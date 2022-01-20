Celebrities
Tales of the Wicked and Proud: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ and Political Prophecy
Something wicked this way comes.
A man fights for power to rule over the state, risking life and limb for the title of “King.” In his wake, he leaves destruction so irreparable that the suffering caused will plague generations to come. The consequences of an individual’s actions contribute to the failure of society so profoundly that reconciliation is nearly impossible.
William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” chronicles the downfall of a general-turned-king through ambition and desire. Macbeth’s initial need to devour his opposition comes from the prophecy of three witches who tell him he is meant to be King of Scotland. In his quest, he forfeits his humanity and devotes himself to the goal of taking the throne. Within Shakespeare’s iambic pentameter lies an ultimate truth about the desire for power and how it transforms and consumes those who wish to wield it.
Through A24, Joel Coen brings to us The Tragedy of Macbeth, featuring Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth and shot in a stark, minimalist black and white style. Its release hits theatres at a critically important time in American politics: as the nation struggles to move forward from the depths of political hell and manage the third year of a pandemic, workers’ rights, and the student loan crisis, the world feels as bleak as the film’s black and white aesthetic. In the last six years or so, we have been direct witnesses to the precarious nature of authority. As we observe the first anniversary of an insurrection that would traditionally be viewed as treason, the government is redefining the president’s responsibilities to advocate and condemn specific actions.
In the original text, Macbeth’s forced inheritance not only calls into question the validity of his advancement (of which he is primarily the master), but also the understanding of his mental stability. The witches who offer the prophecy are described as women but have men’s beards; Macbeth and his companion, Banquo, watch them disappear into thin air, as if they never existed at all. This interaction with three mysterious beings leaves Macbeth, Banquo, and the audience confused about whether the witches were real or simply a figment of the imagination. Through the lens of modernity, one could infer that the witches are, in fact, lobbyists. While it may seem strange, Macbeth’s sudden upward mobility is instigated by this sudden meeting with three mysterious women.
Donald Trump’s meteoric rise in power came not just from his celebrity status but through his consistent and extraordinarily inflammatory rhetoric; rhetoric that people agreed with and publicized as their own “politics.” His comments — racist, derogatory, and often simply ridiculous name-calling — resonated with sections of the American population living in fear of the unknown, who felt jaded by politics and managed to find comfort in an unhinged man.
January 6 marks the anniversary of the attacks at the United States Capitol. The attacks resulted in former President Trump’s second impeachment and a nationwide panic about the sanctity of democracy. In a speech discussing the effects of the insurrection and the need for Trump to be held responsible, President Biden said: “A former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle because he sees his own interest as more important than […] America’s interests.”
Similarly, as we see in Macbeth, rejection of the former rule – by the political assassination of King Duncan – obstructs the continuation of leadership.
Before becoming king, Macbeth was a victorious general, using strategy and patience to lead his troops. However, he grows tyrannical and cruel, inciting anger within the community.
At his core, Trump was a financial failure in many ways – take, for example, the $25 million settlement relating to the unlicensed Trump University. However, Trump’s name was nevertheless synonymous with success and, until his presidency, he was a cultural icon who stood as a product of the “American Dream.”
Macbeth and Trump both facilitated bloodshed. At the beginning of the pandemic, the death toll rose to over 100,000 under Trump’s direction (or lack thereof) and his refusal to give legitimate aid and recognize that the virus existed in the United States. This refusal to acknowledge the facts resulted in national divisions so deep that it restructured the fabric of the union and, much as in “Macbeth”, these actions caused distrust and rage among the people.
Among other influences (like Orson Welles’ 1948 cinematic adaptation of “Macbeth”), Coen’s shooting style was inspired by German expressionism. Popularised in the 1920s, the movement is known for its use of high angles, deep shadows, and camera tilting, all of which add up to a viewing experience that is ultimately close to unpleasant. It feels natural to use one of the most emotionally evocative styles to tell a story about betrayal and power; the jarring use of lighting and camera movement stresses the instability of the characters and the situation, and can be read as a metaphor for the brutality we consistently experience in our day-to-day lives.
