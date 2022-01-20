News
St. Louis County mask mandate will stay in place for now, judge rules
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s attempt to stop St. Louis County’s mask requirement hit a snag Wednesday.
A St. Louis County Circuit Court judge refused to block the county from enforcing its mandate. Schmitt called the judge’s decision “a purely technical decision.”
“We’ve won before, and we will win again,” Schmitt said. “The facts, science, and law are on our side, and we look forward to presenting that information to the court in the coming weeks. These COVID restrictions are ineffective, and people should have the power to make their own decisions.”
The County Council approved the new mask mandate on Jan. 5. The following day, Schmitt filed a lawsuit and asked for a temporary restraining order to bar the county from upholding the order.
Wednesday’s ruling from Judge Richard M. Stewart will allow the county to continue enforcing the mandate until there’s a final judgment on the case. The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis notary ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old notary from St. Louis admitted that she ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards from China.
Morgan Webb pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal misdemeanor for intentionally buying the fake cards, which were labeled on a shipping manifest as thank-you cards. They were intercepted by customs agents in September at a DHL shipping hub in Kentucky and later delivered to Webb’s home in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports her plea deal agreement does not detail Webb’s motives or indicate if she sold any of the cards. Attorneys have agreed to recommend at Webb’s sentencing April 20 that she get probation.
Suggest a Correction
News
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
WASHINGTON — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts. Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the court fight and keep the documents on hold.
Following the high court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The House committee agreed to defer its attempt to get some documents, at the request of the Biden White House. The current administration was concerned that releasing all of the Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.
Alone among the justices, Clarence Thomas said he would have granted Trump’s request to keep the documents on hold.
Trump’s attorneys had asked the high court to reverse rulings by the federal appeals court in Washington and block the release of the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them.
In an unsigned opinion, the court acknowledged there are “serious and substantial concerns” over whether a former president can win a court order to prevent disclosure of certain records from his time in office in a situation like this one.
But the court noted that the appeals court determined that Trump’s assertion of privilege over the documents would fail under any circumstances, “even if he were the incumbent.”
It said the issue of a former president’s ability to claim executive privilege would have to wait for another day.
The court took issue with the conclusion of the appeals court that downplayed a former president’s interests, suggesting that the current president could in essence ignore his predecessor’s claims.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who worked in the White House under President George W. Bush, wrote separately to argue that “a former President must be able to successfully invoke the Presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his Presidency, even if the current President does not support the privilege claim.”
But Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, did not object to the outcome Wednesday.
Before and after the riot, Trump promoted false theories about election fraud and suggested the “real insurrection” was on Election Day, when he lost to Biden.
Repeating arguments they made before lower courts, Trump’s attorneys had urged the justices to step in, arguing that the case concerned all future occupants of the White House. Former presidents had “a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination,” Trump’s lawyers said.
“Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions in the hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing the President’s and his staff’s sensitive and privileged communications ‘for the sake of exposure,’” they added.
But the House committee responded in its high court brief that although the facts of the case are “unprecedented,” the decision was “not a difficult one.”
There was no explanation for the timing of the court’s action. But the National Archives told the appeals court and Trump’s lawyers that it would turn over some documents it asserted were not part of the court case on Wednesday absent a new court order.
Also on Wednesday, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to leaders of an alt-right group who appeared at events promoting baseless claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.
News
Watch: Parson delivers 2022 Missouri State of the State
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson is calling for higher teacher pay and money to increase access for child care.
Parson outlined some of the ways he wants to spend nearly $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid during his State of the State address on Wednesday.
Parson is asking the GOP-led Legislature for $722 million to prop up child-care centers. He wants another $22 million for matching grants to increase teacher pay to a minimum of $38,000 a year.
Parson also lauded the state’s coronavirus vaccination rate. About 73% of adults have received at least one dose, and 55% of Missouri’s total population is fully vaccinated.
Suggest a Correction
Britney Spears Trashes ‘Selfish’ Sister Jamie Lynn For Dying Her Hair ‘Like Christina Aguilera’
St. Louis County mask mandate will stay in place for now, judge rules
Gaspard Ulliel dies in skiing accident
Kim Cattrall Seemingly Agrees With Fan Who Bashes ‘SATC’ Revival’s ‘Trashy’ Storylines
St. Louis notary ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards
Rob Lowe Jokes About His Wife Teaching Gwyneth Paltrow ‘How To’ Perform Oral Sex — Watch
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Her ‘King’ Luis Ruelas As ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 Taglines Are Revealed — Watch
Watch: Parson delivers 2022 Missouri State of the State
Nice Try! Simon Guobadia Posts Proof That He Didn’t Regift Falynn Pina’s $400K Rolls Royce & Give It To Porsha Williams
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena