“Storage Castle” on Colfax Avenue sells for second time in a century
Denver’s most unusual-looking storage facility has sold for just the second time since it was constructed nearly a century ago.
The eight-story United Stor-All facility at 2100 E. Colfax Ave. changed hands in late December for $7.8 million, according to public records.
The building is sometimes referred to as the “Storage Castle” due to the battlement-like features atop it (not to be confused with the “Sports Castle,” the former Sports Authority building about 2 miles away).
The building was originally constructed in 1926 and known as the Weicker Depository, because it was developed by the Weicker Transfer and Storage Co. It was designed to store excess household items for residents moving into the nearby Capitol Hill neighborhood, which was seeing its housing stock diversify beyond Victorian mansions as the city’s population grew.
The structure was controversial. The Denver City Council denied a building permit for it, “apparently persuaded by arguments that the proposed building was incompatible in terms of size and heights with its surroundings and would be a ‘nuisance to the sky line,’” according to a National Register of Historic Places application for the Colfax corridor.
Opponents also argued the building “would become rat-infested and attract children,” according to the application, although a judge responded that rats would probably prefer nearby grocery stores over a building storing mostly furniture. The permit denial was overturned by the Colorado Supreme Court.
Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser, Denver-based Marcus & Millichap brokers who sell storage facilities across the country, represented the seller in last month’s deal. The brokerage said the lower walls of the building are clad with travertine marble, and the upper stories were built out of brick in a pattern styled after Italian towns like Florence.
The Weicker family owned the building until 1976, when they sold it to a partnership between Buzz Victor and Barry Bender, according to the brokerage.
The new owners partitioned it into individual units. That made “the first mini-storage facility in Denver and one of the first mini-storage conversions nationally,” according to Marcus & Millichap.
People side with political tribe even when COVID survival plan is same, CU experiment finds
People in modern democracies responded to the same COVID-19 pandemic crisis policies differently depending on who proposed them, University of Colorado psychology researchers have found.
The people in seven countries were most likely to accept and support COVID-19 action urged by non-partisan science experts, the CU researchers concluded in a study published last week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. People supported policies less strongly when proposed by leaders of their own political group. If the same policy came from political foes, they opposed it.
“People essentially ask: ‘Well, is that my side, or the other side, that proposed this policy?’ That’s what they ask first,” said CU psychology professor Leaf Van Boven, who led an experiment involving 13,000 participants.
The idea was to use a fresh global crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, to explore the dynamics of dealing with challenges that may affect human survival requiring widespread cooperation.
And researchers found similar results in all seven countries — Brazil, Italy, Israel, Sweden, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.
“The response to COVID-19 in the United States and around the world encapsulates the way we’ve failed to address many crises facing modern society, including climate change, economic inequality and foreign relations,” Van Boven said. “Almost any issue we want to deal with has this problem. Solutions tend to be proposed by one side or the other side. And, when that happens, ordinary people toe their party line.”
In the experiment, researchers from ten universities teamed up and asked the 13,000 respondents across those seven countries — in August 2020 before vaccines were widely available — to evaluate one of two pandemic action proposals based on real plans under consideration involving distancing, workplace rules, contact tracing and limits on travel.
One proposal included relatively severe restrictions and prioritized containing COVID-19 case numbers. The other prioritized economic recovery by safely but immediately easing restrictions.
The respondents in the experiment were told the proposal was supported by either liberal elites, conservative elites, a bipartisan coalition, or nonpartisan scientific experts. Names of elites were adapted for each country. For example, in the U.S. survey, respondents were told the proposal was endorsed by either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
A follow-up experiment, conducted in November just in the United States, asked respondents to evaluate international vaccine distribution plans emphasizing either an even global approach or one that prioritized the United States.
Guest commentary: Support the King Soopers strikers
People supported my family during strikes. Now I’m asking Coloradans to support striking workers.
King Soopers workers, the same people who ensured that so many were able to get groceries during the pandemic, went on strike last week. As the daughter of a retired King Soopers employee, I’m asking Coloradans to honor the strike lines and workers’ calls for safety, fair pay, healthcare, and jobs with dignity.
I stood on the strike lines many times with my dad. I remember being 6-years-old and the shock and sadness I felt watching people avoid eye contact with us as they crossed the picket lines. The people out there today will have those same feelings. Afterward, the heaviness of this moment will surely follow them home to their families. They’ve put their lives on the line during the pandemic. We owe it to them to respect the picket line.