Of course, “Macbeth” is only a story, a play, a performance. However, leadership is inherently performative; it caters to the desires of the people and presents itself as an altruistic act. State of the Union addresses and presidential debates feed our insatiable need to relate and view humans as manifestations of the political ideas we hold onto. This act of politics is a show as much as “Macbeth” the play is: the players are loved and hated by the audience, and we follow their arcs until the end of the performance.
Ultimately, the story of Macbeth and the destruction and rebuilding of a society is what we have watched in real-time. We have endured a tragedy of Shakespearean proportions, but we are moving forward and striving to create a union that supports the people. The prophecy, as foretold by the witches, transcends Shakespearean lore. The advent of social media gives everyone a direct view of the behavior of the individual in power. Macbeth’s tragedy is not in his wanting to take up the role of leader, but rather his destructive desires to consume and cannibalize the sanctity of his community in order to pursue personal achievement. Realistically, we have to create our own resolution; there is no magic third act in which we suddenly achieve consciousness and morality.
#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Admittedly ‘Mushy & Gushy’ Katina Catches The Feels While Dancing With ‘Sculpting’ & ‘Strong’ Olajuwon
Sparks are flying between a Married At First Sight season 14, couple and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.
On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see the continuation of Olajuwon and Katina’s wedding.
As previously reported Olajuwon, 29, was stunned to see his beautiful bride Katina, 30, and the excited groom dropped down to one knee and popped the question before sharing multiple kisses with his new wife.
Tonight viewers will see sparks continue to fly between Katina and Olajuwon who are admittedly attracted to each other, especially as they share their first dance.
While slow dancing in front of family and friends, Katina admits that she was initially dreading the big moment because “everyone’s staring” at them. According to Olajuwon however, that’s just something his new wife will have to get used to.
“Everyone’s going to be staring at us for a while,” says the smooth talker to his bride before calling her “beautiful” once again.
In a confessional, Katina adds that the intimate dance has her feeling “mushy and gushy” and all that “lovey-dovey stuff you see in the movies.”
“I feel like this is me right now but with a stranger,” says Katina.
She also adds that during the dance she copped a few feels of her handsome hubby’s “strong and sculpting” body.
“I got to feel the structure of his body,” says the blushing bride. “That was nice, his body feels strong—sculpting!” she added.
Dubbing him a “kind soul”, the happy wife added that she can already tell that Olajuwon has “true intentions.”
“I can already see why I was matched with you,” says Katina who’s seen sharing yet another smooch with her husband.
Are your fingers crossed for these two?
Take an exclusive look at the love birds to be below.
In addition to the continuation of Katina and Olajuwon’s wedding, tonight viewers will see the weddings of Noi and Steve and Alyssa and Chris.
Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.
“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.
This just in: The PM has been phoning cabinet ministers – Macleans.ca
Certain reflexes are learned from experience, which helps explain why lately I open emails from the Prime Minister’s Office in something approximating the way Jeremy Renner opened packages in The Hurt Locker. A wince, a clench, a glimpse through half-shut eyes: what fresh hell have we here?
Last night, reporters covering the federal government received a “readout”—the term of art for an artfully mealy-mouthed description of a conversation the Prime Minister is supposed to have had with somebody—in their inboxes. I will quote this readout in full:
Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser to discuss security concerns in Ukraine. They were joined by Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre, Interim Clerk of the Privy Council Janice Charette, and other senior officials.
During the call, the Prime Minister and ministers discussed the latest developments in Ukraine. They condemned Russia’s military buildup in and around the country as well as Russia’s annexation and illegal occupation of Crimea. They underlined the need for Russia to de-escalate the situation and uphold its international commitments, and emphasized Canada’s commitment to continued coordination and engagement between allies and partners.
Minister Joly, who is currently in Ukraine, provided an update on her work with her Ukrainian counterparts in support of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression. She met yesterday in Kyiv with Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olga Stefanishyna, and met today with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Minister Anand highlighted the role of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for military training and capacity building in Ukraine through Operation UNIFIER, which has trained more than 12,500 members of Ukraine’s Security Forces since the mission began in 2015. Approximately 200 CAF personnel are currently deployed to Ukraine under Operation UNIFIER. The minister noted she recently spoke with her Ukrainian counterpart.
