Norfolk County Sheriff seizes $14k in smuggled Suboxone

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that it intercepted and confiscated what it estimated as $14,000 worth of Suboxone from an unnamed inmate who attempted to smuggle the controlled substance into its facility.

Suboxone is the brand name for a pharmaceutical drug to combat opioid addictions and is produced by the pharmaceutical company Indivior, according to the company’s website. Suboxone is used as a prescription “sublingual film,” which means it is to be dissolved under the tongue. The inmate had attempted to smuggle in 35 strips of the film, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The introduction of illegal drugs into our facility threatens the well-being and recovery of the justice-involved individuals here doing the hard work of turning their lives around,” Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott said in a press release.

The release highlighted the sheriff’s office’s “comprehensive set of recovery resources for justice-involved individuals with substance use disorder.” In March of 2001, the department had been awarded a $700,000 State Opioid Response grant by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which funded “successful re-entry” programs there. That followed a program introduced the year before that developed a medication-assisted treatment initiative.

Suboxone is a mix of two drugs: the active buprenorphine, which works on the brain like an opioid but is weaker than heroin or methadone and is used to stave off cravings for opioids; and naloxone, designed as a deterrent for misuse, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Naloxone will only activate if the product is injected instead of used as directed and “will cause someone who is dependent on opioids to have uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms,” according to the NAMI website.