St. Paul strengthens ordinance against catalytic converter thefts, calls upon state to do the same
Eager to make a dent in thefts of catalytic converters and calling upon state lawmakers to follow their lead, the St. Paul City Council approved an ordinance amendment on Wednesday that makes it a misdemeanor to transport a converter without proof of ownership.
“I wholeheartedly support this,” said Council Member Chris Tolbert. “I’ve talked to so many constituents who have not just had their catalytic converter stolen, but had it stolen multiple times. This highlights the need for the state to take action. … This is not just a St. Paul problem. This is a problem that the entire metro area is facing right now.”
St. Paul police said that without such a law on the books, they’ve been at a loss to charge suspects with thievery, even when they stop a driver in possession of multiple converters and sawing equipment. That’s because it’s difficult to trace the materials to a specific victim, and the suspects can simply declare they’re transporting goods for a friend or family member.
The thefts have skyrocketed as supply-chain shortages increase demand for the precious metals in the converters, which help reduce vehicle emissions.
Last year, St. Paul police catalogued 1,855 thefts of catalytic converters through mid-December, or more than five thefts per day. That’s a total loss of roughly $3 million, and up fivefold from the 345 reported thefts in 2019.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the new ordinance, which expands upon a May 2020 ordinance that makes sales or purchases of detached catalytic converters by unlicensed dealers a misdemeanor level offense. Auto repair garages are exempt. Council Member Dai Thao was absent Wednesday.
“There’s no reason for anyone to ever be in possession of a detached catalytic converter, specifically one that has been sawed off with a Sawzall,” Council President Amy Brendmoen said. “Parks and city facilities have been hit, as have car dealerships. We need help from the state to look at this on a more global level and help us stop the market demand.”
Other voices: The Kremlin’s menace grows. How will the West respond?
It’s been six weeks since President Joe Biden’s videoconference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over the crisis in Ukraine. Since then, Putin’s saber-rattling has only gotten louder.
The Kremlin has been moving troops and military equipment into Belarus, a faithful Moscow ally that borders Ukraine on the north. Moscow also has been reportedly emptying out its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv — a move perhaps meant to intimidate, perhaps meant to ready for a full-scale invasion. Ukrainian authorities fear Russian hackers have planted destructive malware in the country’s computer networks, and are waiting for the go-ahead to activate.
And ominously, Russian officials have hinted about shifting nuclear weapons to locations not far from the U.S. coastline — a prospect unnervingly reminiscent of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. “I don’t want to confirm anything or rule anything out,” Sergei Ryabkov, a Russian deputy foreign minister, answered when asked in Geneva whether the Kremlin was thinking about deploying military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela.
Putin is a master at signal-sending to accumulate leverage, so at this stage it’s impossible to discern whether Moscow’s latest provocations are chess moves or actual foundation stones for an eventual invasion of Ukraine. Nevertheless, Putin’s mission hasn’t wavered. He wants Biden to acquiesce to the Kremlin’s demands that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO, and that the alliance end all security cooperation with Kyiv. The Russian leader also wants all American nuclear weapons removed from Europe, and an assurance that Western troops will no longer be deployed in NATO countries that once were Warsaw Pact states.
The Kremlin’s hand-wringing about NATO is hardly new. For years, Putin has railed against NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe. Especially galling to him were the so-called color revolutions in Georgia in 2003 and Ukraine in 2004 that elevated West-allied leaders who saw eventual NATO membership as key to their countries’ trajectories.
Since then, those countries have made little headway in bringing their NATO aspirations to fruition. And in the years that followed the popular uprisings in Tbilisi and Kyiv, NATO was far more preoccupied with the all-consuming battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan than it was with Kremlin chicanery.
NATO, however, has come full circle. It came into existence after World War II as a firewall against Soviet aggression. The threat from America’s Cold War superpower rival was real. It’s real again.
In 2008 Putin sent Russian troops into West-allied Georgia, effectively commandeering two Georgian provinces that, to this day, are Russian satellite regions. During the civil war in Syria, Putin took advantage of President Barack Obama’s waffling over how to deal with Bashar al-Assad and injected Russia into the campaign as the primary enabler of the barbaric Syrian dictator. Then in 2014, Russian troops forcibly annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and engineered a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine that has led to more than 13,000 deaths and a war that endures to this day. In 2016 he took direct aim at America with a meticulously crafted campaign to interfere in the presidential election.
Putin’s actions over the years have forced NATO to once again regard Russia as an existential threat. It’s why the U.S. and its Western allies must show far more resolve against Putin than they did when he stole Crimea from Ukraine. What form that resolve takes remains to be seen, though harsh sanctions such as cutting off Russia from the global financial system, along with fully arming the Ukrainian insurgency that would follow any invasion, should be part of the arsenal.
Biden should also reconsider his reluctance to impose sanctions on Russia’s coveted Nord Stream 2 pipeline to bring natural gas to Germany. For the Kremlin, the project isn’t just an economic boon — it represents another key energy tool that it can use as political leverage against Europe. Germany sees Nord Stream as vital to its economy, but top German leaders now say shutting down Nord Stream should be on the table if Russia invades Ukraine.
