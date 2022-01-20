News
Ravens rookie report: How all 8 draft picks fared, and what’s in store for next season
The Ravens’ 2021 draft class defies easy narratives. In late April, general manager Eric DeCosta opened it with a rarity: two first-round picks. By late August, the eight-player haul had already been reduced to six, another front-office rarity. There were highs and lows, breakthroughs and injuries, starters and backups.
“In general, we just tried to pick good players, guys that could do multiple things, guys that fit us, personality-wise,” DeCosta said after the NFL draft wrapped up May 1. “We tried to pick smart, tough and competitive guys. Quite honestly, if we had a choice between two players and they were equal talents, we would always defer to the guy that really lives like a Raven, so to speak. That was something that we used to separate a lot of guys this year.”
As Ravens officials prepare for this April’s draft, the team’s 2021 class is due for an evaluation. Here’s a look at how the Ravens’ eight picks fared, and how they might fit in (or not) on next season’s team.
Likely starters
WR Rashod Bateman
Stats: 12 games (four starts), 46 catches on 65 targets, 515 receiving yards (171 after the catch), one touchdown, 29 first downs, two dropped passes, two penalties (one false start, one offensive pass interference); graded out as PFF’s No. 9 wide receiver among 13 qualifying rookies
2021 summary: The No. 27 overall pick missed the Ravens’ first five games while recovering from groin surgery, which cut short a promising training camp. Despite his delayed introduction and limited time with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Bateman finished the season with the second-most receiving yards per game by a rookie in franchise history (42.9), behind only wide receiver Torrey Smith (52.6 in 2011).
Bateman’s production was prone to inconsistency — he sandwiched a no-catch and one-catch game around his 103-yard outburst in Week 14 — but the former Minnesota star showed the route-running ability that made him so productive in college. He also had some highlight-reel catches and slick after-the-catch moves.
2022 projection: Bateman said he got out of the season healthy, but after three months of playing on a surgically repaired groin, the offseason probably came as a relief. He acknowledged after the draft last year that his run blocking would have to improve, and another year in an NFL strength program should help his growth there, too.
With those gains, Bateman could supplant Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as the Ravens’ top outside wide receiver next season. While Bateman was a less productive slot receiver (1 yard per route run) than Brown (2 yards per route run), he was more efficient in outside alignments (1.5 yard per route run) than his fellow first-round pick (1.2 yards per route run), according to Sports Info Solutions.
OLB Odafe Oweh
Stats: 15 games (two starts), five sacks, three forced fumbles, 33 tackles (five for loss), 15 quarterback hits, one pass defended, four penalties (two roughing the passer, one offside, one neutral-zone infraction); graded out as PFF’s No. 4 edge rusher among 12 qualifying rookies
2021 summary: The No. 31 overall pick didn’t need long to distance himself from his 2020 season at Penn State, which he finished without a sack. Oweh took down the Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr in his NFL debut, then had a game-changing forced fumble in the Ravens’ comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2. In Week 4 and Week 5, respectively, he knocked Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of the game and strip-sacked the Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz.
Despite missing the Ravens’ final two games with a foot injury, Oweh finished the season with 49 quarterback pressures, according to PFF, the most among rookie edge rushers. The Ravens also got creative with his alignments, sometimes asking him to beat guards, spy the quarterback or disrupt receiver’s releases on obvious passing downs.
2022 projection: If Tyus Bowser’s recovery from a reported Achilles tendon injury pushes back his return to the middle of next season, and if the Ravens can’t re-sign Justin Houston, Oweh would enter Week 1 as the team’s top returning outside linebacker.
He has the athleticism and football IQ to dominate as a run defender and hold his own in pass coverage. As a pass rusher, however, Oweh’s still learning how to make the most of his gifts. He needs to show he can trouble linemen as much with his speed off the edge as with his size, length and mix of counters.
S Brandon Stephens
Stats: 17 games (11 starts), 78 tackles (49 solo, one for loss), four passes defended, one quarterback hit, one penalty (illegal contact); graded out as PFF’s No. 5 safety among six qualifying rookies
2021 summary: The third-round pick never played less than 23% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps in a game, and he got every snap in four of them. Stephens’ role only expanded after starting safety DeShon Elliott suffered a season-ending biceps and pectoral injury in Week 9. He finished the year with 744 defensive snaps (sixth most on the team) and 223 special teams snaps (behind only Wallace among Ravens rookies).
Stephens, who played primarily cornerback at Southern Methodist, lined up everywhere on defense in 2021 — sometimes out of necessity, sometimes as a chess piece. In pass coverage, for example, he played 11 snaps as an outside cornerback, 75 as a slot cornerback, 90 as an in-the-box safety and 265 as a deep-lying safety, according to SIS.
2022 projection: Stephens was one of the Ravens’ highest-graded players over the final month of the season, according to PFF, and his relative inexperience at safety opens up a handful of possibilities for his future next season. Does the Ravens’ staff see his greatest value as a center-field safety, a box safety or a matchup safety who can help out anywhere? If it’s the latter, the Ravens could target a more traditional safety in free agency or the draft, someone who could complement Chuck Clark and Stephens in the secondary.
