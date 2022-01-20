Connect with us

Celebrities

Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Her 'King' Luis Ruelas As 'RHONJ' Season 12 Taglines Are Revealed — Watch 

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ are back for Season 12 and their taglines are here! Find out each quippy line from our Garden State gals.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey isn’t here just yet, but the taglines have arrived! The upcoming season, premiering February 1 at 8/7c, will feature all six ladies making their return: Teresa GiudiceMargaret JosephsDolores CataniaMelissa GorgaJennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider. In the below teaser, the ladies each debut a new opener look and quip a great line that highlights their individual personality.

First is Melissa, who dons a rose gold plunging lamé dress. “Some people are born great and some are born Jersey,” she quips. Next up is Dolores, who states, “I don’t start the drama but I will stop the show,” in a gorgeous long-sleeved silver gown.

“I say, when you have nothing to hide there’s nothing to lose,” Margaret says, sporting a long-sleeve plunging, pink form-fitting dress. “You don’t have to pay a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect,” Jackie then confirms, herself wearing a one-sleeve red-colored dress. Then comes no-longer-the-newbie Jennifer, who, wearing an off-the-shoulder mocha-colored sheath, jokes, “My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat.”

Finally, it’s the OG, Teresa, who sports a strapless gold-beaded gown and hints at her new romance with businessman fiancé Luis Ruelas. “I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey.”

The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ (Bravo).

Although at this point, all we have is the taglines teaser and longer trailer for the upcoming season, certain housewives have teased the drama to come. When speaking with Margaret last fall, the 54-year-old said the season being “heated” was “the understatement of the century.” Moreover, the entrepreneur told us that although there wouldn’t be any “hair pulls” this year, “other things are flying!”

Additionally, when we spoke EXCLUSIVELY with other cast member Dolores, she talked about a “wild” and “crazy” seasons that fans wouldn’t want to miss. “Make sure you watch this season… it’s a good one,” she told HollywoodLife at Mohegan Sun’s 25th anniversary celebration on Oct. 23. “[It’ll have] very heated fights like you’ve never seen.”

Celebrities

Nice Try! Simon Guobadia Posts Proof That He Didn't Regift Falynn Pina's $400K Rolls Royce & Give It To Porsha Williams

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Nice Try! Simon Guobadia Posts Proof That He Didn't Regift Falynn Pina's $400K Rolls Royce & Give It To Porsha Williams
If you care about rich people’s problems, a businessman is posting proof that he dished out big bucks on a brand new Rolls Royce for his fiancée.

 

Source: Marcus Ingram / Bravo

Porsha Williams’ fiancé Simon Guobadia is reacting to rumors that he shadily swiped a previous present from his ex-wife and gave it to the former housewife.

On Wednesday Porsha proudly posted pictures of a shiny Rolls Royce Ghost that CarAndDriver.com reports runs for $398K MSRP.

“The only way you win is if I quit!” Porsha captioned the pics. “#ThankYouHubby #PhotoDump #LivingLife #ThePursuitOfPorsha #RRGhost,” she added.

She also made sure to share pics of the pricy car’s interior that included orange and black trim.

 

Unfortunately for Porsha, several people pointed out that the car looks eerily similar to a car that Simon’s ex-wife Falynn Pina posted in 2020.

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Source: Real Housewives of Atlanta / Bravo

TheShadeRoom reposted pictures of Porsha and Falynn standing beside Rolls Royces and in the comments, several fans alleged that Porsha’s luxury vehicle was actually a regift.

“He has the same taste two years later!” wrote one follower. “It’s giving recycled,” added another.

 

If you look closely, however, you can see that Falynn’s car indeed does have the matching orange interior—but her vehicle is a two-door.

 

Clearly privy of the regifting rumors, Simon’s since shut them down via a reshared Instagram story from @HighEndHaulz, the transportation service that delivered the car to his Atlanta mansion.

“Beautiful brand new Rolls Royce Ghost,” @HighEndHaulz captioned a pic of the car being dropped off. “Big congrats!”

Simon later added in TheShadeRoom’s comments that the car pictured alongside his ex is a Rolls Royce Dawn, not Porsha’s Rolls Royce Ghost.

“Nice try folks lol. I’ve owned that 2-door RR Dawn since 2018 and STILL in my garage to this day lol. Love the pettiness though😂😂”

 

So much for that.

 

What do YOU think about Porsha’s [brand new] Rolls Royce Ghost gift?

 

Must be niiiiiiice.

 

 

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Slays In Metallic Blue Crop Top & Bathing Suit Bottoms For Sexy Jewelry Campaign

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

kendall jenner
Another day, another photoshoot for Kendall Jenner, who just starred in the Messika jewelry campaign in a slew of sexy looks from crop tops to swimsuits.

Kendall Jenner, 26, has landed yet another campaign, and this time it was for the jewelry brand, Messika. The supermodel starred in the photoshoot looking incredible in a skintight metallic blue crop top with high-waisted bathing suit bottoms. From crop tops to one-piece swimsuits, Kendall slayed the campaign.

