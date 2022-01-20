News
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic on stunning 49-point performance: “Maybe I was just mad”
Monte Morris knew the assignment.
When he saw the Clippers send a double-team toward Nikola Jokic with the game tied at 127 and six seconds remaining in overtime, he did what the Nuggets didn’t do in their 25-point collapse vs. Los Angeles a little more than a week ago.
He cut through the lane, dragging his defender, Brandon Boston Jr., just a few feet closer to Jokic and, more importantly, a few feet further away from Aaron Gordon. In scouting and preparing for Wednesday’s re-match, the Nuggets hammered the idea of moving without the ball to undermine the double and triple-teams Jokic had been seeing.
Morris’ movement freed up Jokic to loft a preposterous lob to Gordon, who caught the ball in his shooting pocket before the game’s defining moment.
“I’m thinking, ‘It’s about to go in,’” Gordon said after canning the clutch 3-pointer that ultimately gave the Nuggets a dramatic 130-128 win. “I said, ‘I’m about to make this. He’s about to pass it to me, and I’m about to make this.’”
After Gordon’s triple fell, Jokic unleashed a primal scream near midcourt.
“He’s going to give it to you every way,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Jokic. “It’s so much fun watching him. When he gets excited and he’s banging his chest and he’s screaming. Man, I love that.”
Jokic had his chance to win the game in regulation. He whiffed on a would-be game-winner from the baseline. Jokic said that if the Clippers had used only single coverage, he would’ve shot again in overtime. But the double team forced Jokic’s hand, perhaps making it easier for the most unselfish basketball player in the league.
As Malone said, “Aaron wasn’t scared.”
While Gordon’s 3-pointer nearly sealed the game (Davon Reed inexplicably rushed the court and drew a technical foul), Jokic’s sublime masterpiece set the stage.
He became the third player in NBA history to finish with at least 49 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. The others? Larry Bird and Russell Westbrook. Those other guys didn’t win the Defensive Player of the Game chain, like Jokic did Wednesday night. And unlike prior winners, he didn’t wear the chain to his postgame news conference. It would’ve spoiled his clean look — a black suit and dotted silk shirt.
Jokic scored through double-teams, triple-teams, contact and even with Clipper forward Justise Winslow attached to him. Jokic’s third-quarter outburst was because Winslow had grabbed the MVP’s leg while trying to rebound. It didn’t matter. Jokic scored anyway.
“That’s what MVPs do,” said Morris, who finished with 19 points, nine assists and a career-high nine rebounds that helped ease Jokic’s burden.
But Jokic admitted something he’s rarely admitted in the past. He almost always lets the game dictate his approach, but his team’s energy to start the second half was disconcerting.
After a relatively quiet first half, Jokic unleashed his entire bag of tricks in the second half and overtime session. In the second half, he had 26 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with 10 makes from the free-throw line. In overtime, he scored 11 more, with three more makes from the free-throw line.
His explanation offered insight into his motivation.
“Maybe I was just mad,” he said. “Maybe mad at myself, maybe mad at the guys that we just don’t play the right way. I just said, ‘At least, I’m just gonna try to score a little bit before they blow us out.’ Maybe I was selfish in that moment.”
After his monstrous night, which included tossing the game-winning assist, Jokic had the temerity to suggest he was selfish in the second half.
Such is the most unusual superstar in the NBA. One game after Gordon unleashed a colorful rant questioning Jokic’s whistle, the reigning MVP went to the line 16 times. Malone suggested the moon was right.
Gordon couldn’t rationalize why nights like Wednesday’s were so few and far between.
Colorado Springs Police officer shoots man after car chase
A Colorado Springs Police Department officer shot a man overnight Wednesday into Thursday after a car chase ended with the man supposedly pointing a weapon at the officer.
CSPD says the interaction began Wednesday at 11:53 p.m. when officers were parked on patrol in the 4700 Block of Harrier Ridge Drive. They believed they heard a bullet speed past their vehicle. After advising dispatch and checking the area, they observed a silver SUV parked in the middle of the road at Sunnyhill Dr. and Foxridge Dr. They say that SUV then left the area at a high rate of speed.
A CSPD tweet said officers then located the vehicle again and attempted to stop it while the SUV was speeding westbound down Drennan Road. Authorities lost, then located the vehicle at Patrick Drive and into the Colony Hills Apartments, where the SUV was unoccupied.
Police say that they found a man matching the driver’s description in that area, and he took off running when officers chased him. CSPD said that the suspect turned and pointed a weapon at an officer at one point during the chase. In response, at least one CSPD officer fired at least one shot at the suspect.
Denver weather: City thaws out after freeze, but snow returns Friday
Denver’s temperature dipped to 16 degrees overnight, and freezing drizzle from Tuesday is keeping things very slick. But the sun is on the way, and it will thaw the citywide skating rink. Still, a wintery day of weather is expected on Friday.
⚠ Some roads are still icy from yesterday’s freezing drizzle, so take it slow this morning!
A quick look at current temperatures – single digits across the high country and far northeast plains, with teens and low 20s for the Denver metro. #cowx pic.twitter.com/BoW4WqU2cp
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 20, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 43 degrees under sunny skies then fall to 23 degrees overnight on Thursday. Morning temperatures are rising from the teens, with patchy fog possible in some areas and slick road conditions.
Denver should expect snow between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, with a high of 42 degrees. The white stuff is most likely in the mountains on Friday, with a 60% chance in the city.
The snow will mostly be light, but several inches of accumulation are possible across the Front Range mountains and foothills, especially areas west, southwest, and south of Denver in the late afternoon and early evening. Denver itself should receive less than an inch of snow. Wind gusts near 20 mph are possible, and a low of 19 degrees is forecasted.
Saturday will be clear with a high of 42 degrees.
Sunday should warm into the 50s, and Monday night could bring another snowstorm system into the region.
Fatal crash closes stretch of I-270 Thursday morning
A fatal crash involving at least three vehicles on Interstate 270 has shut down the road going west at U.S. 36, and officials say to avoid using the road altogether.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the collision, which occurred before 5 a.m. on Thursday, has killed one person. That person died on the scene while another was transported to the hospital.
There is no estimated time for when the crash would clear and the interstate could reopen.
Authorities are working to determine if all three vehicles were involved in the same crash or if two separate crashes occurred in the same location.
Freezing drizzle on Wednesday and cold overnight temperatures have caused a rough drive Thursday morning.
Traffic Alert: I-270 westbound traffic is being diverted to York St. & I-76 eastbound traffic to I-270 is closed due to @CSP_News accident investigation. If needing to travel in that area please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/0ui3rEFKr8
— Adams Sheriff’s Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 20, 2022