Biden and Democrats in Congress were able to help defeat Republican legislation in the Senate that would have slapped sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Germany’s warming to the idea of Nord Stream sanctions, and the Biden administration should follow suit.
Anything less than a U.S.-European united front against Putin gives the former KGB agent exactly what he got in 2014 when he invaded Crimea — confidence that the West would huff about his audacious behavior, but ultimately acquiesce. Too much is at stake now, however, for that to happen again. The Soviet Union is long gone, but the rivalry between the West and the Kremlin is alive and more virulent than ever.
Biden, NATO and the rest of the West cannot afford to give Putin any quarter.
First day of Minneapolis-St. Paul restaurant mandates: Some check cards, others close inside dining
A new vaccination-or-test requirement for patrons of St. Paul and Minneapolis restaurants rolled out on Wednesday, though about two-thirds of St. Paul restaurants are exempt because they’re not licensed by the city.
The mandates, announced by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey a week ago, are the latest attempts by local government to slow the spread of the fast-moving omicron variant.
Reaction in both cities has run the gamut.
On their website, the proprietors of Punch Pizza indicated they had either temporarily closed or offered takeout only at their five St. Paul and Minneapolis locations, while their seven suburban locations are still hosting indoor dining.
In the Minneapolis North Loop, the Rise Bagel Co. announced on social media that it would also halt indoor dining: “We have made the tough decision to once again stack up our tables & chairs. We regret that we can’t offer you a place to dine at this time.”
‘IF YOU HAVE YOUR VAX CARD, JUST COME EAT’
Tim Niver is keeping the doors open at Saint Dinette in downtown St. Paul and Mucci’s Italian on Randolph Avenue, but he said he’d like to see a bit more support for the restaurant community as it’s tasked with serving as the front line of sorts.
“Mandates aren’t here to help businesses,” said Niver on Wednesday. “They’re here to help people. … It’s a decision made for public health. We’ll find our way with this. If you have your vax card, just come eat. Big deal. … I don’t anticipate it being some charged scenario at the door.”
Omar Syed, proprietor of Chili Time Coffee on McKnight Road, said many of his customers are immigrant elders who were unaware of the mandates.
“I told them you need to show your vaccine card, and some would say, ‘No, it’s at home,’ or ‘It’s in the car.’ ” Syed said he was still in the process of reaching out to the city’s Department of Safety and Inspections to confirm that his shop — which, like most restaurants in St. Paul that do not operate a bar, is licensed by the state — is exempt from the new mandates. Until then, he’s erring on the side of caution.
ENFORCEMENT
There’s still some question over how the mandates will be enforced. The cities are relying on a complaint system, and on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections said licensing staff had yet to receive any formal complaints.
Patrons unable to prove they’ve received a vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus can provide evidence they’ve tested negative for the virus within the past 72 hours. Children under the age of 5 are exempt. The new rules take effect Jan. 26 for ticketed events.
Niver is trying to keep a positive attitude even as he shutters one of his three restaurants in the face of short staffing, remote work clearing out business centers and general hesitancy among many patrons to go out to eat.
He’s not expecting customers to avoid his restaurants, but he’s also not expecting a windfall from health-conscious patrons who might feel safer venturing out because of the mandates.
“To be clear, nobody knows. Business is down. Business has remained down,” said Niver, who is closing Mucci’s Trattoria on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Jan. 29. “While there were certain gains at certain times, nothing has returned back to normal. I would say that we didn’t get back to 75 percent (of pre-pandemic business), even at peak times.”
At Mucci’s St. Paul on Wednesday, Niver was honoring reservations but declining takeout orders and walk-ins due to staff absences. “I have staffing fluctuations that don’t allow me to do full-service,” he said. “Every single day brings me another situation. It’s a rolling issue.”
Visitation held for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, killed in roof collapse
AFFTON, Mo. — Friends, family, and community members gathered Wednesday to remember fallen St. Louis Benjamin Polson during his visitation at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton.
Polson, 33, died last Thursday when the roof of a burning home collapsed in north St. Louis as he searched for people who may have been trapped in the fire.
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson knew Polson years before he wore a badge.
“I knew Ben starting around 8 or 9 years old, playing hockey with one of the clubs I helped coach. He played hockey with my son,” Jenkerson said. “It’s still very difficult when you’re running into certain acquaintances and had certain connections with it and it makes it very title hold it together.”
Polson grew up in South St. Louis. He graduated from Vianney High School and then Missouri State University. He earned his MBA, a law degree, and was even a ski instructor in Colorado.
In 2019, he followed his calling and joined the St. Louis Fire Department – a legacy started by his dad James Polson, who’s a retired fire captain.
“He wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. Ben would do anything you asked of them, and he was just that kind of guy he gave 100%,” Smith said.
Ben was also known for his killer dance moves and fun personality. Jenkerson says he’s gotten messages from fire departments across the country and across the world.
A funeral mass is set for 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica with a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery to follow. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday, sunrise to sunset.