Kendall Jenner showed off her tiny waist in a skintight metallic blue crop top with high-waisted bathing suit bottoms for the new Messika jewelry campaign. (Purple PR/Shutterstock)
kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner flaunted her rock-hard abs in a black turtleneck crop top with high-waisted bottoms. (Purple PR/Shutterstock)

The entire photoshoot was taken in Saint-Tropez, France, and pictured Kendall posing on the beach. In one of our favorite photos from the shoot, Kendall rocked a bright blue, metallic long-sleeve turtleneck crop top with high-waisted black bikini bottoms that put her tiny waist and toned legs on display.

In another photo from the shoot, Kendall looked gorgeous as she lounged on a chair in the water wearing the same form-fitting bottoms with a long-sleeve black crop top that revealed her rock-hard abs. She styled her look with massive diamond hoop earrings and a dazzling Messika My Twin Skinny Choker necklace.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner looked super sexy in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit that was kept unzipped. (Purple PR/Shutterstock)

As if Kendall’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she slayed in a skintight black one-piece scuba swimsuit with a zipper on the bodice that was zipped all the way down to reveal her chest and gorgeous gold necklaces. She posed in the pool with wet hair while massive gold earrings graced her lobes.

kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner rocked black running shorts with a crop top & a metallic blue bomber jacket. (Purple PR/Shutterstock)

For her final outfit, Kendall was pictured jogging on the beach while rocking a pair of high-waisted, tight black running shorts with a black crop top and a metallic blue bomber jacket. Her hair whipped behind her in the wind revealing her gold Messika Lucky Move Mono Earrings.

Kendall gushed about working with the brand, “I am very happy to have been chosen by Messika for its new campaign. Its jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities. During the shoot, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which gave me a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of the house that goes into even the smallest earring.”

Celebrities

'RHOC' Noella Bergener Talks Rift With Braunwyn and Slams Porn Claim, Hints Heather Silenced Nicole

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

RHOC's Noella Bergener Admits She's a Housewives Super Fan, Suggests Nicole Was Silenced by Heather, and Fires Back at Pornography Claim, Plus Live Viewing Thread
Noella Bergener may be a Real Housewives superfan — but that doesn’t mean the friendships she’s established during her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County aren’t genuine.

During a new interview, Noella addressed claims of being obsessed with the show before explaining her past friendships with Vicki Gunvalson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, suggesting “toxic” Heather Dubrow silenced Nicole James, and firing back at Heather for accusing her of giving her child pornography.

“I watched every single episode of every single season of almost every single franchise. I love Bravo. I love the show. I’m not ashamed to admit that,” Noella admitted to Entertainment Tonight on January 18. “[But] every single woman that I met — every single conversation that I had — all the relationships that were forged, they were sincere.”

In recent months, Tamra Judge has said that Noella has been trying to get on the show for years, noting that she befriended Vicki before she was demoted and enjoyed a friendship with Braunwyn before she was fired. Noella’s estranged husband, James Bergener, has also claimed that she wanted to get on the show so badly that she actually chose it over their family.

But according to Noella, her friendships with Vicki and Braunwyn were real.

“Vicki actually did [James’] insurance,” Noella shared. “And we traveled with [Vicki and now-ex-fiancé Steve Lodge] often.”

As for her relationship with Braunwyn, Noella wouldn’t say what specifically happened between them. However, she did admit to having “trust issues” with the former cast member and confirmed their friendship came to an end when she found out that she was going to be featured on RHOC season 16.

Although Noella and Braunwyn have not yet reconnected, Noella told ET she was hoping they one day would and added that she and Nicole made amends after Nicole “crossed over to the dark side” during filming.

After suggesting that Heather and her husband, plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow, who Nicole took legal action against years prior to her RHOC casting, said something to Nicole that led her to shut down anytime she tried to address the case, Noella hinted that she and Nicole were able to reconcile their friendship after Nicole realized that her friendship with Heather was “fake” — and that Heather was “toxic.”

Noella and Heather were at odds for the majority of filming on season 16, especially after Noella accused Heather of getting physical with someone at her home during the dramatic premiere episode. And while there hasn’t been any concrete evidence shared of any such thing, Noella believes producers may be protecting Heather for the moment.

“Maybe they’re waiting for her to just be honest,” she suspected. “But the fact that she’s calling me psychotic and a liar, and apparently I need to go home and take care of my children and my mental, emotional wellbeing? Because I’m… unless I view her as perfect I can’t be friends with these women? It has to come out now.”

As the episodes of RHOC continue, fans will see Noella join the ladies in Mexico, where Heather confronts her for allegedly providing pornography to one of her children, likely her bisexual daughter Max, who Noella was extremely excited to meet earlier this season.

“Heather used her words incorrectly and she put out a very salacious and somewhat criminal allegation because she kind of needed to get up something more salacious than shoving people against walls,” Noella said in response to the allegation.

RHOC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, which airs at 9/8c on Bravo.