Together, the Prime Minister and ministers raised the need to find a peaceful solution through dialogue. They reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and considered current and future assistance to Ukraine. Prime Minister Trudeau emphasized that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have serious consequences, including coordinated sanctions.
The Prime Minister and ministers agreed to continue closely monitoring the situation over the coming days and weeks.
For context, it’s worth remembering that Russia might invade Ukraine, again and for keeps, very soon; that this would constitute a large war in Europe, the sort of thing many people prefer to avoid; and that Canada’s interests in the whole matter are acknowledged, by the government’s all-powerful marketing department, to be so pressing that the latest Global Affairs Minister is currently in Ukraine.
For further context, I should add that meetings or phone chats between prime ministers and their cabinet ministers are not normally transcribed and emailed to the gallery. In fact, government websites explain in great detail why they shouldn’t be. I checked, and we didn’t get a “readout” of discussions over the appropriateness of a criminal trial for SNC-Lavalin (“Minister Wilson-Raybould said that, actually, she has made her decision. The Prime Minister agreed to send a never-ending stream of aides and factotums to bug her over the coming days and weeks, and noted that this would not be deemed to constitute ‘pressure’”) or about options for managing payment to volunteers (“Nobody finding the notion of payment for volunteer work paradoxical or having any questions about WE Charity, it was a short discussion”).
Readouts usually only describe discussions between the Prime Minister and other foreign leaders. Or provincial premiers. Or, sometimes, conversations with the opposition leader that haven’t actually happened. I’m belabouring these old embarrassments because my point here today is to emphasize the gap between the tone the PMO hopes to conjure and the effect it actually produces. On an ordinary day, that gap defines the scale of a farce. On serious days it approaches the tragic.
This is not, however, the first time we’ve been sent a readout of what would otherwise have been an internal cabinet-level discussion. For a while after the 2019 election we were getting them quite frequently, because the government’s all-powerful marketing department had come up with the notion of an “Incident Response Group”—the PM plus varying lists of ministers and officials—who would meet to sort out crises. There have been fewer of those lately, whether because “Incident Response Group” didn’t poll as well as hoped or because everything is now a crisis it’s hard to say.
Anyway, on the latest meeting I’ll leave it to readers to puzzle through the participant list—Bill Blair? Really?—and to guess at how closely the written narrative reflects any real conversation. I’ll add only a few things.
First, if the Prime Minister of Canada had anything to say about Ukraine yesterday, he could have been on the evening news on half an hour’s notice. The same with anyone on that call. This Prime Minister seems to underestimate how easy it is to tell when he has nothing to say. The part of the communiqué where the Minister of National Defence apparently reads aloud the page in her briefing book listing troop levels in Eastern Europe is perhaps less impressive than it’s meant to be. The interesting questions are not answered or even acknowledged. If 140,000 Russians roll across the border, do the Canadians fight or come home? If overwhelmed would they be reinforced? Call us when you have answers. Or, come to think of it, never mind; we may find out soon anyway.
Second, and more broadly, everyone knows the real questions here. Should Ukraine be in NATO or, pending membership, defended by NATO with military force as though it already were? Should the pro-Western half of Ukraine, which lately includes its national government, receive lethal arms from NATO countries so it can participate in its own defence?
These are hard questions. They’re made harder by the news that the United States president, who alone could plan for a military rebuttal to a Ukraine invasion, has already called the likely invader to tell him he needn’t worry about anything worse than a salty banking invoice.
Let me upset some of my colleagues by saying this is probably the correct call. NATO is meaningless, and worse than useless, if it can’t guard its perimeter. So its members must be coherent democracies that joined the alliance of their own will and are willing to contribute to it. Defining “NATO” as “any country Vladimir Putin feels like threatening” is bad policy. This helps explain, incidentally, why Estonia and Latvia didn’t join NATO until 2004: because for the first 40-odd years of NATO’s existence they were constitutionally part of the Soviet Union, and then it took a decade and a half to get their democratic acts together. It will take Ukraine far longer, if ever. A country doesn’t need to be perfect to be in NATO—Hungary still is, for goodness’ sake—but it needs to not be a basket case.
