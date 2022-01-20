Bitcoin
Russia’s Central Bank Demands Complete Crypto Ban
The regulations for cryptocurrencies from the Federal department of several countries have tightened. As an added country to the list of revised regulations, Russia has joined now as the central bank demands a crypto ban. According to the report revealed on Thursday, the central bank of Russia claims that the country must ban cryptocurrencies.
The report states that trading, mining, and usage of cryptocurrencies are illegal activities. As crypto is volatile and investing in cryptocurrencies is risky, the country takes a step to prevent its people from pointing it out as fraudulent activity. The way of allowing consumers to withdraw money from the national economy risks the regulator’s job of maintaining optimal monetary policies. Additionally, the central bank of Russia was already discussing imposing a crypto ban in the country last month.
Therefore, the central bank demands new laws and regulations in Russia that can ban crypto-related activities. Significantly, acceptance of cryptocurrencies, a new organization, exchanges, and peer-to-peer platforms should be prohibited in Russia, says the report.
Banning Crypto Mining Is Optimal Solution
The bank suggests strengthening the punishments for breaking the ban. New punishments should be introduced for buying, selling, and dealing businesses in cryptocurrencies. The existing ban on handling crypto payments also should be revised. Moreover, the Bank of Russia has already banned mutual funds from investing in cryptocurrencies.
Consequently, no Russian financial institutions are allowed to do cryptocurrency transactions, and no Russian institutional investors should invest in digital-assets. On the other hand, the Russian regulators’ next target on the list is to prohibit crypto mining. In fact, crypto mining got some approval last year from the country’s parliament but now it has been criticized.
Thus, the regulator states that the “optimal solution is to ban crypto mining in Russia”, as it produces a fresh supply of cryptocurrencies. Besides, the central bank is strong in scrutinizing the regulations for the usage of cryptocurrencies. The bank plans to monitor Russian crypto transactions and information about Russian crypto users.
Furthermore, the Bank of Russia stated that the financial attractiveness of crypto assets might be substituted by digital assets. This will be issued in Russia under the law on digital assets, which has been in existence since summer 2020. Therefore, the country’s bank hasn’t clarified with complete information regarding regulatory measures but it will be updated with more information sooner.
Bitcoin
Kavita Gupta File Lawsuit Against ConsenSys Again, Demands $30M
- Ex-head of Investment field lawsuit on ConsenSys Ventures.
- Accuses ConsenSys of bullying and threatening.
- Terms racism and women based discriminations are on rise.
Kavita Gupta has indeed become a prominent name in the blockchain industry as well as in Venture Capital too. Currently being the head and founder of Delta Blockchain Fund, she also indulges in as a FinTech teacher at Stanford University. In addition, she leads the FinTech world with a massive experience of more than 15 years. Till 2019, she was working for ConsenSys Ventures and was the head of Investment for the firm.
However, on December 31, 2021, Kavita Gupta filed a lawsuit against ConsenSys. Furthermore, she demands a monetary damage compensation of $30 million.
Kavita Gupta’s Complaints
Further to the previous complaint on December 31, 2021, Kavita Gupta filed yet another complaint against ConsenSys on January 17, 2022. Accordingly, Kavita Gupta states that the work environment in ConsenSys is completely toxic. Further, she describes that many other employees have also filed similar complaints against the firm.
In addition, she puts out through a tweet officially that ConsenSys is actually trying to threaten her and bully her. Making things even worse she states in her complaint that ConsenSys deploys racism and most bitterly, ill-treatment of women and discrimination.
Furthermore, she stands firm that ConsenSys is trying to sue her with illogical complaints about the sole reason of not giving her compensation for her efforts. Likewise, she claims that her investments have catapulted ConsenSys to more than $300 million in just a time period of 4 years.
ConsenSys Grudges
On the other hand, ConsenSys terms that Kavita Gupta has not been on good terms with her colleagues during her tenure in ConsenSys. Much more, they claim that she mistreated her colleagues. In addition to this, ConsenSys accuses that because of her purposeful negligence, the firm lost many business proposals and opportunities.
Moreover, ConsenSys further states that Kavita Gupta has produced fake educational certificates and a fake Harvard University degree. Further with all this into consideration, ConsenSys pledges to the court that due to these reasons, they could not grant any compensation for Kavita Gupta
Bitcoin
Why Investing In NFTs make complete sense?
Many onlookers believe that investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) remains an alien concept. Even so, there are many reasons as to why someone would invest in digital pixels on a blockchain. Therefore, it is plausible to assume the industry will continue to build momentum, despite some obvious risks associated with this new industry.
Investing In NFTs Makes Sense
In the current non-fungible token landscape, most people assume the investment occurs from a speculative mindset. While many people try to buy NFTs and flip them quickly for a profit, there are multiple valid reasons why anyone would buy a digital asset they cannot hold physically. The first generation of NFTs revolved around profile picture collections, which fueled speculation. However, the industry has much more to offer today.
One upside to the profile picture collections is how they can help users establish themselves in the NFT space. More specifically, one’s profile picture becomes their brand. Once they sell the corresponding NFT, they will have to change their profile picture, which doesn’t always make sense to people. Every non-fungible token is unique, allowing users to stand out among other investors and enthusiasts.
Another contributing factor is how wealthy people have spent money over the past decade or so. Spending large amounts of money on something that seems of little value to the mainstream is not an exception. Why buy a rare bottle of wine worth $10,000 or more if you can’t drink it? The same applies to NFTs, as anyone can right-click the image and save it. However, spending vast amounts on rare and unique items has become the norm among the wealthy and will continue to be for some time. As a result, NFTs are a status symbol in 2022.
