Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson to contract extensions
The Colorado Rapids made three crucial moves Tuesday in the wake of seeing a pair of midfielders depart.
The Rapids announced contract extensions for Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (four years guaranteed), highly rated defender Keegan Rosenberry (three years) and defender Danny Wilson (two years).
The moves come five days after the Rapids traded away United States Men’s National Team member Kellyn Acosta to LAFC and reports surfaced that Cole Bassett is expected to agree to terms on an 18-month loan with Dutch side Feyenoord.
Kaye signed a four-year contract extension through 2025 with a club option for a fifth season, signaling his long-term importance to the Rapids’ midfield after the club traded for him last season.
“Mark has been one of the top central midfielders in MLS since he first joined the league and has continued to demonstrate his quality during his time with us,” said Rapids General Manager Pádraig Smith in a club statement. “We’re delighted to secure his future in Burgundy and are excited to see the heights he can help the club reach in the coming years.”
Kaye came to the Rapids in a July trade with LAFC last season and started 14 of his 15 games with one goal and two assists. He scored the game-winning goal to help the Rapids reclaim the Rocky Mountain Cup over Real Salt Lake. The Canadian national has 10 goals and 20 assists in 90 appearances since entering the league in 2018. Kaye had a guaranteed maximum salary of $247,188.00, according to the MLS Players Association salary guide, but will likely be significantly higher.
The Rapids also announced they had re-signed Rosenberry to a three-year deal through 2024, with a club option for a fourth year.
Rosenberry is highly valued as a fullback who can get up the pitch to attack, but can also hold his own on defense. Rosenberry, 28, has four goals and eight assists since joining the club in 2019. He has missed just five games with Colorado, and played every minute of the 2019 season.
Rosenberry, who had a guaranteed compensation of $298,750.00, also spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Union.
“Keegan is one of the leading and most consistent fullbacks in the league,” Smith said in a club statement. “His quality on both sides of the ball, work rate and athleticism have made him an integral part of our success since his arrival three years ago so we’re delighted he has committed his future to the club.”
Wilson signed a two-year contract extension through 2024, with club options for 2025 and 2026.
U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon closed during an emergency response
U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon closed on Wednesday afternoon as emergency responders perform a technical rescue.
All lanes (both directions) of US HWY 6 are CLOSED at Tunnel One near MM270 for a technical rock rescue by @GoldenCOFire @AlpineRescue and @ArvadaFire. Please avoid the area. We will update when the road opens. Please be careful out there. pic.twitter.com/Gvbny3k0aX
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) January 19, 2022
All lanes of the highway are closed at Tunnel One as members of the Golden Fire Department, Arvada Fire Protection District and Alpine rescue work on a technical rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.
Broncos podcast: The latest on Denver’s coaching search, John Elway’s desire to be part of ownership bid and predicting divisional playoffs
In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran give the latest updates on the Broncos’ search for their next head coach.
Who among general manager George Paton’s 10 candidates should be considered the favorite to land the job? Will ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio find a job soon as a defensive coordinator? How will John Elway figure into a bid for ownership of the team?
Plus, discussion on the first round of the NFL playoffs and predictions for the divisional round this weekend.
Daily horoscope for January 19, 2022
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Leo.
Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022:
You are a creative optimist who has a sharp mind. You enthuse and inspire others. You have a great sense of humor and your own definite style. You have a strong sense of will and determination. Great news! This year you will get promotions, kudos and recognition. Bravo!
The stars show the kind of day you’ll have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES
(March 21-April 19)
★★★★
You’ll be more popular in the next four weeks. Friendships will be more important, and likewise, your involvement with clubs, groups and organizations will be more meaningful and certainly more active. Enjoy good times! Tonight: Socialize!
TAURUS
(April 20-May 20)
★★★
In the next four weeks, you will be much more high-viz than usual. People will notice you and admire you even if you don’t do anything special. Because of this “magic lighting,” this is obviously the time to make your move. Oh yeah, demand the advantage! Tonight: Home and family.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★
Grab every opportunity to travel, take courses or learn something new in the next four weeks, because you want to expand your world. You want to do things you’ve never done before. You want to see places you’ve never seen before. You want to meet new people. Tonight: Communicate.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
Life will be more intense than usual in the next four weeks because of the placement of the Sun in your chart. This will make you feel passionately about everything, including intimate relationships. You also might have a desire to turn over a new leaf. Tonight: Check money issues.
LEO
(July 23-Aug. 22)
★★★★
You will need more sleep in the next four weeks because your energy will be flagging somewhat. Therefore, respect your need for more rest and take naps or get more sleep. During this window of time, your focus on close friendships and partners will be strong. Tonight: Get some rest.
VIRGO
(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
★★★
You’re gung-ho to get better organized during the next four weeks, which is why you will not only work hard, you will work smart. You’ll be efficient, effective and therefore productive! You want to improve your health as well. (I’m impressed.) Tonight: Seek solitude.
LIBRA
(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
★★★★
Lucky you! The next four weeks will be playful and fun-loving. You will enjoy fun activities with children as well as the arts and the entertainment world. Sports events and social outings will appeal to you. Romance will blossom! Tonight: Talk to a friend.
SCORPIO
(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
★★★
Home, family and your private life will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. You might be involved more than usual with a parent. Expect to hear from family relatives you haven’t seen in a while. (Relatives are popping out of the woodwork.) Tonight: You are admired.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
★★★★
The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you will be busy with errands, appointments and short trips as well as increased reading, writing and studying. Oh yes, your dance card is full. Learn as much as you can. (This will be a busy, exciting time for you.) Tonight: Shake things up.
CAPRICORN
(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
★★★
Your focus on money, cash flow and earnings will be stronger in the next four weeks. Many of you are planning a major purchase. You will also give serious thought to your basic values in life. It’s important to know what really matters. Do you know? Tonight: Check your finances.
AQUARIUS
(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
★★★
The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. This will also attract people and favorable situations to you. This is good. Major horseshoes for you! Tonight: Cooperate.
PISCES
(Feb. 19-March 20)
★★★
Keep a low profile in the next four weeks before your birthday month arrives. Use this time to make plans and set goals for what you want your new year to be all about. How do you want it to be different from last year? Jot down some ideas. (This could be a helpful reference.) Tonight: Get organized.
BORN TODAY
Actor Luke Macfarlane (1980), singer, humanitarian Dolly Parton (1946), singer Janis Joplin (1943)
* * *
Find more Georgia Nicols horoscopes at georgianicols.com.
(c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
