St. Louis notary ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old notary from St. Louis admitted that she ordered 989 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards from China.
Morgan Webb pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal misdemeanor for intentionally buying the fake cards, which were labeled on a shipping manifest as thank-you cards. They were intercepted by customs agents in September at a DHL shipping hub in Kentucky and later delivered to Webb’s home in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports her plea deal agreement does not detail Webb’s motives or indicate if she sold any of the cards. Attorneys have agreed to recommend at Webb’s sentencing April 20 that she get probation.
WASHINGTON — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts. Trump’s lawyers had hoped to prolong the court fight and keep the documents on hold.
Following the high court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries, visitor logs, speech drafts and handwritten notes dealing with Jan. 6 from the files of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The House committee agreed to defer its attempt to get some documents, at the request of the Biden White House. The current administration was concerned that releasing all of the Trump administration documents sought by the committee could compromise national security and executive privilege.
Alone among the justices, Clarence Thomas said he would have granted Trump’s request to keep the documents on hold.
Trump’s attorneys had asked the high court to reverse rulings by the federal appeals court in Washington and block the release of the records even after President Joe Biden waived executive privilege over them.
In an unsigned opinion, the court acknowledged there are “serious and substantial concerns” over whether a former president can win a court order to prevent disclosure of certain records from his time in office in a situation like this one.
But the court noted that the appeals court determined that Trump’s assertion of privilege over the documents would fail under any circumstances, “even if he were the incumbent.”
It said the issue of a former president’s ability to claim executive privilege would have to wait for another day.
The court took issue with the conclusion of the appeals court that downplayed a former president’s interests, suggesting that the current president could in essence ignore his predecessor’s claims.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who worked in the White House under President George W. Bush, wrote separately to argue that “a former President must be able to successfully invoke the Presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his Presidency, even if the current President does not support the privilege claim.”
But Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, did not object to the outcome Wednesday.
Before and after the riot, Trump promoted false theories about election fraud and suggested the “real insurrection” was on Election Day, when he lost to Biden.
Repeating arguments they made before lower courts, Trump’s attorneys had urged the justices to step in, arguing that the case concerned all future occupants of the White House. Former presidents had “a clear right to protect their confidential records from premature dissemination,” Trump’s lawyers said.
“Congress cannot engage in meandering fishing expeditions in the hopes of embarrassing President Trump or exposing the President’s and his staff’s sensitive and privileged communications ‘for the sake of exposure,’” they added.
But the House committee responded in its high court brief that although the facts of the case are “unprecedented,” the decision was “not a difficult one.”
There was no explanation for the timing of the court’s action. But the National Archives told the appeals court and Trump’s lawyers that it would turn over some documents it asserted were not part of the court case on Wednesday absent a new court order.
Also on Wednesday, the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to leaders of an alt-right group who appeared at events promoting baseless claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson is calling for higher teacher pay and money to increase access for child care.
Parson outlined some of the ways he wants to spend nearly $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 aid during his State of the State address on Wednesday.
Parson is asking the GOP-led Legislature for $722 million to prop up child-care centers. He wants another $22 million for matching grants to increase teacher pay to a minimum of $38,000 a year.
Parson also lauded the state’s coronavirus vaccination rate. About 73% of adults have received at least one dose, and 55% of Missouri’s total population is fully vaccinated.
Basketball is back for both of the University of Northern Colorado teams, after hiatuses due to COVID-19 protocols within the program or with opposing teams.
The records are quite a bit different between the men’s and the women’s teams, but they’re both trending up as the season progresses.
Here are things to know as the women complete 10 upcoming games in about 21 days and the men play nine.
The women’s basketball team has the second-best scoring defense in the Big Sky, holding opponents to 59 points per game, and ranks in the NCAA top 100.
Its offensive production lags behind others in the league, scoring just 57.4 points per game, to put the Bears in last place. They’re also in the bottom 50 nationally. The team, however, ranks toward the top of the conference for 3-pointers made per game with 7.6.
First-year head coach Kristen Mattio said Tuesday that a strong defense can “neutralize” hot-shooting opponents and create a more even playing field.
“We haven’t blown people away offensively, so we have had to rely on our defense,” Mattio said. “But, it’s one area that our players have taken a lot of pride in.”
Compare those numbers to Steve Smiley’s squad and it’s a different ball game. Things are a near exact reversal.
The men’s team is fifth overall in the Big Sky for offense and the best 3-point shooting team with 10.6 made per game. On a national level, UNC is just outside the top 100 for overall scoring and has remained steady in the top 15 for total 3-point field goals made per game.
Defensively, though, the Northern Colorado men are 10th in the Big Sky for scoring defense and in the bottom 50 of all NCAA Division I teams.
Smiley has spoken of the defense at length this season. It’s been great in moments and poor in others.
Though the personnel is different between the two teams, the women could learn a lot from the men’s lights-out shooting and the men could take notes from the commanding women’s defense.
One thing Smiley’s squad has gotten down is the ability to close. It has won several close games at the end of regulation or in overtime. Mattio’s young squad is still trying to figure that out.
The Northern Colorado women have been in positions to win games, including its most recent against Southern Utah, but struggle to extend their lead or maintain their defensive strength for all 40 minutes.
Mattio said a lot of it comes down to maturity and composure; not losing the ball on a late game in-bound or turning the ball over due to sloppy passes.
“We had a chance all the way down the stretch, even at the very end,” Mattio said of the game against the Thunderbirds. “We still had wide open threes that we just could not knock down to tie the game back up again. This team is improving. They’re growing. They’re getting better. That’s the encouraging piece.”
Both UNC teams have busy schedules coming into the final two months of the season.
The women were off for almost 21 days due to COVID-19 protocols, practicing just a handful of times with the entire team. They now enter a stretch with 13 games between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20.
The men have a similar schedule after a few postponements. They will play 12 games in that same stretch.
It’s going to be really tough for both of them, but sleeping well, practicing efficiently and focusing on recovery will be imperative.
“That’s a lot of a lot going on,” Mattio said. “I think there’s a consistency about knowing who we are offensively, knowing who you are defensively, and that’s what you take into the game every single night.”
The women will face Idaho at 6 p.m. Thursday and Eastern Washington at 2 p.m. Saturday. Both games are in Greeley.
The men will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Idaho and 3 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Washington.
Tickets are available for home games or all contests can be viewed on ESPN+.