What workers are asking for is not only reasonable, it is essential for our communities. My dad worked in the meat department, so I know it’s a tough job full of lifting, organizing, inventory, and interfacing with people, especially now as customers take their anger and anxiety out on workers. A top wage in that department has gone from about $18/hour to only $22/hour in the last 17 years. A recent report from the Economic Roundtable Group found that more than two-thirds of Kroger workers struggle to afford food, housing, or other basic needs. We will not have a full recovery from COVID when the very workers who have kept communities fed during the past two years are going hungry.
I would not be where I am today without the union workers like my dad who have stood up for healthcare, wages, and rights throughout the decades. When I was little, I had horrible ear infections, which can lead to reading challenges as it affects kids’ ability to hear words. With King Soopers’ health insurance, we took care of my infections. I got glasses when I needed them and treatment for severe migraines that disrupted my learning. Without the hard-won health care benefits, I wouldn’t have made it to college and then to my doctorate. Honoring the striking workers today will help support the next generation of children to live to their full potential.
My dad tells a story about an electrician who was considering crossing the picket line. He asked my dad, “What difference does this make to me?” My dad asked how he liked his job, if he had weekends off and health care from his company. “Of course I do” said the man, “but we aren’t union.” My dad said, “Do you think the company owners are just giving you benefits and a good wage out of the kindness of their hearts? Or do you think they know they need to compete with union jobs where people have worked to get these benefits?” The man turned around, choosing to do his shopping elsewhere in support of the workers.
I see the direct, indisputable impact of unions on my life, but for others, like this man, it may be less visible. Supporting workers by refusing to cross the picket line and shopping elsewhere makes it visible and helps our grocery and essential workers and everyone they are connected to.
Aside from the need for increased COVID protections, the workers’ demands for King Soopers to stop unfair labor practices, pay a fair wage, and have access to benefits are the same demands that my dad and I stood on the strike lines. That shocked and saddened 6-year-old is still part of me, wondering why corporate leaders call our grocery workers “essential” and then refuse to treat them as such, but I’ve also learned in the decades of supporting my Dad, that there is hope and there are people who will support the workers. I’m asking you to be one of them.
Katherine Schaff grew up in Englewood. Her father worked for King Soopers for 35 years. She attended the University of Denver for her undergraduate degree and received her master’s of public health and doctor of public health from the University of California, Berkeley. She now works at Berkeley Media Studies Groups and supports public health workers and advocates in advancing healthy public policy.
Tri-State reaches agreement with more than two dozen parties on resource plan
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, a wholesale power provider serving rural utilities in Colorado and three other states, has reached a settlement with several parties on a plan aimed at cutting costs for ratepayers and setting ambitious goals for reducing carbon emissions.
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will consider Tri-State’s electric resource plan.
The plan charts the sources the Westminster-based power provider will use to generate electricity for its 42 member electric cooperatives through 2026. The proposal drew praise from environmental groups that previously have criticized Tri-State for relying too much on coal.
“It’s exciting when utilities and clean air advocates find themselves on the same page about what needs to happen to reduce pollution and save customers money,” Sarah Snead, with the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign in Colorado, said in a statement.
About two years ago, Tri-State announced what it called its “Responsible Energy Plan,” which included significantly boosting renewable energy sources, closing its coal plants and slashing greenhouse-gas emissions from its operations.
The plan that will go to state regulators commits Tri-State to reducing emissions from its electricity sales in Colorado by 80% in 2030, based on 2005 levels. In the near term, the company says it will cut emissions by 26% in 2025; 36% in 2026; and 46% in 2027.
A 2019 state law requires utilities to map out how to cut carbon dioxide emissions associated with the power it sells by 80% from 2005 levels by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
“Tri-State has come a long way. This important agreement marks the first time Tri-State is committing to near-term, enforceable reductions in climate-changing greenhouse gas pollution,” said Jon Goldin-Dubois, president of Western Resource Advocates, a Boulder-based conservation group.
As part of its shift to more renewable energy, Tri-State has closed coal plants in Colorado and New Mexico, plans to retire more and is adding eight wind and solar projects to its system, enough renewable energy to power 850,000 homes.
Tri-State expects that 70% of the power for Colorado members will come from renewable energy sources by 2030.
