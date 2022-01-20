Celebrities
‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Slams Noella Bergener For Giving Teen Daughter ‘X-Rated’ Card Game
On Wednesday’s episode of ‘RHOC,’ Heather Dubrow expressed her discontent with Nicole Bergener’s ‘questionable’ card game gift she gave Heather’s 17-year-old.
On Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow didn’t take to well to Nicole Bergener‘s card game gift she gave to Heather’s 17-year-old daughter Max. “We came home and Max opened her presents and Noella kind of gave her kind of a questionable gift,” Heather said, speaking about her party thrown to celebrate Max’s book I’ll Give It to You Straightish, a work highlighting her experience as a bisexual teen.
“[It was] a Pride-themed card game, which is very nice,” Heather explained, acknowledging that Max and Nicole are both bisexual. “And that’s great, [but] Max is 17.” Heather then read cards off to Gina Kirschenheiter as the cards’ contents were bleeped out from containing so many expletives. “It’s basically pornography. It’s not appropriate,” added the mom of four.
After the episode aired, Heather then provided more context on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World. “They bleeped out a little more than was necessary. Maybe we could just bleep out less. How about that?” the former Malibu Country actress said, before reading off certain X-rated lines on the cards Nicole gave to Max.
“‘Whatever straight people do for fun,’ ‘licking that p—y right,’ getting your ass ate,’ ‘having your titties sucked while sucking on titties,’” she read. “Those are just some of them but I mean, isn’t that enough?”
The 53-year-old went on to share that her teen opened up her gifts from the housewife in front of her friends at school — a situation that made it all the more awkward. “Could you imagine them going home to their parents and saying what happened at the Dubrows’ house?” she asked. Although she admitted her kids were “more mature” these days, it still didn’t change her opinion on whether that kind of gift should have been dropped into the hands of her teenage daughter.
“It’s just something that an adult can’t give a child,” she stated. “You just can’t give that to a child.” The entrepreneur then teased that her feud with the RHOC newbie was ongoing. “First you lie about me, now you’re s–t-talking me behind my back and now you give my kid this inappropriate gift. I’m good with this,” she said on the podcast. “I wasn’t self-righteous, like, ‘How dare she?’ I was like, ‘That wasn’t cool. Who does that?’”
Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I’m ‘A Steal’
Pete Davidson made a hilarious joke about his appeal with women during a recent stand-up appearance, hinting at his recent romance with Kim Kardashian.
Funny man Pete Davidson made a joke recently about his strange luck with beautiful, high-profile women, theorizing about why he’s become so desirable. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Jan. 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”
The New York native went on to compare himself to the discount DVD bin one might see at a 7-Eleven, with movies like Shrek Forever and Tropic Thunder available for purchase. He joked that Tropic Thunder was a “classic” that “doesn’t belong in the trash,” applying that description to himself. “I’m Tropic Thunder. I’m the diamond in the trash,” he quipped. “It’s a steal.”
The King of Staten Island star and the SKIMS founder initially connected while filming the Oct. 9 episode of SNL, which was Kim’s hosting debut. During the episode, Kim and Pete were paired on screen in an Aladdin-inspired sketch where he played the titular character to Kim’s Princess Jasmine. A brief kiss ensued and the duo clearly felt the chemistry, as they began hanging out shortly thereafter.
“As everyone has seen, Pete moves fast in his relationships and it is exactly the same with Kim,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife on Jan. 9. “Remember he proposed to Ariana super fast and was ready to live the husband life and he is getting those similar feels with Kim but this time around he is not going to pull that trigger that fast because he wants it to last and doesn’t want ruin what they are creating with each other,” they also said.
In addition to numerous outings together, the comedian also hung out with Kim’s family at mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home to celebrate his birthday in addition to jetting off for a romantic trip with Kim to the Bahamas! “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had. This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” the source concluded.
Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Calls Him The ‘Best Man’ In 1st Interview Since His Death
Kelly Rizzo is speaking out about her late husband, Bob Saget, in an emotional interview since his passing.
Kelly Rizzo is remembering her late husband, comedian and actor Bob Saget, in the sweetest way in the first interview since his death on Jan. 9. Speaking with Hoda Kotb on the Today show, which will air in full on Thursday, Jan. 20, Kelly recalled some of the best moments she shared with her “kind and loving” late husband.
“Who was the Bob Saget like at dinner when there was no audience? When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?” Hoda asked the food blogger. “It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good,” Kelly responded. “I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was ‘just treat everybody with kindness’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be,” she continued.
TOMORROW: @EatTravelRock joins @HodaKotb for an emotional interview following the death of her husband Bob Saget.
Tune in for more of their conversation tomorrow morning on @TODAYShow. pic.twitter.com/vzNlb0NPzq
— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 19, 2022
She went on, “He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life. He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.’”
The day after performing a comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida, Bob’s body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Kelly, who met Bob in 2015 and later tied the knot with him in 2018, apparently called the hotel when she didn’t hear from him on Jan. 9.
Following her late love’s death, Kelly released a heartfelt statement on Instagram. “Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man,” she shared within the post, referencing the outpouring of love from friends, fans and his former co-stars after the tragic news. “It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”
Porsha Williams Is Gifted $300K Rolls-Royce By Fiancé Simon Guobadia — See Photos
The ‘RHOA’ alum showed off her expensive new gift on Instagram. Fittingly enough, it was delivered to her with a big red bow.
Porsha Williams has a fancy new car courtesy of her fiancé, Simon Guobadia. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 40, showed off the $300,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost gifted to her by Simon via Instagram on Wednesday, January 19. Porsha posed for numerous photos both outside and inside the luxury vehicle, which has a shiny gray exterior and bright orange interior. Talk about a great gift!
Porsha’s new ride was fittingly gifted to her with a massive red bow, which Porsha climbed atop of during her photoshoot. In one image, she embraced her soon-to-be-husband while sitting on the Rolls-Royce. “The only way you win is if I quit!🔥🤸🏽♂️,” Porsha wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags “ThankYouHubby” and “LivingLife.” She also included the hashtag “ThePursuitOfPorsha” to plug her memoir that came out on November 30.
This may be Porsha’s best gift from Simon yet. Besides of course, the diamond engagement ring that she was given when she accepted her beau’s wedding proposal in May 2021. Porsha started dating Simon — who used to be married to her former RHOA co-star, Falynn Guobadia — just one month before they got engaged. Shortly after the engagement, Porsha and Simon defended their fast-moving romance.
“I know it’s fast but we are living each day to its fullest,” she said on Instagram. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Porsha also clarified that she had “nothing to do with” Simon’s divorce from Falynn.
Prior to Simon, Porsha was previously engaged to Dennis McKinley, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar. The pair broke up during the summer of 2019 after Dennis was caught cheating, and although they briefly rekindled the relationship, they split for good in August 2020. Her relationships with both Simon and Dennis were explored on her new Bravo spinoff series, Porsha’s Family Matters.
Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I'm 'A Steal'
