Celebrities
RHONY Alum Jill Zarin Claps Back at Carole Radziwill Over WWHL Interview Diss, Tells Her to Be “Classy”
Two former Real Housewives of New York City housewives are going at it again. This time it’s The OG Jill Zarin and resident bravo-hater Carole Radziwill hashing it out on twitter.
Jill has maintained a decent relationship with Bravo and is appearing in season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Carole, on the other hand, has not missed an opportunity to diss her former co-stars and show.
Recently, Jill caught sight of a Carole appearing on an October 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and pulling an iconic a la Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” moment.
After one viewer asked what she thought of Jill’s comment that the new housewives should be fired (albeit it was a dreadful season.) Carole responded with a shady and sarcastic answer.
“Who’s Jill Zarin? (laughing) Yeah, I don’t have any thoughts about that. I have no thoughts about Jill Zarin’s [comments},” Carole said.
Andy retorted with, “Well, who’s Jill Zarin?” alluding to Carole’s feeling towards the former RHONY housewife.
Carole agreed, “Yeah, that’s my thought.”
… who’s Jill Zarin? #rhony pic.twitter.com/tTqeZ42QKe
— Justin (@JustinPolls7) October 14, 2021
Since seeing the clip Jill is clapping back and telling Carole to “be classy” as they both worked for “pennies” on the show they were eventually let go from.
“I don’t remember saying that @CaroleRadziwill but it wasn’t nice to say it was it…You could have said I don’t believe Jill said that. Be classy, it suits you better.”
The Real Housewives of New York City is on indefinite hiatus as of now, as production says new casting and reboots are in the works.
Photos Credit: Michael Simon/SethBrown/startraksphoto
Celebrities
Social Media Scallywags: Meghan Markle Troll Accounts Have ‘Monetized Hatred,’ Racking Up $3.5 Million By Spreading ‘Conspiracy Theories’ On Youtube
We already know the hatred constantly following Meghan Markle is unprecedented, and now, it’s been revealed that some folks have made a whole (very profitable) career off of spreading that hate.
On Tuesday, data analytics service Bot Sentinel released a third and final report on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this time on how “single-purpose hate accounts have turned targeted harassment and coordinated hate campaigns into a lucrative hate-for-profit enterprise.”
According to the report, a network of YouTube channels solely focused on disparaging Markle has over 497 million views and has made an estimated $3.48 million in total YouTube earnings combined. Three of the top content creators — YankeeWally, MurkyMeg and According2taz — have a combined 70+ million views, earning them an estimated $494,730 in total ad revenue reports Bot Sentinel.
“The trio also coordinated their efforts on Twitter, cultivating a following by disseminating conspiracy theories and disinformation about Harry and Meghan that were concocted in the MeWe group,” the report found.
“Their efforts allowed them to interact with journalists and royal experts, who then, in some circumstances, amplified the falsehoods,” it continued. “The women leveraged their Twitter popularity to funnel their followers to their YouTube channels, where they would discuss the conspiracy theories they helped to manufacture.”
In Bot Sentinel’s first report about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released in October, it found that around 70 percent of hateful comments about the couple on Twitter originated from just 83 accounts. Twitter has suspended two of the aforementioned content creators, YankeeWally and MurkyMeg, though According2taz is still an active account.
The service found that after Twitter suspended many of the accounts, the users were deploying tactics to avoid suspension, like placing the word “parody” in their profiles.
“Others would use racist coded language about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to avoid detection,” Bot Sentinel said in the report. “We also observed several accounts either lock or completely deactivate their profiles to preserve their accounts.”
Absolutely insane.
Celebrities
‘Outlander’ Season 6 Trailer: Claire Yells At Jamie Over Giving Up The Life She Had For Him — Watch
Claire and Jamie’s relationship will be tested once again as the stakes continue to get higher in the new season of ‘Outlander.’ Watch the season 6 trailer now.
The challenges ahead for Claire, Jamie, Brianna, Roger, and more are going to be no easy feat in Outlander season 6. The Revolutionary War is on the horizon, and only a select few know what’s coming. The full-length season 6 trailer was released on January 19, revealing new footage and teasing the drama ahead.
“I don’t belong here,” Claire screams at Jamie in the trailer. “Brianna, Roger, they don’t belong here. But yet here we are, all of us because I loved you more than the life that I had.”
Jamie finds himself torn between what side he should be on. “You can’t live your life being afraid of who you are,” Claire says to him. That’s easier said than done in this scenario.
The trailer ends — after some sneak peeks of new steamy scenes — with Claire telling Jamie, “And this I promise you won’t come between us.” It appears this conversation takes place before their big blowout.
Ahead of the season 6 premiere, Caitriona Balfe teased a “heartbreaking” storyline for Claire that involves a new character named Malva Christie, the daughter of Jamie’s old nemesis Tom Christie. “Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond,” Caitriona told EW. “It’s very destabilizing for Claire. It’s a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in.”
Outlander season 6 will pick up after the traumatizing events that took place at the end of season 5. The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.
Outlander also stars Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, John Bell, Caitlin O’Ryan, and Paul Gorman. The STARZ show will return with an extended episode on March 6, 2022. The series has already been renewed for season 7.
Celebrities
‘The Talk’ Hosts Make A Guest Appearance On ‘The Price Is Right’ … Can They Help This Contestant Win?
Would you trust the hosts of “The Talk” to help you win a car?
Happy Hump Day! We’ve got an exclusive clip that we know you’re gonna love!
The amazing hosts of CBS daytime show “The Talk” will be appearing on “The Price is Right” Primetime Special tonight on CBS Wednesday Jan. 19 at 8/7c. In a fun exclusive clip, hosts Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Sheryl Underwood help a contestant play an exciting game of “Cover Up.” Check it out below:
What do you think? Do you think he won the car? Guess we’ll have to tune in tonight to see whether we have a win or nah.
“The Price is Right” Primetime Special airs tonight, Wednesday Jan. 19 at 8/7c on CBS will you be watching?
