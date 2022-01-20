News
Rapid COVID tests coming to Massachusetts child care centers, says Charlie Baker
Child care centers around Massachusetts will soon receive shipments of COVID-19 rapid tests as part of a new “game-changer” program to help keep coronavirus out of classrooms, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
“We expect the rapid test program will be a game-changer for many folks in early education and care, as the vast majority of kids they serve are under the age of 5 and therefore can’t be vaccinated at this point in time,” Baker said.
Spree killer Gary Lee Sampson: Court order could vacate convictions and death sentence
Federal prosecutors have until Friday to determine how the court saga of spree killer Gary Lee Sampson will close following his recent death.
A court order leaves open the possibility for vacating both the convictions and the sentence, sparking outrage by family members of Jonathan Rizzo, a 19-year-old college student from Abington who Sampson brutally murdered.
The order, entered Jan. 7 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, based in Boston, follows a notice from Sampson’s appellant attorneys reporting his Dec. 21 death in federal prison in Missouri.
The order lists two court precedents that could inform court judgement: the 2020 ruling in United States v. Malden, which dismissed as moot the appeal of the defendant’s sentence following his death; and U.S. v. Pogue, in 1994, that abated not only the sentence but the conviction.
“Finally … we began to understand that we would not have to hear this degenerate’s name again and could begin to move on,” wrote Rizzo’s father, Michael, in a victim impact letter. “Now we must deal with you insulting us by intimating that his heinous acts could be removed from the record.”
Sampson was convicted by a federal jury in 2003 and later sentenced to death in the same year for the July 2001 murders of Jonathan Rizzo; Philip McCloskey, 69, of Taunton; and Robert “Eli” Whitney, 58, of Concord, N.H. He was retried due to jury misconduct in 2017, which resulted in the same finding and sentence.
“To think that his conviction might be wiped away is an insult to our family,” Rizzo’s mother, Mary Rizzo, wrote in her own letter to the court. “For countless trials and appeals we stood with dignity and now it feels like you are taking away another piece of us.”
Sampson’s chief appellate attorney, Madeline Cohen, said that her team had not made any motions for overturning the convictions or sentence following Sampson’s death and that their ongoing appeal at the time was focused only on the death penalty sentence.
“We have never challenged Gary’s conviction,” the Boulder, Colo.-based attorney said. “Gary took full accountability for his crimes.”
Susan Goldberg, the circuit executive for the court, said that it’s a normal course of events for attorneys in an appeal to issue a statement following the death of the defendant. While she said she doesn’t interpret court orders as part of her job, the unusual bit of this order is the scope of the wording when “the sentence is under appeal but the conviction was not.”
3 men including an officer face insider trading charges
Three men, including a Massachusetts police officer, were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to trade shares of a company based on inside information, federal prosecutors in Boston said.
David Forte, 58, of Acton; John Younis, 59, of Bristol, Rhode Island; and Gregory Manning, 59, of Needham, are each charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, said a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins.
An email seeking comment was left with attorneys for all three.
Prosecutors allege that in June 2016, Forte obtained nonpublic information from a close relative who is a senior executive at Analog Devices, Inc., a Norwood-based semiconductor company, about a planned acquisition of Linear Technology Corp., a semiconductor company in Milpitas, Calif.
Forte, an officer with the Needham Police Department, allegedly passed that information to Manning and Younis, who then purchased shares of Linear stock in advance of the public announcement of the acquisition on July 26, 2016, prosecutors said.
Younis also purchased call options — a bet that the price of a stock will increase prior to the expiration of the option — and tipped a business associate to purchase Linear shares as well, prosecutors alleged.
After the deal was announced, Manning, Younis and Younis’s associate allegedly sold their Linear securities at a profit, and Manning paid Forte a kickback for giving him the tip, prosecutors said.
The defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon.
They face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.
Norfolk County Sheriff seizes $14k in smuggled Suboxone
The Norfolk County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that it intercepted and confiscated what it estimated as $14,000 worth of Suboxone from an unnamed inmate who attempted to smuggle the controlled substance into its facility.
Suboxone is the brand name for a pharmaceutical drug to combat opioid addictions and is produced by the pharmaceutical company Indivior, according to the company’s website. Suboxone is used as a prescription “sublingual film,” which means it is to be dissolved under the tongue. The inmate had attempted to smuggle in 35 strips of the film, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The introduction of illegal drugs into our facility threatens the well-being and recovery of the justice-involved individuals here doing the hard work of turning their lives around,” Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott said in a press release.
The release highlighted the sheriff’s office’s “comprehensive set of recovery resources for justice-involved individuals with substance use disorder.” In March of 2001, the department had been awarded a $700,000 State Opioid Response grant by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which funded “successful re-entry” programs there. That followed a program introduced the year before that developed a medication-assisted treatment initiative.
Suboxone is a mix of two drugs: the active buprenorphine, which works on the brain like an opioid but is weaker than heroin or methadone and is used to stave off cravings for opioids; and naloxone, designed as a deterrent for misuse, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Naloxone will only activate if the product is injected instead of used as directed and “will cause someone who is dependent on opioids to have uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms,” according to the NAMI website.