Shipping lethal weapons is a matter of lesser consequence (though Russia could still construe it as an act of war, so, careful what you wish for), but as a practical matter almost anything that gets sent into a combat theatre is soon taken or sold and becomes fairly evenly distributed among all combatants. Not really a magic solution, then.
Short version: if Ukraine is invaded it’s substantially on its own, because Joe Biden already said so and because we need to be able to defend Latvia. I know it’s fantasy to imagine any Canadian government, especially this one, answering the hard questions as bluntly. But by the way, if you recognize the name Dominique de Villepin, it’s because once upon a time a cabinet minister from a non-superpower was willing to give blunt answers to hard questions in a crisis. In the meantime, any government activity on the Ukraine file should be understood as what it obviously is: a marketing exercise. I don’t know who’s going to break it to the PMO that the product being marketed (fecklessness) isn’t what they hoped it was (determination).
These little missives from the pit of my despair are sometimes taken as partisan broadsides, so please understand that I can’t imagine Erin O’Toole handling this hot potato with any greater agility. I concentrate on the government only because it’s the government. I do wish the view were better.
One last thing. I’m not writing this down to be sassy or to score points. I honestly wonder. When she was a journalist, Chrystia Freeland sometimes used to speak to serious people. What does she think she’s doing now?
Anna Wintour Remembers ‘Brilliant’ Andre Leon Talley: It’s An ‘Immeasurable’ Loss
Following the death of André Leon Talley, Anna Wintour – his former ‘Vogue’ coworker who had a famous falling-out with Andre – remarked about the devastating loss of a ‘compassionate’ friend.
The death of André Leon Talley on Tuesday, Jan. 18, was greeted with sadness by those in and out of the fashion world. Joining in the mourners was Andre’s former friend and Vogue magazine coworker, Anna Wintour. The Vogue Editor In Chief and Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director of Condé Nast reflected on André’s passing. “The loss of Andre is felt by so many of us today,” Anna, 72, said in a statement posted to Vogue’s Instagram one day after André’s death.
“The designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of Andre’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him. Even his stream of colorful faxes and emails were a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to,” she wrote.”
“Yet it’s the loss of Andre as my colleague and friend that I think of now; it’s immeasurable,” added Wintour. “He was magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny—mercurial, too. Like many decades-long relationships, there were complicated moments, but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and to my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss so much.”
André died at age 73 at a hospital in White Plains, NY, and his passing put the spotlight back on his tumultuous relationship with Wintour. André first joined Vogue in 1983 as the magazine’s Fashion News director. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming Vogue’s creative director and Anna’s right-hand in 1987. He left the magazine in 1995 but would contribute to Vogue as an editor before rejoining the magazine as editor-in-large in 1998. He remained in the role until his departure in 2013. Vogue would hire André to helm their podcast in 2016, a job that would abruptly end with “no explanation or financial severance compensation. Just sphinxlike silence from Anna Wintour,” according to André’s 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches (per Vulture).
“I was a friend to Anna and I knew I mattered back in our earlier days together,” André wrote in The Chiffon Trenches. “Today, I would love for her to say something human and sincere to me. I have huge emotional and psychological scars from my relationship with this towering and influential woman, who can sit by the queen of England, on the front row of a fashion show, in her uniform of dark glasses and perfect Louise Brooks clipped coiffure framing her Mona Lisa mystery face.” André wrote how he and “so many people who worked for her” have suffered “huge emotional scarring.”
André would also serve as Vogue’s designated red carpet correspondent and interviewer for the Met Gala until the magazine informed him in 2018 that his contract would not be renewed. “This was clearly a stone-cold business decision,” he wrote in The Chiffon Trenches. “I had suddenly become too old, too overweight, and too uncool, I imagined, for Anna Wintour.” André wrote that he was informed of this decision by a mid-level Vogue staffer and not his longtime friend. “Anna should have had the decency and kindness to call me or send me an e-mail,” he wrote. “I would have accepted that. Simple human kindness. No, she is not capable.”
A year after releasing The Chiffon Trenches, André was warmer in his opinion of Anna. “She’s the empress,” he told The Cut. “She’s worked hard. She’s gone through many battles. She deserves everything they give her. At 72, to have that job, is very, very, very impressive. I wish her all the best.”
