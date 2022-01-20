Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Plunges, Can Buyers Save The Key $3K Support?
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,100 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price must stay above $3,000 to avoid a sharp decline.
- Ethereum extended decline below the $3,120 and $3,100 levels.
- The price is trading below $3,150 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,140 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a decent increase if there is a clear move above the $3,200 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Keeps Struggling
Ethereum failed to settle above $3,200 and extended decline below the $3,120 support zone. ETH even broke the $3,080 level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A low is formed near $3,050 and currently correcting losses. There was a minor recovery wave above the $3,100 level. Ether price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,195 swing high to $3,050 low.
The first major resistance is near the $3,135 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,140 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,195 swing high to $3,050 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
If there is an upside break above the trend line, the price could rise towards the $3,190 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major resistance is near the $3,200 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,300 in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,150 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,080 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,050 level. A downside break below the $3,050 level might even spark a move below the $3,000 level. The next major support for the bulls may perhaps be near the $2,880 zone. Any more losses could push the price towards the $2,750 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,050
Major Resistance Level – $3,150
TA: Why Bitcoin Needs To Clear $42,500 For Hopes of a Fresh Rally
Bitcoin found support near the $41,200 zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $42,500 to start a recovery wave in the near term.
- Bitcoin extended decline and tested the $41,200 support zone.
- The price is still trading below $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a decent recovery if there is a clear move above the $42,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Faces Hurdles
Bitcoin price struggled to start a decent recovery wave and extended decline below $42,000. BTC even broke the $41,500 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A low was formed near $41,159 and the price is now correcting higher. There was a move above the $41,800 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $43,800 swing high to $41,159 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $42,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $43,800 swing high to $41,159 low. An upside break above the trend line resistance could start a steady recovery wave above $42,500.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance is near the $43,000 level, above which the bulls might aim a test of $43,500. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,500 resistance zone.
Fresh Drop in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $42,500, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,600 zone.
The first major support is seen near the $41,200 zone. A downside break below the $41,200 support zone may perhaps spark another major decline. The next major support is near $40,500, below which the price could even decline below the $40,000 zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,600, followed by $41,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,400, $42,500 and $43,500.
Ethereum The New Hard Money?
A debate arose about the possibility of Ethereum becoming hard money and ended up highlighting more downsides to the digital asset than anything else.
The founder of a Bitcoin investmentsCharles Edwards, shared a chart that showed the circulating supply activity of Ethereum and Bitcoin and argued that “Ethereum has entered the hard money game. For the past 3 months, Ethereum’s inflation rate has been lower than Bitcoin.”
“Hard money is not only about low inflation of supply, it is also about immutability of inflation – oil is not suddely hard money even when OPEC decides that supply rates are throttled.”
-Twitter user @alpha_authority
Related Reading | Solo Ethereum Miner Hits The Jackpot With 170 ETH For Mining A Block
Hard Cash Or Hard Fees?
In the short history of the cryptocurrency boom, many have debated the possibility for cryptocurrencies to surpass fiat currencies at some point. It is a feasible future scenario for Bitcoin, but other digital coins can only dream of it.
As Investopedia explains, “Hard money maintains a stable market value relative to real goods and services and a strong exchange rate relative to foreign currencies,” and its uses involve “lower transaction costs and risks”
In the case of cryptocurrencies, hard money would mean that a certain coin could not be subject to arbitrary modification. Opposite to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s rules can be –and have been– changed. Its supply schedule has been modified more than once, which indicates it can keep changing.
The burnings of ETH make it temporarily deflationary, seeking a higher market cap. But as the protocol and issuance schedule of Ethereum are malleable, the chart above does not prove that the digital coin can even get close to being hard money.
Furthermore, there are the inescapable high gas fees, expected to lower significantly by 2023 with layer 2, but most likely not low enough for consumer spending, commerce, and mainstream adoption. The rates can incentivize holding ETH, but not transacting, and other centralized blockchains like Cardano are already proving to be more economical.