To be determined
G Ben Cleveland
Stats: 12 games (four starts), no sacks allowed, two penalties (one holding, one false start); graded out as PFF’s No. 6 pass blocker and No. 8 run blocker among nine qualifying rookie guards
2021 summary: Offensive coordinator Greg Roman hailed the third-round pick as the best run blocker in the draft, but injuries and rookie-year growing pains hamstrung Cleveland’s development somewhat. In an early-season timeshare at left guard with Ben Powers, he played nearly 50% of the offensive snaps from Week 2 to Week 4.
A minor knee injury in Week 5 sidelined the Georgia product for over a month, however, and he didn’t earn his next offensive snap until mid-December. After Powers suffered what became a season-ending foot injury in Week 14, Cleveland played every offensive snap over the Ravens’ final four games.
2022 projection: Cleveland, who’s expected to compete with the more experienced Powers and Tyre Phillips for the starting job at left guard, rarely looked overwhelmed in pass protection and showed good movement skills for a 6-foot-6, 357-pound rookie. His next step is converting strength into power; Cleveland had some success clearing space on double teams, but he struggled to uproot defenders as a one-on-one run blocker.
WR Tylan Wallace
Stats: 17 games (one start), two catches on six targets, 23 receiving yards (14 after the catch), nine special teams tackles (four solo), two kick returns (19.5 yards per return), one penalty (illegal shift)
2021 summary: After a knee injury ended his 2019 season at Oklahoma State and interrupted his 2020 campaign, Wallace made it through his rookie year with almost no time on the injury report. (He missed just one practice, in December, while clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol.) The fourth-round pick finished sixth on the team in special teams snaps (58.7% overall), the most for any Ravens rookie or offensive player, and had some ups and downs as a gunner on coordinator Chris Horton’s punt team.
As a receiver, Wallace had to adjust to new territory. After operating almost exclusively as a right-sided outside receiver in college, he started 31 of his 51 routes this season in the slot, according to SIS. His two catches were both impressive: a diving 5-yard grab on an outside-the-numbers throw against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, and an 18-yard catch-and-run a week later against the Cincinnati Bengals in which he spun out of two tackle attempts.
2022 projection: Wallace has already proved his special teams value. Now he’ll have to continue his growth at wide receiver, where he’ll battle for snaps behind Brown, Bateman and Devin Duvernay, and maybe another. Wallace thrived as a vertical, jump-ball threat at Oklahoma State, but the best slot receivers earn snaps with their route running, soft hands and dependable blocking. If Wallace develops into a trusted target over the middle, he could block James Proche II’s path to more playing time.
OLB Daelin Hayes
Stats: One game (four defensive snaps) and no tackles
2021 summary: The fifth-round pick was one of the Ravens’ most impressive rookies through offseason workouts and over the first two weeks of training camp. Then injuries got in the way, as they sometimes did at Notre Dame. Hayes missed the Ravens’ first two games with a knee injury, only to suffer a high-ankle sprain in his Week 3 debut. He later underwent a minor knee operation in the middle of the season. Hayes returned to practice in late December but was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Jan. 1.
2022 projection: A healthy Hayes should be a rotational outside linebacker in Baltimore next season. The Ravens could’ve used him on the strong side as a rookie, especially when injuries and a coronavirus outbreak depleted the position’s depth. Hayes has dependable moves and impressive bend for an edge rusher, and his motor, versatility and edge-setting ability should earn him playing time.
Already gone
CB Shaun Wade
Toward the end of an unimpressive training camp, the former Ohio State star was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2022 seventh-round pick and 2023 fifth-round pick. Wade, a fifth-round pick, appeared in three games for the Patriots over the second half of the season, seeing 11 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
FB/TE Ben Mason
The fifth-round pick from Michigan, drafted as fullback Patrick Ricard’s heir apparent, left Baltimore after failing to make the Ravens’ season-opening 53-man roster. He joined the Patriots’ practice squad, then never appeared in a game for New England, which released him in November. Mason joined the Chicago Bears’ practice squad in December but was not signed to a reserve/future deal.
News
Speakers urge Colorado regulators to reject Xcel Energy’s $182M rate hike
Speakers urged the Colorado Public Utilities Commission at a Wednesday hearing to reject a $182 million rate increase sought by Xcel Energy, saying it will put a burden low-income customers even as the utility continues to make big profits in the state.
Xcel Energy-Colorado, the state’s largest electric utility, originally asked for a $343 million increase last summer. A proposed settlement with a number of interest groups and state agencies in December nearly halved the total.
Under the proposed settlement, an average residential customer’s monthly electric bill would rise by about $5.24, or 6.44%. Small businesses would see their monthly bills increase by about $6.64, or 6.24%, on average.
If approved, the new rates would take effect April 1.
Xcel Energy officials have said the money will pay for improvements and updates previously approved by the PUC. In a 2021 interview, Xcel Energy-Colorado, President Alice Jackson said the utility’s rates in Colorado are 35% below the national average.
