St. Paul pair arrested after car chase are suspected in more than 20 cases, police say
Two St. Paul residents arrested Tuesday night after a 45-minute car chase that crisscrossed the Twin Cities are suspected in more than 20 robberies and car thefts spanning three counties, police say.
Kashawn Jason Wertman, 18, and Nautica Alaja Argue, 19, were arrested outside a residence in the 1700 block of East Maryland Avenue in St. Paul after leading authorities on a circuitous pursuit across half a dozen metro cities, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening by the St. Louis Park Police Department.
Investigators with the SLPPD began searching for Wertman and Argue after identifying them as suspects in a Jan. 15 robbery, in which they allegedly threatened to shoot a female motorist before taking her keys and driving off in her vehicle, the news release said.
Investigators eventually tied the pair to seven aggravated robberies, 13 simple robberies, one attempted simple robbery and one motor vehicle theft, according to the release. In addition to St. Louis Park, these incidents occurred in White Bear Lake, Roseville, Richfield, Brooklyn Center, Woodbury, Columbia Heights, Plymouth, Edina and Eagan.
St. Louis Park police on Tuesday issued a probable cause arrest notice for Wertman and Argue to other nearby law enforcement agencies, which prompted Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies to search for the pair at the address on Maryland Avenue.
Deputies found them about 6:15 p.m. outside the residence in a silver Audi TT, which had been reported stolen on Jan. 16, and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the news release said.
Wertman and Argue evaded authorities for about 45 minutes before arriving back at the Maryland Avenue residence on St. Paul’s East Side, where they were arrested.
Cases will be submitted to the Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington county attorneys’ offices, where charging decisions will be made, the news releases said.
June 13 date set for state trial of 3 former Minneapolis officers in George Floyd’s death
A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement.
Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Their trial in Hennepin County District Court was supposed to start March 7, but both sides sought a delay because the three officers also face a federal trial on allegations that they violated Floyd’s civil rights while acting under government authority. Their federal trial starts Thursday in St. Paul with jury selection.
Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breath. Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Black man as he was on the ground. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.
Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights during the May, 25, 2020, arrest. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years on the state murder conviction, and is awaiting sentencing in the federal case.
The killing, which was captured on video, galvanized protests against police brutality around the globe.
Judge rejects media’s request for more access to George Floyd-related federal trial in St. Paul
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request by a coalition of media groups for greater access to the civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s death.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson said the trial will go forward with the restrictions he imposed due to the pandemic, including limits on the number of reporters allowed inside the downtown St. Paul courtroom. Media organizations, including the Associated Press, urged the judge Monday to ease the restrictions, saying they amount to an unconstitutional courtroom closure.
“The current spread of the omicron variant has created an unprecedented situation for our court system,” Magnuson said in a letter to Leita Walker, attorney for the media coalition. “We must keep the jurors we have invited to the courthouse as safe as possible, and science dictates that restricting the number of the people in the courtroom is the best way to do that.”
Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in the trial of Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane on charges that they deprived Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. Only four reporters will be allowed in the courtroom at a time. Other reporters, and the general public, will be limited to about 40 seats apiece in two overflow courtrooms where they will watch a closed-circuit feed on monitors that will provide only limited views.
Under longstanding federal court rules, the proceedings will not be livestreamed or broadcast to the public, in contrast to last year’s murder trial in state court of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis officer who kept Floyd pinned to the pavement with his knee on his neck despite the Black man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. The Hennepin County judge in that case made an exception to the state’s normal limits on cameras, citing the need for public access during the pandemic.
Magnuson also rejected the media coalition’s request for same-day access to trial exhibits. He said he’ll decide on releasing those exhibits at the end of the case, and will consider factors such as the defendants’ right to a fair trial in state court on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter, which is set to begin June 13.
“I appreciate your concerns but I do not share them,” Magnuson wrote. “I believe that the media and the public will have as much access to these proceedings as is possible in this time of high Covid transmission.”
Avalanche gets 34 saves from Pavel Francouz in 2-0 victory at Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The NHL’s highest-scoring team only mustered one goal against John Gibson on Wednesday night. But thanks to the guy manning the other net, Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz, Colorado only needed one to defeat the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.
In center Nathan MacKinnon’s 600th career game, Francouz (34 saves) stole the spotlight for the Avs, who skated off 2-0 winners to begin a consecutive-night stretch in southern California.
Defenseman Sam Girard beat Gibson with a shot late in the second period and center Nazem Kadri added an empty-net goal in the waning minutes of the third. It marked the first time in Avalanche history the club has produced consecutive shutouts on the road. Colorado blanked Arizona 5-0 last week.
MacKinnon, who is the first member of his 2013 draft class to reach 600 career games (and the only one to hit 500), surprisingly didn’t have a point — or even a shot on net.
The Avs finally scored the game’s first goal with just 1:31 remaining in the third period when Girard jumped up from the blueline and collected a loose puck off the stick of Kadri. Girard’s shot appeared to fool Gibson after deflecting off the stick of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.
It was the NHL-leading 38th goal by an Avalanche defenseman, and 11 more than the next-closest team (Vegas, 27). Kadri was credited with an assist — his team-leading 50th point of the season — although Girard didn’t appear to be his primary target.
The early firework of the game was a heavyweight fight between Avs defenseman Kurtis MacDermid and Ducks forward Nicolas Deslauriers. It was their sixth NHL tilt, stemming from MacDermid’s past of playing for the rival Los Angeles Kings.
The fight went relatively long and it was even, with both linesmen stepping between the players to end it. Deslauriers threw a punch that knocked MacDermid’s helmet off and MacDermid’s knuckles were bloodied on both hands.
Footnotes. The Ducks had five players out of the lineup because of COVID protocol, including leading scorer Troy Terry of Highlands Ranch. Terry, who was voted to next month’s All-Star Game as the Pacific Division’s “last man in,” missed his third consecutive game. … The NHL on Wednesday announced 95 games from Feb. 7-22 — a stretch originally reserved for the league’s involvement at the Winter Olympics. The Avs now have seven games — each makeup contests from their COVID shutdown in December — from Feb. 10 to Feb. 23. … Goalie Darcy Kuemper is scheduled to start in Thursday’s game at Los Angeles. Kuemper, who left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild with a head injury, has no symptoms and is cleared to play. … Forward Valeri Nichushkin, who is on COVID protocol after testing positive last week, could potentially join the team in L.A. and play against the Kings. … Defensemen Ryan Murray (injury) and Bo Byram (personal leave) are not with the Avs, who have just six blueliners on the trip.