Even though Ethereum shows a lower inflation rate than Bitcoin, the supply also sets the digital coin below Bitcoin’s standards.
Bitcoin has a finite supply of 21 million BTC. 80% of all coins have already been mined, but it would take the new supply of coins over 100 years to be exhausted. This is said to create digital scarcity. On Ethereum’s end, the circulating supply is unknown, it doesn’t have an overall cap.
Some users also believe that “a deflationary base asset is not good for Ethereum apps” and that it will actually become a problem for its growth in the future.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Topside Bias Vulnerable If It Continues To Struggle Below $3.2K
Ethereum In The DeFi Space
Recently, Analysts at JPMorgan, who have favored Ethereum over Bitcoin before, claimed that ETH is losing its dominance in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space due to emerging strong competitors like Terra, Avalanche, and Solana.
Its share of total value locked in DeFi lowered from almost 100% in 2021 to 70% by the end of it and could continue to drop. The analysts from the Wall Street banking giant think the necessary scaling of the network “might arrive too late,” Bloomberg reported.
“In other words, Ethereum is currently in an intense race to maintain its dominance in the application space with the outcome of that race far from given, in our opinion,”
The experts think that this loss of dominance could bring a downtrend for ETH’s price.
Ethereum Price
Ethereum trades at $3120 at the time of writing, down 1.75% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Implied Volatility Plummets To Pre-Bull Market Levels: What This Means
Bitcoin has sharply declined in the past month which has dragged it down to the $40K price point. The digital asset’s downtrend had then promptly dragged their metrics like implied volatility down with it. This decline has been even sharper as bears have gotten a tighter grip on the market. For some, this could be bad news. However, for others, it could mean a period of opportunity.
Bitcoin Implied Volatility Crumbles
Bitcoin’s implied volatility is a metric that is used to illustrate investor expectations of future price volatility of the digital asset going forward. This metric is not only prominent in the crypto space but is used across a number of actives to map out investor expectations over time when it comes to volatility. If this metric is high, then investors are clearly expecting price volatility to be on the high side going forward, which is why this is an important metric for investors, especially those invested for the short term.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Millionaires Are Flocking To This North American Tax Haven. But What Do The Locals Think?
For bitcoin, implied volatility has been on a steady downtrend since the end of 2021. This follows the price movements which have also recorded a similar downtrend in its value. The implied volatile downtrend however ramped up even more at the beginning of this year. It is important to note that low implied volatility (IV) for bitcoin is uncharacteristic, hence why it is important.
BTC implied volatility declines | Source: Arcane Research
With such low levels, volatility bets become a more attractive venture for bitcoin where they can buy call and put options. One thing about low IV levels for bitcoin is that they tend to extend for a Lon time. An example of this is the low IV levels recorded in June 2020 that lasted for six months into December 2020.
Bitcoin’s IV is being impacted by a number of factors, including decentralized finance (DeFi) innovations that are popping up around the corner.
BTC Price Movements
Bitcoin has been moving more or less erratically over the past few months. After hitting its peak of $69K, the digital asset had gone a consistent descent that saw it lose over 30% of the all-time high value. Additionally, the digital asset high is known to be a market mover has dragged the market down with it, losing about $300 billion off its own market cap in the process.
Related Reading | What’s In Store For MicroStrategy Going Forward? CEO Michael Saylor Reveals
Bitcoin has however held strong above the $40K point. The digital asset continues to show strong support at this point, suggesting that this is the point for bulls to hold and for bears to beat.
BTC at $42K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the last 24 hours, the price of BTC has grown from the low $41,000 to above $42,000, adding about $1,000 to its value just as the markets begin to open for midweek trading. The price of the digital asset is currently trending at $42,300, with indicators pointing towards a retest of the $42,500 resistance point.
Featured image from Binaryx, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
