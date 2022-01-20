Pancake Swap Price Prediction 2022 — Will CAKE Hit $30 Soon?

Bullish CAKE price prediction is $13.67 to $26.52.
The CAKE price will also reach $30 soon.
CAKE’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $9.76.
In Pancake Swap’s (CAKE) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about CAKE to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Pancake Swap Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of CAKE is $10.72 with a 24-hour trading volume of $104,149,062 at the time of writing. However, CAKE has increased 0.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, CAKE has a circulating supply of 259,990,385 CAKE. Currently, CAKE trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Bitget, CoinTiger, Mandala Exchange, and Bybit.
What is Pancake Swap (CAKE)?
Pancakeswap (CAKE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) application that enables users to exchange tokens, providing liquidity through farming and earning fees in return. PancakeSwap allows users to trade BEP20 tokens, provide liquidity to the exchange and earn fees, stake LP tokens to earn CAKE, stake CAKE to earn more CAKE and Stake CAKE to earn tokens of others projects.
Pancake Swap (CAKE) Price Prediction 2022
Pancake Swap holds the 55th position on CoinGecko right now. CAKE price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The descending triangle is most commonly seen during downtrends and is often interpreted as a bearish signal. As the price continues to make lower highs, descending triangles indicate to investors and traders that sellers are more aggressive than buyers. When the price breaks out of the triangle in the direction of the overall trend, the pattern is complete.
Contrary to popular belief, a descending triangle can be bullish or bearish. A regular descending triangle pattern is traditionally regarded as a bearish chart pattern. A descending triangle pattern, on the other hand, can be bullish.
Currently, CAKE is in the range of $4.03. If the pattern continues, the price of CAKE might fall to the support level of $25.62 and $20.14 If the trend reverses, then the price of CAKE may reach the resistance levels at 42.63.
Pancake Swap (CAKE) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of CAKE.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of CAKE.
Resistance Level 1
$13.67
Resistance Level 2
$16.24
Resistance Level 3
$20.58
Resistance Level 4
$23.05
Resistance Level 5
$26.52
Support Level 1
$9.76
CAKE Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that CAKE has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CAKE might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $26.52.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the CAKE might plummet to almost $9.76, a bearish signal.
Pancake Swap Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of CAKE is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of CAKE lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the CAKE’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, CAKE is in a bearish state. Notably, the CAKE price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of CAKE at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CAKE is at level 41.06. This means that CAKE is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of CAKE may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Pancake Swap Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Pancake Swap’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Pancake Swap. Currently, CAKE lies in the range of 28.01, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of CAKE. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of CAKE lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, CAKE’s RSI is at a 41.06 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of CAKE with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Pancake Swap.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and CAKE is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CAKE also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Pancake Swap network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CAKE. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Pancake Swap in 2022 is $26.52. On the other hand, the bearish CAKE price prediction for 2022 is $9.76.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the CAKE ecosystem, the performance of CAKE would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $43.96 very soon. But, it might also reach $30 if the investors believe that CAKE is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Pancake Swap?
Pancakeswap (CAKE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) application that enables users to exchange tokens, providing liquidity through farming and earning fees in return.
2. Where can you purchase CAKE?
CAKE has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Bitget, CoinTiger, Mandala Exchange, and Bybit.
3. Will CAKE reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the CAKE platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Pancake Swap?
On April 30, 2021, CAKE reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $43.96.
5. Is CAKE a good investment in 2022?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of CAKE in the past few months, CAKE is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Pancake Swap (CAKE) reach $30?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Pancake Swap (CAKE) will hit $30 soon.
7. What will be the CAKE price by 2023?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) price is expected to reach $36 by 2023.
8. What will be the CAKE price by 2024?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) price is expected to reach $44 by 2024.
9. What will be the CAKE price by 2025?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) price is expected to reach $50 by 2025.
10. What will be the CAKE price by 2026?
Pancake Swap (CAKE) price is expected to reach $60 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
TRON reached $14.06 billion in TVL and ended the year at $9.98 billion TVL.
The networks entire on-chain asset value stood at $58.19 billion.
With its 2000 transactions per second, TRON wants to make blockchain technology more accessible. Justin Sun, a well-known tech entrepreneur, started it in September 2017. Last year, Sun stepped down and declared his intention to legitimize blockchain technology in Latin America. Since then, he hasn’t engaged much in any regular TRON activities.
With 67 million TRON accounts and 2.72 billion transactions up from 1.41 billion, marking an increase of 1.31 billion, TRON is the fastest-growing public chain. TRON’s native coin, TRX, is utilized to access the platform’s applications. Moreover, last year TRON reached $14.06 billion in TVL and ended the year at $9.98 billion TVL, thus topping other public chains and making it one of the most popular DeFi protocols.
Ranked Just Behind TRC20-USDT
The platform now has a total of 101.9 billion TRX in circulation. TRON’s contract calls increased from 1.16 billion in January of last year to 1.7 billion in December, a 540 million increase over the previous year. Last year, TRON’s entire on-chain asset value stood at $58.19 billion, ranking just behind TRC20-USDT.
