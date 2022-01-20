News
St. Louis County Library to offer free at-home COVID test kits
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two branches of the St. Louis County Library will offer free home COVID testing kits beginning next week.
The county is making the self-test kits available in response to the extremely high demand for COVID tests.
The kits will be available Monday, Jan. 24, at the Rock Road branch and Weber Road branch.
Residents provide a saliva sample and then return test kits to any of three county health department clinics – Berkeley, Pine Lawn, or Sunset Hills. The kits can be dropped off in drive-thru testing lanes without having to register for an appointment.
Test results will be sent within 24 to 72 hours.
“We continue looking at ways to supplement the supply of tests available to the community,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “The health department continues its work to provide to those who are uninsured and underinsured and don’t have access to a primary care physician. However, the health department doesn’t turn away anyone.”
Page said additional details will be announced soon, such as the number of kits available and the hours when they can be picked up.
Kiszla: If all Broncos want to do is play meaningful games in December, Dan Quinn is safe choice as coach
If you loved Teddy Bridgewater as quarterback of the Broncos, you’re going to like Dan Quinn as the next coach.
To Quinn or Not to Quinn? That is the question as Denver conducts its whirlwind, wings over America search for a new coach, looking for anybody that’s not Uncle Vic.
But here’s the bigger question: Can George Paton be trusted to make the right call on the most important decisions a general manager must make for a football team?
He has yet to prove it. Paton is a grinder. But a visionary? Nope. George plays it safe, taking a cornerback rather than a quarterback with his top pick in the draft. He puts somebody he knows and trusts in the Denver huddle, tells Teddy not to mess it up and hopes for the best.
That’s not visionary. It’s a 7-10 record waiting to happen.
While hiring Quinn is far from the worst thing Paton could do, and better of most of what John Elway messed up after Super Bowl 50, it’s the same old, same old stuff the Broncos have tried, listening to musty Pearl Jam tunes from the 1990s, while innovative offensive thinkers such as Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur get up to dance, showing the NFL how we “Do It To It” now.
Quinn might have you fooled. But at age 51, the hottest coaching candidate in this NFL hiring cycle isn’t hip because he wears his ball cap backwards. The more I’ve looked under that cap, the more I’ve wondered if Quinn is to head coaches what Bridgewater is to quarterbacks. Solid leader. But far from elite.
Hey, don’t get it twisted. I’m not hating on Quinn. He’s a good man. Players like him. But if we’re measuring him against Hall of Fame defensive coordinators or winning personalities that get the best out of talent, Quinn is no Wade Phillips.
And for those of you keeping score at home: Phillips’ record as a head coach in Denver, Buffalo and Dallas was 82-54; Quinn went 43-42 before he got run out of Atlanta in 2020.
Yes, Quinn took the Falcons to the Super Bowl. Or so the resume insists.
But take a dive into the stats of the 2016 Atlanta team that managed to blow a 28-3 lead to New England in the championship game. The defense of Quinn was suspect long before Tom Brady picked apart the Falcons. The real coaching genius on Quinn’s coaching staff was a young fellow named Kyle Shanahan, who produced 33.75 points per game with Matt Ryan at quarterback.
After the Super Bowl, Young Shanahan got his own gig in San Francisco. And Quinn’s magic soon went poof.
Know who Quinn is? A poor man’s version of John Fox. With ample NFL experience and the graybeard to prove it, Quinn has skins on the wall, as Foxy liked to say. Quinn and Fox are fun to be around. They will win you some games. But win the biggest game? Good luck with that.
While defense beat Carolina in Super Bowl 50, the Broncos got there because Gary Kubiak did a masterful job nursing the ego of Peyton Manning back to health while the body of a Hall of Fame quarterback was falling apart.
If Paton can coax Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay, then Quinn is perfectly capable of letting A-Rod write the offensive playbook and the game plan to his liking, the way Fox did with Manning. But is that really coaching?
Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett knows the mind and quirks of Rodgers better than Quinn possibly can. Should the Broncos be forced to settle for a second-tier quarterback (somebody like Jimmy Garoppolo, perhaps?) in the huddle, wouldn’t the team be better served with a bright offensive mind as head coach?
If the Broncos hire Quinn, we can be confident that he’ll be better at throwing a red bean bag and managing the clock than Vic Fangio ever was. But that’s a pretty low bar, don’t you think?
