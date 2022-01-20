Celebrities
‘Single Drunk Female’ EPs Talk Casting Ally Sheedy: ‘She’s So Fresh & Exciting’ Onscreen
Ally Sheedy stars alongside Sofia Black-D’Elia in the new series ‘Single Drunk Female.’ The show’s creator told HL EXCLUSIVELY that getting the ’80s icon to sign on was an ’embarrassment of riches.’
Single Drunk Female is Freeform’s new series starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy. Sofia plays a 20-something alcoholic named Sam who has to move back home with her mother, played by Ally, to avoid jail time. The series marks Ally’s first series regular role on a television show. Creator Simone Finch admitted that she initially thought that Ally wouldn’t do the series.
“Honestly, I thought Ally wasn’t working,” Simone told HollywoodLife. “Her name didn’t come to me, and then the casting director said, ‘Hey, what do you think of Ally Sheedy?’ I was like, ‘I think that would be amazing.’ But I didn’t think she would do it. And then she did it, and I was like, ‘Oh my, God.’ It was just an embarrassment of riches.”
Ally rose to fame in hit ’80s films like St. Elmo’s Fire and The Breakfast Club. Her effervescent onscreen presence is on full display in Single Drunk Female.
“When you see her on-screen, she just pops in this way where she’s so familiar and you know her, but she’s so fresh and exciting too. I love watching her,” executive producer Daisy Gardner added.
The mother-daughter relationship will be at the heart of the Freeform series. Daisy noted that Sam and Carol’s relationship will start at one place and end in a totally different one by the end of the season.
“I think she [Sam] starts the series and they both start the series the last place either of them want Sam to be is in Carol’s house,” Daisy said. “Sam does not want to be there. Carol doesn’t want her there. Carol’s getting her groove back on. She’s found a man. Nobody wants to be in each other’s face, and I’m hoping by the end of the season… this is the first time they’ve actually come together without Sam drinking and without having that barrier between them for years and years, so they’re in a new place by the end of the season that they didn’t expect.” Single Drunk Female will air Thursdays on Freeform.
The Saga Kontinues: Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Hurt’ By Kanye West’s Claims Their Kids Are Being Raised By Nannies
Kim Kardashian isn’t happy with the way her soon-to-be-ex-husband is portraying her parenting in his latest verse.
In his new song with The Game, which was release on Friday, Kanye West implies that he plans to raise their four children– North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½–very differently than the Skims mogul.
“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better,” Ye raps on “Eazy.” “The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”
According to reports from PEOPLE, A source close to the Kardashian family told the publication Kim wasn’t too happy with his implications.
“It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies,” the source said. “A lot of her friends don’t think it was right either.”
They added, “Of course she has nannies. She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She’s juggling her career, her dating life.”
Following months of no drama when Kardashian first filed for divorce last year, Kanye has made up for lost time in recent weeks. Most recently, the Yeezy mogul publicly claimed that he wasn’t invited to celebrate his daughter Chicago’s birthday, alleging that Kim was blocking everyone else from sending him the address and time of the event.
“[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world,” the source told PEOPLE. “She believes that’s the one thing that’s sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that’s what she feels like he is doing.”
Since Kim started dating Pete Davidson and Kanye began his fling with Julia Fox, things in their co-parenting relationship have gone downhill quickly. Hopefully, they can find a way to be more cordial for the kids.
Holly Madison Calls Living In Playboy Mansion ‘Cult-Like’: Hugh Hefner Was Not A ‘Nice Man’
Holly Madison has shared some unsettling secrets about her time in Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion. Find out what she had to say.
Holly Madison, 42, has opened up about her experience living in the Playboy mansion in a new clip from A&E’s upcoming documentary, Secrets of Playboy. “The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like looking back on it is because we were all kind of gaslit,” Holly said. The model explained that she and the other Playboy Bunnies were “expected to think of” Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017, “as like this really good guy. And you started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what they say in the media, he’s just a nice man.’ ”
Holly, who dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008, also reflected on the isolation of living in the Playboy mansion. “You had a 9 o’clock curfew. You were encouraged to not have friends over. You weren’t really allowed to leave unless it was like a family holiday,” she explained. She further revealed that sex with Hugh “always happened the same time, the same night” in the mansion. “We went out to a club every Wednesday and Friday and that [sex] would be expected when we got home.”
“I kept my waitressing job at one day a week because I wanted something easy to go back to in case things didn’t work out,” the former Girls Next Door star added. “He [Hugh] said it made him jealous, and he would appreciate it if I quit my job. So instead, we were given $1,000 a week as an allowance.”
Secrets of Playboy premieres on January 24 and will include interviews with other people from Hugh’s past, such as his ex girlfriends Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore. A&E has released several sneak-peek clips that show Holly opening up about her troubling relationship with Hugh. In one clip, Holly revealed that Hugh “flipped out” on her after she cut her hair. “He was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap,” she said.
Holly’s also explained how she struggled with getting out of the Playboy mansion in the documentary. “I remember there were times, probably in the first couple years I lived there, I felt like I was just in this circle of gross things, and I didn’t know what to do.”
‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Tai Steps Away From Her Date To Beef With Boston Over The Phone
Get excited y’all…
“Love During Lockup” is back with a brand new episode tomorrow, Friday January 21 at 9/8c and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Tai has a dinner date with a non-con named Angel — but Boston calls her during dinner and interrupts the whole vibe.
Check out the clip below:
Now why did she even answer the phone? Ladies, please tell us you’re not doing this on your dates! Do you think Tai should have been honest with Angel about the phone call? We’re curious to see if he sticks around.
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Haley defies Dalton and meets his Dad anyway. Max finds out shocking news about Tara. Santiba’s sexy photo shoot fizzles. Tai goes on a date with a non-con but Boston interrupts. Gabby gets mixed signals from Felicia.
“Love During Lockup” returns for a new episode Friday January 21 at 9/8c on WeTV
Will you be watching? For the folks who have tuned in for “Love During Lockup” how do you like it so far in comparison to “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup”? Who are your favorite cast members to watch thus far? We’ve gotta say Tai is super entertaining because her roster is quite the lineup — pardon the pun! Do you think she should be investing so much energy in Hottie when she has an opportunity to date available, attractive men like Angel out in the real world?