On January 5 this year, it announced that the network had reached 70 million users through its official Twitter account. The currency has lost 16% in the last month but gained 150% in the previous year. TRON’s current price is 74% below its 2018 high of $0.3. According to CoinMarketCap, the TRON price today is $0.068470 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $992,880,183 USD.
The party across global market might be coming to an end with Bitcoin positioned to be one of the assets with the potential to come on top. The shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy will ripple across the stock market as interest rates spike and they reverse their asset purchase program.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Reaches Key Juncture, Why Recovery Won’t Be Easy
At least, that’s how Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence views it. In a recent interview with Scott Melker’s “The Wolf Of All Streets” podcast, McGlone talked about Bitcoin as a risk-on asset, inflation, and the potential correction that will hit markets because of the change in FED policy.
The expert reminded investor of the old adagio “Don’t Fight the Fed” which in the current macro-environment could translate to “don’t long risk assets”. For Bitcoin, this shift could lead it to transform from a risk on to a risk off asset.
McGlone said the following on the financial institution’s coming policies to decrease inflation, sitting at its higher levels in 40 years, and what it could mean for Bitcoin in the long run:
(…) the lesson I learned about the FED, what I think is happening in this case, is that will job on until the market does their job for them or they have to keep raising rates until markets go backwards, which mean the stock market (…). I think the game is over (for stocks). They (the FED) will be restraining until markets tell them to stop, but I think Bitcoin will come up better off.
In that sense, the expert predicted a massive 10% to 20% correction in the stock market which would result in a 1:1 correlation event with risk assets. This event’s impact on BTC’s price could be short live, as it could for Ethereum (ETH), but the altcoins sectors might be heavily hit with some of the latest popular cryptocurrencies returning to their previous lows.
What Happened To The Bitcoin Bull-run?
On the alleged correlation between Bitcoin and the stock market, McGlone claimed there is insufficient data to support this theory. The benchmark crypto, the expert said, has only been part of the mainstream for a few years.
McGlone pointed out that Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the few assets with strong fundamentals, which are only getting stronger. The crypto asset’s supply is on a sustain decline, with a rising demand, and a reduction in volatility, “there is not too many asset that can say that”.
Crypto dollars – #Crypto assets exemplify global free-market capitalism, and a top winner has been the dollar. Mainstays #Bitcoin, #Ethereum and crypto dollars are poised to stay atop the ecosystem vs. about 16,000 rivals jockeying for speculative leadership pic.twitter.com/rmqfs62ByA
The first crypto by market cap has been stealing the shine from traditional hard assets, such as gold, while it increases its adoption levels, and it is included in some of the world’s largest companies’ balance sheets. Despite these facts, the price of Bitcoin seems to have made a full stop on its bullrun.
However, McGlone believes the follow trough will come with time. At the moment, BTC adoption could be “burdensome” for large investors, but the expert expects time to become a headwind for the cryptocurrency. He added:
I’m always skeptical of bull markets that are so extremely bullish, like the stock market right now (…). Then I look to this other asset (Bitcoin), it’s new, it’s just being adopted, demand is going up, supply is going down, which one do I want to be allocated to in the big picture?
Related Reading |Bitcoin Millionaires Are Flocking To This North American Tax Haven. But What Do The Locals Think?
As of press time, BTC’s price trades at $42,010 with sideways movement in 24-hours.
The network can process up to 480,000 transactions per second.
On November 3, 730,000 KDA tokens were deposited in 20 minutes.
Everything in the crypto market is either consolidating or falling. Some crypto analysts believe the market is a bull trap, while others disagree.
Many experts predict that Kadena’s price will soar to new heights in the long term. On November 8, 2021, the price of the $KDA rose to a new all-time high of approximately $25, well exceeding previous expectations. The short-term value of $KDA is projected to decline, making it an unsuitable investment for anyone looking for short-term profits. But it is projected to be a success in the long run.
Still Uses Proof-of-Work Blockchain Networks
An increase of 500 percent last November in $KDA may be attributed to the addition of DeFi and centralized exchange staking, as well as a move to Ethereum. Back when proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain networks were all the rage with Bitcoin, several projects aimed to establish a strong, robust, scalable network that could either facilitate payments or successfully carry data, proof-of-stake.
A scalable layer-one blockchain platform, Kadena still relies on Proof of Work (PoW). The network can process up to 480,000 transactions per second using “braided chains.”
New exchange listings, wrapped KDA (wKDA) on the Ethereum network, and support for KDA staking are all factors that have contributed to the recent price surge and overall optimistic momentum.
When KDA staking was restarted on November 3, 730,000 KDA tokens were deposited in 20 minutes, using up the entire capacity of the staking pool. DeFi’s merger with KDA might benefit because KDA shareholders are enthused about yield potential. Wrapped KDA can lower the circulating supply of KDA, increasing the token’s price. According to CoinMarketCap, the Kadena price today is $7.36 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $46,270,214 USD.