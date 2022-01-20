Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith excited for club’s new look after busy day of offseason moves

The Rapids saved several of their offseason fireworks for Wednesday.

Colorado announced four contract extensions and added another player in the busiest day of the offseason so far. Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith then addressed the media about the club’s moves, in addition to Cole Bassett’s imminent loan to the Netherlands, the Kellyn Acosta trade and the possibility of adding more attacking players to the roster.

Midfielder and captain Jack Price was among four players whose deals were extended. The details on each extension:

Defender Danny Wilson through 2023 with club options for 2024, 2025

Defender Keegan Rosenberry through 2024 (option for ’25)

Midfielder and Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye through 2025 (option for ’26)

Price through 2023, (options for ’24, 25)

The club also announced the acquisition of Bryan Acosta (not related to Kellyn) in a two-year deal through 2024 with a club option. The Honduran midfielder played for FC Dallas the past three seasons, scoring twice with five assists in 60 appearances.

Here are some highlights from Smith’s 45 minutes addressing the media:

Bassett finishing his medical

What’s the story: Bassett arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday and was in the process of completing his medical exam. If there are no hiccups, the Littleton native will be announced by Feyenoord this week. The deal is reportedly an 18-month loan with Feyenoord having the option to buy after Bassett’s loan expires.

What Smith said: “I remember speaking to Cole when he was 15 when he first started talking about the next steps when it was moving on to the academy and on to the first team. This was something that we had planned out together for a long time. … Once we got into the offseason, interest started to ramp up. We had a couple of clubs circling around and ultimately Feyenoord started to emerge as the one that we wanted to look at. I think it’s a very good league for Cole.”

Analysis: Bassett really is an ideal fit for the Dutch Eredivisie. It’s arguably the most forward-thinking, attack-minded league in Europe. It typically produces tight title races and plays its young stars. He’ll be at a club with so much history.

Kellyn Acosta trade

What’s the story: The Rapids traded away Acosta on Friday to Western Conference rival LAFC for up to $1.5 million in General Allocation Money. Acosta, 26, said in a Tweet that the Rapids pushed him out and didn’t help him get his preferred move to Europe.