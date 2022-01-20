Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden, César Tovar elected to Twins Hall of Fame

A longtime manager, a two-time World Series champion and an underrated utilityman will be cemented in Twins lore forever this summer.

Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar have all been elected to the Twins Hall of Fame, the club announced Thursday, and will be inducted in separate pregame ceremonies on Aug. 20-21.

Gardenhire, 64, began his coaching career in the Twins farm system in 1988. In 1991, he joined Tom Kelly’s staff, winning a World Series ring that year as the Twins’ third-base coach.

In 2002, following Kelly’s retirement, Gardenhire was promoted to manager of the Twins, a role he held until 2014. The fiery skipper, known often as “Gardy,” went 1,068-1,039 in 13 seasons at the helm of the Twins, leading the team to six division titles.

Gardenhire was fired in 2014 and went on to work for the Arizona Diamondbacks before taking a job managing the Detroit Tigers, which he stepped down from in 2020, citing health concerns. His son, Toby Gardenhire, remains in the Twins organization as manager of the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Gladden, 64, who was a player during Gardenhire’s first year on the Twins staff, is one of just seven players to win a ring as a member of both the 1987 and 1991 teams.

During his five seasons with the Twins — part of an 11-year playing career for the former outfielder — Gladden hit .268 with a .700 OPS. But he is perhaps best known for his postseason heroics, ranking first on the club’s all-time postseason list for runs scored and second in hits, doubles and RBIs.

During Game 1 of the 1987 World Series, Gladden hit a key fourth-inning grand slam. Four years later, he came around to score the game-winning run on Gene Larkin’s single in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 7 as the Twins won the 1991 World Series.

Gladden can now be found in the radio broadcast booth, where he has been since 2000, calling games alongside Cory Provus.

Tovar will enter the Twins Hall of Fame posthumously, having passed away in 1994 at the age of 54 in his native Venezuela.

Tovar’s Twins days spanned eight seasons, from 1965-1972, part of a 12-year playing career. For five straight seasons, Tovar received MVP votes, finishing as high as seventh in the balloting. In 1968, the versatile utilityman became just the second player in MLB history to play all nine positions during a game.

With the induction of the trio, the Twins Hall of Fame will have 37 members.

“The Minnesota Twins are thrilled about the election of Ron Gardenhire, Dan Gladden and César Tovar to the Twins Hall of Fame,” team president and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a release. “All three are most deserving of this honor and their impact — from the dugout to the broadcast booth and beyond — in the Twins organization and across Twins Territory has been felt for generations.”