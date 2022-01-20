People side with political tribe even when COVID survival plan is same, CU experiment finds

People supported my family during strikes. Now I’m asking Coloradans to support striking workers.

King Soopers workers, the same people who ensured that so many were able to get groceries during the pandemic, went on strike last week. As the daughter of a retired King Soopers employee, I’m asking Coloradans to honor the strike lines and workers’ calls for safety, fair pay, healthcare, and jobs with dignity.

I stood on the strike lines many times with my dad. I remember being 6-years-old and the shock and sadness I felt watching people avoid eye contact with us as they crossed the picket lines. The people out there today will have those same feelings. Afterward, the heaviness of this moment will surely follow them home to their families. They’ve put their lives on the line during the pandemic. We owe it to them to respect the picket line.

What workers are asking for is not only reasonable, it is essential for our communities. My dad worked in the meat department, so I know it’s a tough job full of lifting, organizing, inventory, and interfacing with people, especially now as customers take their anger and anxiety out on workers. A top wage in that department has gone from about $18/hour to only $22/hour in the last 17 years. A recent report from the Economic Roundtable Group found that more than two-thirds of Kroger workers struggle to afford food, housing, or other basic needs. We will not have a full recovery from COVID when the very workers who have kept communities fed during the past two years are going hungry.

I would not be where I am today without the union workers like my dad who have stood up for healthcare, wages, and rights throughout the decades. When I was little, I had horrible ear infections, which can lead to reading challenges as it affects kids’ ability to hear words. With King Soopers’ health insurance, we took care of my infections. I got glasses when I needed them and treatment for severe migraines that disrupted my learning. Without the hard-won health care benefits, I wouldn’t have made it to college and then to my doctorate. Honoring the striking workers today will help support the next generation of children to live to their full potential.

My dad tells a story about an electrician who was considering crossing the picket line. He asked my dad, “What difference does this make to me?” My dad asked how he liked his job, if he had weekends off and health care from his company. “Of course I do” said the man, “but we aren’t union.” My dad said, “Do you think the company owners are just giving you benefits and a good wage out of the kindness of their hearts? Or do you think they know they need to compete with union jobs where people have worked to get these benefits?” The man turned around, choosing to do his shopping elsewhere in support of the workers.

I see the direct, indisputable impact of unions on my life, but for others, like this man, it may be less visible. Supporting workers by refusing to cross the picket line and shopping elsewhere makes it visible and helps our grocery and essential workers and everyone they are connected to.

Aside from the need for increased COVID protections, the workers’ demands for King Soopers to stop unfair labor practices, pay a fair wage, and have access to benefits are the same demands that my dad and I stood on the strike lines. That shocked and saddened 6-year-old is still part of me, wondering why corporate leaders call our grocery workers “essential” and then refuse to treat them as such, but I’ve also learned in the decades of supporting my Dad, that there is hope and there are people who will support the workers. I’m asking you to be one of them.

Katherine Schaff grew up in Englewood. Her father worked for King Soopers for 35 years. She attended the University of Denver for her undergraduate degree and received her master’s of public health and doctor of public health from the University of California, Berkeley. She now works at Berkeley Media Studies Groups and supports public health workers and advocates in advancing healthy public policy.