It is equally worth remembering NFTs represent the underpinning technology and ideology. Providing true ownership of digital goods has not been possible for long, yet it creates many new opportunities and use cases. Even though setting up a compatible wallet as a novice user is a bit tricky, it is not something one needs to do multiple times either.
Unlocking New Utility
An extra dimension found in NFTs is how they provide a bridge to the real world. More specifically, creators do not just create digital art, but they can provide asset holders with real-world experiences. For example, an authenticated celebrity NFT can provide a Zoom call with your favorite celebrity, automatically enter you in concert ticket giveaways, etc.
The unique properties of non-fungible tokens – every NFT is a unique asset – unlock financial potential beyond speculation and trading. In decentralized finance, NFTs can be used as collateral for lending, borrowing, staking – to earn rewards – and more. They can become tools to create a passive revenue stream, although the value of those rewards may fluctuate wildly.
As more renowned artists, videographers, filmmakers, and celebrities get involved in NFTs, the industry gains much more legitimacy. Works by an artist are unique, and only one copy of each can exist. It introduces a level of scarcity that can prove appealing to collectors, but it is also a way for artists to explore a new paradigm. Moreover, artists, celebrities, and other creators can introduce any use case or utility to these NFTs they see fit.
Risks Still Persist
As with any new industry, novice users must avoid crucial pitfalls when dealing with NFTs. The first business order is not to take advice from strangers on the internet, as everyone claims to be an expert on non-fungible tokens these days. There is tremendous information to be found on social media, but conducting research oneself remains paramount in this ever-changing industry.
A second potential pitfall is the many shady NFT marketplaces that exist. Again, using reliable and trustworthy platforms will save users many headaches. NFT marketplaces like OpenSea and Rarible are renowned and provide access to nearly all prominent collections. While new platforms come to market regularly, it is always best to be more hesitant and protect your collection and investment above everything else.
NFT enthusiasts looking to tap into extra utility for their NFTs – particularly in decentralized finance – will need to use the right tools. The Drops.io platform helps everyone get more value from their NFT and DeFi assets to earn passive returns through lending. Additionally, users can borrow against these tokens to reduce the opportunity cost of holding governance tokens or other liquidity. Additionally, using NFTs as collateral for loans is an exciting opportunity to boost global financial inclusion.
Conclusion
Finding these trusted and reliable service providers confirms non-fungible tokens are about much more than just digital artwork or profile pictures for social media. Decentralized technology has created an alternative financial ecosystem and allows artists to mint assets with real-world utility and experiences. There is much to be excited about in this industry, even if it might not make sense to everyone just yet.
Bitcoin
Launch Day Finally Arrives For Moonbeam Network-Based Beamswap
Beam Swap, built on the Moonbeam Network, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) Hub and the inaugural decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM), offering liquidity and peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. Simply put, Beamswap looks to become the main DeFi Hub on Moonbeam, as it is able to provide a wide variety of useful services and features that can be utilised by all kinds of investors and traders.
Why choose Moonbeam?
There are several reasons as to why Beamswap has chosen Moonbeam. Firstly, it has to do with a sizable amount of funds being generated and most contributions for a Polkadot parachain being involved as well. Moreover, it combines the ease of usage of Ethereum with the strength of Polkadot, in addition to facilitating transition from various other EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) chains in a seamless fashion.
Furthermore, Beamswap holds the first-movers advantage and the involvement with Moonbeam includes full compatibility with tools that users are already acquainted with and utilise on a regular basis, such as Metamask, Hardhat, Remix, and more. Another reason for selecting the Moonbeam Network has to do with the integrations across many chains as well as on-chain governance along with improved scalability and relatively low gas and transaction fees.
$GLINT
Beamswap is powered by GLINT, a token which can be staked in order to receive a part of the decentralized exchange fees and can also be utilised for governance purposes and taking part in key decisions. Participation through the launchpad projects is additionally possible and by doing so the users can increase their respective allocation through GLINT. As if that weren’t enough, when $GLINT is staked in the single sided auto-compounding buyback pool, users are entitled to obtain Beamshare tokens as a receipt, which will represent their share of the pool.
The official link through which the exchange can be accessed has thus been provided, and the Beamswap DEX’s URL is also available through the official Twitter and Telegram channels. Also, the IDOs with Synapse Network, Moonstarter and InfinityPad had all been successfully sold out. Other features that users can enjoy thanks to Beamswap include yield farming capabilities, Beamshare tokens, LP Locker, GLMR Faucet, an integrated bridge (where users can bridge their crypto assets from other EVM chains to Moonbeam and vice versa), limit orders, a portfolio tracker, NFT marketplace, charts, graphs, collaborations with the likes of Beaver Labs and Solidity Finance, and so much more.
Important Note: Beamswap has witnessed many copycats circling around recently, so users are encouraged to ensure that they are not taken advantage of by any fraudulent endeavors or entities.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing
Russia’s Central Bank Demands Complete Crypto Ban
RHOC Recap: Heather Reveals Noella Gave Daughter Max Dirty Gift, Plus Noella Gets Invited to Cabo
Speakers urge Colorado regulators to reject Xcel Energy’s $182M rate hike
Isn’t She Married? Shamea Morton Tooted Up & Twerked Her Taken Cakes For Actor Tyler Lepley & Got Slammed For ‘Embarrassing’ Her Husband
Coloradans bought more vehicles last year despite limited supply
Kavita Gupta File Lawsuit Against ConsenSys Again, Demands $30M
Britney Spears Snuggles Up To Sam Asghari On Date Night Amidst Jamie Lynn Drama — Photo
“Storage Castle” on Colfax Avenue sells for second time in a century
People side with political tribe even when COVID survival plan is same, CU experiment finds
Guest commentary: Support the King Soopers strikers
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News7 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena