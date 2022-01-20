News
Nuggets’ Michael Malone on new addition Bryn Forbes: “He’s a knockdown shooter”
After what happened last week, Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t want to speculate when the team’s newest addition – Bryn Forbes – would be available.
But it was because of the voided trade with Detroit that the Nuggets even had a chance to land Forbes in the first place.
The Nuggets finalized the three-team trade on Wednesday afternoon, sending Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston, former forward Juancho Hernangomez from Boston to San Antonio and Forbes to Denver. In addition, the Nuggets will send a 2028 second-round pick to San Antonio.
But the primary reason the Nuggets wanted Forbes from the Spurs? Shooting.
“Really for me, it comes down to Bryn Forbes is a career 42% 3-point shooter,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “You go back to last year in their run in winning a world championship in Milwaukee, that first-round series they swept Miami, and Bryn Forbes averaged 15 points a game.”
In Game 2 against the Heat, Forbes knocked down six 3-pointers. In Game 4 against Miami, he buried seven of them.
Three postseasons ago, the Nuggets got a first-hand account of Forbes value. He started all seven games for the Spurs, averaging over 30 minutes per contest. In that series, Forbes shot 49% from 3 on over four attempts per game.
“Shooting makes up for a multitude of sins,” Malone said. “He’s a knockdown shooter, and I think any time you can add shooting to your team, obviously, it’s something that you have to look for.”
These St. Louis-area stores are closing by end of January
ST. LOUIS — World News in Clayton expects to be closed by the end of January.
The retailer filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2020, citing the pandemic and declining sales. World News, which opened in 1967, is not the only business closing its doors in St. Louis later this month. Brooks Brothers is also shuttering its store in Plaza Frontenac on Jan. 25, but its outlet store in Chesterfield will remain open.
Peter Boumgarden, co-professor of practice for family enterprise at Washington University, said the ongoing pandemic has contributed to businesses closing across the country.
“In my view, if you look at the last couple of years, closures of small businesses are up,” said Peter Boumgarden, co-professor of practice for family enterprise at Washington University. “So, it’s about 200-thousand more closures than normal in the year from March of 2020 to March or April of the last year according to the Fed.”
Boumgarden said another factor to consider is retirees in their 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s leaving the workforce. But Boumgarden adds that businesses come and go.
“In a typical year you’ll see seven to eight percent of businesses go out of business,” he said. “So, it’s a relatively common occurrence across the country, and in St. Louis in particular. When you take it down to a personal level, one of the recommendations I would have for my small business owner friends is if you actually care deeply about the landscape of the small bookstores or restaurants and the like you care about, now is actually the time to go out there and support them.”
St. Louis County Library to offer free at-home COVID test kits
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two branches of the St. Louis County Library will offer free home COVID testing kits beginning next week.
The county is making the self-test kits available in response to the extremely high demand for COVID tests.
The kits will be available Monday, Jan. 24, at the Rock Road branch and Weber Road branch.
Residents provide a saliva sample and then return test kits to any of three county health department clinics – Berkeley, Pine Lawn, or Sunset Hills. The kits can be dropped off in drive-thru testing lanes without having to register for an appointment.
Test results will be sent within 24 to 72 hours.
“We continue looking at ways to supplement the supply of tests available to the community,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “The health department continues its work to provide to those who are uninsured and underinsured and don’t have access to a primary care physician. However, the health department doesn’t turn away anyone.”
Page said additional details will be announced soon, such as the number of kits available and the hours when they can be picked up.
Kiszla: If all Broncos want to do is play meaningful games in December, Dan Quinn is safe choice as coach
If you loved Teddy Bridgewater as quarterback of the Broncos, you’re going to like Dan Quinn as the next coach.
To Quinn or Not to Quinn? That is the question as Denver conducts its whirlwind, wings over America search for a new coach, looking for anybody that’s not Uncle Vic.
But here’s the bigger question: Can George Paton be trusted to make the right call on the most important decisions a general manager must make for a football team?
He has yet to prove it. Paton is a grinder. But a visionary? Nope. George plays it safe, taking a cornerback rather than a quarterback with his top pick in the draft. He puts somebody he knows and trusts in the Denver huddle, tells Teddy not to mess it up and hopes for the best.
That’s not visionary. It’s a 7-10 record waiting to happen.
While hiring Quinn is far from the worst thing Paton could do, and better of most of what John Elway messed up after Super Bowl 50, it’s the same old, same old stuff the Broncos have tried, listening to musty Pearl Jam tunes from the 1990s, while innovative offensive thinkers such as Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur get up to dance, showing the NFL how we “Do It To It” now.
Quinn might have you fooled. But at age 51, the hottest coaching candidate in this NFL hiring cycle isn’t hip because he wears his ball cap backwards. The more I’ve looked under that cap, the more I’ve wondered if Quinn is to head coaches what Bridgewater is to quarterbacks. Solid leader. But far from elite.
Hey, don’t get it twisted. I’m not hating on Quinn. He’s a good man. Players like him. But if we’re measuring him against Hall of Fame defensive coordinators or winning personalities that get the best out of talent, Quinn is no Wade Phillips.
And for those of you keeping score at home: Phillips’ record as a head coach in Denver, Buffalo and Dallas was 82-54; Quinn went 43-42 before he got run out of Atlanta in 2020.
Yes, Quinn took the Falcons to the Super Bowl. Or so the resume insists.
But take a dive into the stats of the 2016 Atlanta team that managed to blow a 28-3 lead to New England in the championship game. The defense of Quinn was suspect long before Tom Brady picked apart the Falcons. The real coaching genius on Quinn’s coaching staff was a young fellow named Kyle Shanahan, who produced 33.75 points per game with Matt Ryan at quarterback.
After the Super Bowl, Young Shanahan got his own gig in San Francisco. And Quinn’s magic soon went poof.
Know who Quinn is? A poor man’s version of John Fox. With ample NFL experience and the graybeard to prove it, Quinn has skins on the wall, as Foxy liked to say. Quinn and Fox are fun to be around. They will win you some games. But win the biggest game? Good luck with that.
While defense beat Carolina in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos got there because Gary Kubiak did a masterful job nursing the ego of Peyton Manning back to health while the body of a Hall of Fame quarterback was falling apart.
If Paton can coax Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay, then Quinn is perfectly capable of letting A-Rod write the offensive playbook and the game plan to his liking, the way Fox did with Manning. But is that really coaching?
Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett knows the mind and quirks of Rodgers better than Quinn possibly can. Should the Broncos be forced to settle for a second-tier quarterback (somebody like Jimmy Garoppolo, perhaps?) in the huddle, wouldn’t the team be better served with a bright offensive mind as head coach?
If the Broncos hire Quinn, we can be confident that he’ll be better at throwing a red bean bag and managing the clock than Vic Fangio ever was. But that’s a pretty low bar, don’t you think?
The boom-or-bust, swing-for-the-fences hire is to find the next McVay. Maybe it’s Hackett. Maybe it’s Brian Callahan, a member of the Denver staff that won a championship and now a whisperer to Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Maybe it’s Kellen Moore, the baby-faced offensive coordinator in Dallas. Maybe it’s Kevin O’Connell, who currently works at the right hand of McVay.
All of them have a better idea than Quinn on how to maximize a quarterback’s production.
To Quinn or Not to Quinn?
That depends on whether Paton wants to play it safe or take a chance on greatness.
Maybe all we’re about in Broncos Country is playing meaningful games in December. Right, George?