The boom-or-bust, swing-for-the-fences hire is to find the next McVay. Maybe it’s Hackett. Maybe it’s Brian Callahan, a member of the Denver staff that won a championship and now a whisperer to Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Maybe it’s Kellen Moore, the baby-faced offensive coordinator in Dallas. Maybe it’s Kevin O’Connell, who currently works at the right hand of McVay.
All of them have a better idea than Quinn on how to maximize a quarterback’s production.
To Quinn or Not to Quinn?
That depends on whether Paton wants to play it safe or take a chance on greatness.
Maybe all we’re about in Broncos Country is playing meaningful games in December. Right, George?
Snowboarder dies after crashing into tree at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN — A 42-year-old snowboarder died after crashing into a tree at Colorado’s Aspen Highlands Ski Area.
Pitkin County sheriff’s officials say the man, whose name has not been released, was with a friend when he crashed in the Highlands Bowl on Wednesday afternoon. Ski patrollers performed CPR after finding the man unconscious, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
No one saw the accident, but rescuers determined that the man had crashed into a tree. No other details were released.
Giants request interview with Cowboys’ Dan Quinn in head coach search: sources
The Giants’ head coaching search quickly moved from January’s undercard to the main event on Wednesday night.
With GM interviews still underway, the Giants put in a request to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator — and New Jersey native — Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy, multiple league sources confirmed to the Daily News.
Quinn, born in Morristown, N.J., is arguably the hottest candidate in this year’s hiring cycle league-wide. He’s interviewing for five of the eight full-time openings: the Broncos, Vikings, Dolphins, Bears and Giants.
He went 43-42-0 in five-plus seasons as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach (2015-20), including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 that culminated in the infamous collapse to the New England Patriots.
But Quinn, 51, quickly built momentum for his second head coaching gig with his work in Dallas this season. Cowboys players and coaches view Quinn as a great leader and teacher.
The timing of the Giants’ request for Quinn came as a surprise, though, because co-owner John Mara had said the team wanted to get the GM hire “done first.” Mara said the new GM would then “lead the search for head coach.”
The team hasn’t hired a GM yet, though.
There are three known finalists for that post: Joe Schoen (Bills), Ryan Poles (Chiefs) and Adam Peters (49ers). And it’s possible there are one or two more that haven’t been made public.
Schoen, 42, visited the Giants’ facility for his second interview in person on Tuesday. Poles, 36, was there on Wednesday for his own meeting with Mara, Steve Tisch and Chris Mara. And Peters, 42, is expected to visit on Thursday.
The Giants were determined not to “rush into anything” with their GM search, in Mara’s words, as they did in Dec. 2017 with Dave Gettleman’s telegraphed hiring. But in an effort to be patient, they’d fallen behind all of their competitors in head coaching interviews.
The Giants, in fact, were the last of the eight NFL teams with full-time coaching vacancies to request an interview with a prospective candidate.
So they seemingly changed their plan — and requested Quinn’s interview before hiring a GM — to avoid watching an intriguing candidate get hired elsewhere without as much as a hello.
Undoubtedly, the Giants have discussed potential head coaches with their GM finalists in these interviews, but it’s not clear who or how many of them have Quinn on their list.
It’s easy to draw a direct line between Peters and Brian Flores, the recently fired Dolphins coach and Brooklyn native, as a possible pairing for the Giants’ next hire. Peters and Flores worked together with the New England Patriots from 2003-08, mostly in scouting.
Flores has eyes for the Giants and is expected to interview for their head coaching position, as the Daily News reported last Saturday. It isn’t clear whether he will be the right fit for the Giants at this juncture, though, or if the Giants are the ideal fit for him.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll would seem to be a natural package deal fit with Schoen. Schoen and Poles both have ties to the Andy Reid tree, which could mean a look at former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson.
Michigan’s John Harbaugh has no clear ties to the known GM finalists, so the possibility of the Giants making that call seems less likely now than it did a few days ago — though it remains to be seen what other GM candidates make the trip to New Jersey later this week.
The GM that does get hired should have the autonomy to add whatever names he wishes to that head coaching search, as well.
But while Mara said last week that the new GM would “lead the search for head coach,” he also couched that by saying “those decisions always are subject to final approval by ownership.”
And as evidenced by Wednesday’s request for Quinn, ownership already is moving forward with at least one possibility at head coach, without a new GM leading the way.