But the increase would be one of the largest for Xcel Energy, said Leslie Glustrom with Clean Energy Action and a longtime participant in PUC issues. She said during a public hearing that federal filings show the Minneapolis-based utility reported $588 million in after-tax net income in the state in 2020.
Regulators approved a $41.5 million rate increase for Xcel Energy at the end of 2019.
Glustrom said the PUC’s own records and public testimony provide everything it needs to send a strong message “that it’s not OK to keep using Colorado as a cash cow” and to keep charging more while the price of renewable energy keeps dropping.
Although Xcel Energy is moving toward using more renewable energy, it still gets more than 50% of its electricity from fossil fuels.
Xcel Energy spokeswoman Michelle Aguayo said that in 2020, 26% of the utility’s power came from coal; 37% from natural gas; 31% from wind; 5% from solar; and 1% from other carbon-free sources.
The company was the first electric utility in the country to set a goal of eventually being carbon-free. It has pledged to cut its greenhouse-gas emissions 85% by 2030.
News
Coloradans bought more vehicles last year despite limited supply
Higher prices and restricted choices on dealer lots didn’t deter Colorado consumers from buying more vehicles last year than they did in 2020, according to the Colorado Auto Outlook from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
Buyers registered 242,931 new cars and trucks in the state last year, 10% more than they registered in 2020 and nearly double the 5.1% gain seen nationally. Used vehicle registrations, defined as those under 7 years old, were even stronger, rising 16.5% from the count in 2020. Demand was most robust for vehicles 7 years to 10 years old, which experienced a 31.4% gain in registrations.
Those gains in used vehicle registrations came despite a 32.3% gain in used vehicle prices year-over-year through November in metro Denver, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unable to find enough new cars, buyers sought out used cars, and that demand pushed up prices a record amount.
“Last year was a hilly ride for Colorado new vehicle registrations with ups and downs in the marketplace due to the on-going pandemic, supply chain issues in the auto industry, the chip shortage, and low inventory in our statewide dealerships,” said Tim Jackson, president of CADA, in comments accompanying the report.
Activity did slow as the year came to a close. Registrations, which lag behind sales by about two months, were down 11.4% between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020. The report estimates that 44,000 vehicle purchases in the state have been postponed during the pandemic, which should support buying activity in 2022, provided manufacturers can meet demand.
Last year’s higher sales aren’t about a pandemic bounceback from depressed levels. Sales during the past two years are running 13% higher than the average of the two years before the pandemic.
News
“Storage Castle” on Colfax Avenue sells for second time in a century
Denver’s most unusual-looking storage facility has sold for just the second time since it was constructed nearly a century ago.
The eight-story United Stor-All facility at 2100 E. Colfax Ave. changed hands in late December for $7.8 million, according to public records.
The building is sometimes referred to as the “Storage Castle” due to the battlement-like features atop it (not to be confused with the “Sports Castle,” the former Sports Authority building about 2 miles away).
The building was originally constructed in 1926 and known as the Weicker Depository, because it was developed by the Weicker Transfer and Storage Co. It was designed to store excess household items for residents moving into the nearby Capitol Hill neighborhood, which was seeing its housing stock diversify beyond Victorian mansions as the city’s population grew.
The structure was controversial. The Denver City Council denied a building permit for it, “apparently persuaded by arguments that the proposed building was incompatible in terms of size and heights with its surroundings and would be a ‘nuisance to the sky line,’” according to a National Register of Historic Places application for the Colfax corridor.
Opponents also argued the building “would become rat-infested and attract children,” according to the application, although a judge responded that rats would probably prefer nearby grocery stores over a building storing mostly furniture. The permit denial was overturned by the Colorado Supreme Court.
Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser, Denver-based Marcus & Millichap brokers who sell storage facilities across the country, represented the seller in last month’s deal. The brokerage said the lower walls of the building are clad with travertine marble, and the upper stories were built out of brick in a pattern styled after Italian towns like Florence.
The Weicker family owned the building until 1976, when they sold it to a partnership between Buzz Victor and Barry Bender, according to the brokerage.
The new owners partitioned it into individual units. That made “the first mini-storage facility in Denver and one of the first mini-storage conversions nationally,” according to Marcus & Millichap.
Ravens rookie report: How all 8 draft picks fared, and what’s in store for next season
Russia’s Central Bank Demands Complete Crypto Ban
RHOC Recap: Heather Reveals Noella Gave Daughter Max Dirty Gift, Plus Noella Gets Invited to Cabo
Speakers urge Colorado regulators to reject Xcel Energy’s $182M rate hike
Isn’t She Married? Shamea Morton Tooted Up & Twerked Her Taken Cakes For Actor Tyler Lepley & Got Slammed For ‘Embarrassing’ Her Husband
Coloradans bought more vehicles last year despite limited supply
Kavita Gupta File Lawsuit Against ConsenSys Again, Demands $30M
Britney Spears Snuggles Up To Sam Asghari On Date Night Amidst Jamie Lynn Drama — Photo
“Storage Castle” on Colfax Avenue sells for second time in a century
People side with political tribe even when COVID survival plan is same, CU experiment finds
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News7 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena