19, where she showed fans some of her techniques to staying such great shape! Even though she was working hard, J.Lo looked stunning, and her muscles were totally toned from the workout. Even though she definitely felt the burn while doing the exercise, she did seem satisfied with herself.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a black sports bra and leggings in the new workout video. (SplashNews)

The whole clip was set to her new song “On My Way” from the upcoming musical romcom Marry Me, which she stars in with Owen Wilson. Some of the exercises that J.Lo did in the clip, included weight training, some bicep curls, and some intense ab workouts. The singer stunned in her workout clothes, which consisted of a matching black sports bra and leggings. The new song clearly served as some inspiration to push herself in the workout “On my way to a better me,” she wrote in the caption.

Other than keeping on top of her fitness, Jennifer has been open with her fans about what she wants to do throughout 2022. She opened up about her intentions for the new year in a “pensive” Instagram video on  January 10. She spoke about wanting to be the best version of herself that she can. “To be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be, the best daughter, sister, boss – person – that I can be,” she said.

J. Lo stuns in workout clothes. (MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID)

J.Lo is clearly taking the goal of being her best self super seriously. She’s also shown her commitment and that she’s being the “best partner” she can to her boyfriend Ben Affleck. She paid compliments to Ben for his performance in the new movie The Tender Bar, while opening a swag box for the film. “There’s a great scene in a bowling alley with Ben and the little boy [Daniel Ranieri]. Ben plays his uncle [and] they’re both amazing in the movie. If you haven’t seen it, you should,” she said.

 

RHOBH Star PK Kemsley Settles $2.27 Million Gambling Debt With Las Vegas Casino

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK had a terrible 2021. In October, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was robbed at gunpoint in her LA home while her two children were sleeping.

A month later, PK was arrested on suspicion of DUI (he said the charges were later dropped). Then, he contracted COVID.

According to legal papers obtained by Radar, PK paid a massive debt to a Las Vegas casino. The owners of Bellagio Hotel & Casino told the court he provided $2.27 million, which settled the debt in full.

Because of this, Bellagio’s lawsuit has officially concluded. PK was tied to the debt for almost a decade as he tried to pay it off.

It all started in 2013 when Bellagio sued him for missing payments on a private payment plan. At the time, PK had given $875,000 before filing for bankruptcy in the U.K.

The casino claimed PK never told them about the bankruptcy, and the discharge didn’t apply to his $2.27 million debt.

They eventually reached a settlement deal, which involved PK making payments until the summer of 2018. Unfortunately, Bellagio said he stopped making payments again. At that point, the casino asked for the debt to be paid in full.

Bellagio made plans to garnish PK’s wages until the balance was settled.

This is a victory for PK and Dorit, who still owe $1.3 million in unpaid taxes.

