St. Louis mom in cold apartment gets heat turned on after You Paid For It report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Instead of proposing budget cuts in his annual State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson wants lawmakers to increase pay, spend more money on education and invest in childcare.

In the governor’s nearly hour-long speech, he praised the state’s approach to the pandemic, saying Missouri’s economy is strong. The state has a historic amount of money, and the multi-billion-dollar budget includes increasing teacher pay.

“We have the opportunity to make fundamental improvements to our state that will serve Missourians now and into the future,” Parson said. “None of this would have been possible would have been possible without the efforts state government undertook to lessen the impacts of COVID-19.”

Parson commended the state’s surplus of money to Missouri’s COVID response, saying leaders made tough decisions but never backed down.

“That’s why we never had state mandates or forced businesses, schools, or churches to close,” Parson said. “We protected lives and livelihoods.”

In the past week, Missouri has reported more than 62,000 new COVID cases, roughly 9,000 new cases a day. “When it comes to fighting the pandemic, the governor’s hands-off approach continues to extract a hefty toll with new cases shattering records almost daily,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters after the address. “The reality is forcing many schools to consider shutting down as student and teacher absences skyrocket.”

Quade her own kids were inside the Capitol Wednesday after Springfield Public School District, the largest in the state, closed its doors for the rest of the week because of the virus.

“Just like so many working parents are currently struggling day to day while schools continue to close their doors,” Quade said.

Parson reiterated Wednesday; his position will not change.

“We used common sense and took a balanced approach to the pandemic,” Parson said. “I firmly believe that the people should have a say through their local elected representatives and not be dictated by needless executive action or any one person.”

Another major item in his speech, increasing wages for state employees to $15 an hour and raising teacher pay.

“Half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth year,” Parson said. “This is unacceptable and we must do better.”