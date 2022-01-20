Connect with us

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Reveals Her Swimsuit Underneath Plunging Wetsuit On Scuba Diving Adventure

Published

5 seconds ago

on

salma hayek
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Salma Hayek looked fabulous when she rocked a swimsuit underneath a plunging wetsuit for a fun day of scuba diving while on vacation.

Salma Hayek, 55, has been having a fabulous time on vacation and she proved that when she went on a fun scuba diving expedition. The actress flaunted her swimsuit underneath a plunging wetsuit that was unzipped down the bodice, revealing ample cleavage.

Salma posted a slideshow of two photos, one of her sitting on the boat and another of her swimming underwater. She captioned the photo, “Some people run to visit the fish. Algunas personas corren otras boxean ami solo me gusta visitar a los peces #diving #oceanlife.”

In the photo, Salma looked off into the distance while her hair was thrown up into a messy bun. She rocked a plunging purple swimsuit which was covered up by a skintight black wetsuit that was unzipped down the chest.

While on vacation, Salma has rocked a slew of sexy swimsuits and outfits and one of our favorites was when she showed off her incredible figure in a navy blue bikini featuring a plunging triangle top and matching bottoms.

Salma posted two photos of herself in the slideshow with the caption, “The pain and pleasure of cold water. El dolor y placer del agua fría. #pleasure #oceanlife.” The first photo pictured Salma the second she got in the water as she had her arms glued to her sides while her face looked shocked and frozen.

The second photo pictured Salma after she dunked her full head and body in the water and she still looked freezing but was at least smiling. Aside from this bikini, she looked gorgeous in a plunging cheetah print one-piece. Salma posted a photo of herself drinking her morning coffee by the people while wearing a plunging V-neck swimsuit that showed off ample cleavage.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

RHOSLC’s ​Jennie Nguyen Apologies for Racist Posts as Meredith Reacts, Filming Begins on Season 3

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen Apologies for Racist Rant as Meredith Meredith Reacts to Her "Vile" Facebook Posts, Plus Cast Begins Filming Season 3
google news

Jennie Nguyen has offered an apology for the racially-charged and offensive Facebook posts she shared in 2020.

After finding herself in the midst of a major scandal after sharing a series of controversial and despicable posts on social media, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member took to her Instagram page, where she said that “hate is a virus” and offered a statement to her followers.

“I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they have caused.”

RHOSLC Jennie Nguyen Offers Apology for Racist Facebook Posts

Some of Jennie’s past Facebook posts featured memes targeting the Black community and one that appeared to suggest that victims of police brutality were deserving of injury or even death.

“If you follow the officers orders, you won’t get shot,” the post stated.

She also put a spotlight on a video that seemingly featured a Black child bullying a Caucasian boy.

“How many more video involving the same demographic do you need to see before you wake up?” read the caption.

Among the many horrified and disgusted onlookers to the racism scandal was Meredith Marks, who took to her Twitter page to weigh in.

“Vile,” Meredith tweeted in the wee hours of the morning on January 20.

Then, after one of her followers said, “Come on Meredith… you know you need to say more than that,” Meredith said that while she isn’t allowed to discuss the matter at length, she will surely be doing so in the future.

“Not allowed rn but yes I have a lot more to say about many things. And I will,” she vowed.

RHOSLC Meredith Marks Responds to Jennie Nguyen Racism Scandal

In other RHOSLC news, Us Weekly confirmed on January 19 that filming on the series’ upcoming third season began “recently,” which means that Jennie could very well be featured on the new episodes. That said, after seeing the Facebook posts she previously shared, it’s hard to think that Bravo would even consider keeping her around for the entirety of the season — and they could cut her scenes entirely.

In addition to Jennie’s impending firing, Mary Cosby will also not be featured on season three after skipping the recently-filed season two reunion.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh set wedding date? | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

Instagram

NeNe Leakes is moving at lightning speed for a woman who just buried her husband several months ago.

The 54-year-old businesswoman is in a hurry to tie the knot with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh, according to PEOPLE.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star buried her husband Gregg Leakes in September.

1640007979 805 PICS NeNe Leakes is Off the Market

DAME / BACKGRID

Since then, NeNe has been seen partying and vacationing non-stop with menswear designer Nyonisela — and a source tells PEOPLE she’s “absolutely open to marriage again.”

The insider says NeNe and Nyoni, owner of Nyoni Couture, are already in the planning stages of their star-studded nuptials.

She captioned an Instagram picture of Nyoni, “The way you love on me & take care of me….Grateful!”

Photo may have been deleted

Instagram

“Despite losing Gregg last year, she is really happy and in a great place as she begins starting this next chapter of her life,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

1642697187 141 NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh set wedding date

Prince Williams/FilmMagic

“She’s been leaning heavily on her girlfriends these last few months and when she’s not with Nyonisela, she’s with them whether it’s in Atlanta or other places,” the source says. “She really hasn’t been alone much.”
 
RELATED:Will Nyoni Sioh’s Wife Sue NeNe Leakes for Alienation of Affection?
 

PICS NeNe Leakes is Off the Market

DAME / BACKGRID

Other sources say Nyoni is using NeNe to promote himself and his company. They say he is still married and has at least one child with his long-suffering wife in Charlotte, NC.

But that’s just a technicality to NeNe, a former stripper who has never been manless in her entire adult life.

“Nene is totally into [Nyoni],” the source says. “He’s wining and dining her. They’re very much already in love.”

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: Dopamine relationships, NeNe Leakes, Nyonisela Sioh, wedding planning

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Two Men Indicted In The Murder Of Young Dolph Make First Court Appearance

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Two Men Indicted In The Murder Of Young Dolph Make First Court Appearance
google news

Both men indicted for the murder of Young Dolph make their first court appearance.

Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office / Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Since the murder of Young Dolph, US Marshalls and every agency involved have been hot on the case closing in on the suspects. From the stolen car being found, to clear footage of the crime and plenty of witnesses, we all knew it was just a matter of time.

Cornelius Smith was one of two men indicted for the murder of Young Dolph, but in his case, he was already in jail when the indictment came down. The other gentleman, Justin Johnson, instantly began posting on social media, using his 15 minutes of fame to be seen and make headlines. He even revealed he would turn himself in, which everyone knew was a lie. Eventually, authorities went and picked him up and finally both men were in custody.

Yesterday, both men appeared in court for the first time, where they declined public defenders and asked for more time in finding their own council for the next hearing. The next hearing was scheduled by Judge Lee V. Coffee for January 28th.

Many were confused about the attempted murder charges and in court, it was revealed Young Dolph’s brother was indeed in the vicinity when Dolph was murdered, which caused the attempted murder charge to be added. Both Johnson and Smith are being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending