Terry Rozier, Hornets sink Celtics
Terry Rozier had just hit his second straight 3-pointer in the third quarter — he would hit a third 31 seconds later — and in the spirit of rubbing it in turned to the Celtics bench and stuck out his tongue while backpedaling down the floor.
Charlotte’s position ahead of the Celtics in the standings considered, this is the chase that awaits your locals down the NBA stretch. Now in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, they fell two games behind the seventh-place Hornets with Wednesday night’s 111-102 loss.
“Man, it’s good. To beat a team like Boston, I’m pretty sure I can speak for a lot of people, it feels good,” said Rozier, who rose above everyone with a 28-point, six-trey, 10-assist performance. “It’s a winning program, a team with a lot of great players, plays hard to the end, so to come in here and get a win. We want to make a statement because we want to get to where they’re at as an organization. So it feels good to get a win.”
And then there was that small matter of winning for the first time as a Garden visitor.
“That’s why I kind of couldn’t control my emotions at the end, before the game, man, first time winning here, man,” he said.
A lackluster 12-point, 5-for-19, 0-for-7 3-point night from Jayson Tatum typified his team’s cold offensive night, with 21 points from Jaylen Brown and 24 from Dennis Schroder the outliers.
“They made some tough baskets. I gotta watch it again but they were just — I felt like our defense was solid, it wasn’t great,” said Brown. “It was not a great defensive night. But I still feel like they made some shots that kind of deflated us a little bit. Great defense, high hands. Miles Bridges’ hook shot or one-leg (Jalen) McDaniels, fading away from the basket. Or T-Ro shooting a step-back 3 in the corner. It was just shots that we want them to shoot, they knocked down.”
But it may have been the foul trouble that saddled Tatum and Grant Williams (five apiece) that truly dragged the Celtics down. Ime Udoka started Enes Freedom alongside Al Horford at the start of the third due to Williams’ foul total and Robert Williams’ absence for personal reasons — a tough choice considering the slow-footed Kanter’s problems against quick teams. Rozier and Bridges resumed hitting tough shots, and no amount of improved play by the Celtics could overcome the gap.
The Hornets, by virtue of a 15-3 run late in the second quarter that erased a two-point Celtics lead, never trailed again.
Gordon Hayward made his first return to the Garden since joining Charlotte two summers ago — injuries prevented a return last season — and had a quiet five-point, three-assist night. Instead it was Rozier, sticking six 3-pointers in his former team’s heart.
The guard’s post-shot frivolities aside, there wasn’t much to be amused by on the Celtics side, including by those who know the Charlotte guard well.
“He was having way too much fun out there. I didn’t say nothing to him after the game because we lost, but Terry’s a good player,” said Brown. “That’s my guy. We did an all right job on him, a solid job, but he just felt too comfortable out there. He’s made some shots in this building before, so he got hot. We can’t let that happen. But Terry Rozier has been playing well, he’s had a great season. That’s what T-Ro does. For the most part, we have to do better.”
Ime Udoka had little trouble with the ball movement, singling out the Celtics’ ability to attach 27 assists to 39 baskets. The Hornets, with Rozier and LaMelo Ball both handing out 10 assists, had 27 on 42. But the Celtics were also once again mistake prone, with the Hornets able to convert 17 C’s turnovers into 20 points.
“It’s our team in general and certain players, it’s been a night-to-night thing,” Udoka said of his team’s hot-or-cold offensive track record.
“Some nights they’re shooting it regular or a hot streak and then some nights they have some off ones,” he said. “I don’t think Jayson’s a guy you have to really worry about thinking about it too much.
“He comes down and takes the right shots and I like when he’s more aggressive getting downhill if the shot is not falling, but he was 0-for-7 from 3 and probably five, six of them were wide open,” said Udoka. “So he’s not gonna pass those up regardless of if the ball is going in or not. My message to him and the others is how can you impact the game in another way if your shots are not falling, and so I felt that’s the area we could have improved on tonight.”
Nor was that the only area in need of betterment. Witness Rozier once he got comfortable.
“Obviously he’s playing extremely well this year,” said Udoka. “And I don’t think our defense was the best on him at times, losing him somewhat and letting him get some open shots and get in a rhythm. And once he gets there obviously he’s dangerous and like you said looks forward to coming back here. So not the best overall on him. We were holding a lot of their guys down in the first half and then (Kelly) Oubre and McDaniels really came off the bench and hurt us. So I thought we were decent overall and some other guys really hurt us there. But he had a great game obviously.”
Hirsch goal gives Arlington a big win over Pope Francis
ARLINGTON — When the pandemic first struck back in March 2020, Arlington and Pope Francis were both robbed of a chance to compete in the Super Eight title bout at TD Garden. Both hockey programs were fresh off unforgettable victories at Loring Arena in Framingham, but at that time, no one truly knew what was in store.
Nearly two calendar years later, the two schools were finally able to meet face-to-face for a regular-season game. Based on what transpired at Ed Burns Arena on Wednesday, it may as well have been a Super Eight showdown.
Senior forward Brendan Hirsch buried the eventual game-winning goal with two minutes remaining in regulation, as Arlington staged a comeback for the ages during a thrilling 3-2 victory over Pope Francis.
Both teams were held in check for the bulk of the first period, until Pope Francis (5-3) was whistled for a hooking penalty with 2:42 left in the stanza. The Spy Ponders (9-1-1) were quick to convert, as junior forward Drew Fecteau fed a pass across the Pope Francis crease. The puck skipped through traffic to Brendan Flynn, and the senior captain tapped a shot home to put Arlington ahead 1-0 with 1:34 to play in the first.
However, the lead was short-lived, as the Spy Ponders were called for a hooking penalty of their own moments later, and the Cardinals took advantage. Sophomore defenseman Bryce Russ fired a rocket into the netting on the power play with 14.9 seconds left in the opening stanza, as Pope Francis tied things at 1-all.
The score would hold until the late stages of the game. After Arlington was called for a cross-checking violation with seven minutes remaining, freshman Matt Bolduc sniped a power-play goal of his own shortly thereafter, providing Pope Francis its first lead of the evening with 5:34 to play.
“We just told (the players) when they scored that there was still five minutes to go,” said Arlington coach John Messuri. “Still five minutes to go. We were trying to push it to overtime, and we did a little better than that.”
As the Spy Ponders desperately searched for an equalizer, the puck slid out toward Arlington junior Ryan Gilbert near the Cardinals’ blue line. The defenseman proceeded to fire a one-timer into the cage, tying the score at 2-2 with 2:58 remaining.
Then, just 58 seconds later, Hirsch buried the clinching goal off a feed from Flynn, sending the fans in attendance into a full-fledged frenzy.
“I saw that it was a 3-on-2 (rush),” said Hirsch. “It was a fast break. I think both me and my linemates were saying that we had to go to the net, get a goal. Flynn slid it backdoor to me, and I got the job done. So, it was a good feeling. Everyone was going nuts.”
Fecteau finished with two assists for Arlington in the effort. Flynn, Killian Wright, Reid Malatesta and Jake Russell added helpers for the Spy Ponders.
“It was a big win,” Hirsch said. “I think going off two years ago, where they didn’t get to play in the Garden, I think it was a really big game for the whole program. Getting this win is a real confidence booster. We’re going to go the rest of the season full steam ahead.”
Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argued is vital for protecting democracy was blocked Wednesday by a Republican filibuster, a setback for President Joe Biden and his party after a raw, emotional debate.
Democrats were poised to immediately pivot to voting on a Senate rules change as a way to overcome the filibuster and approve the bill with a simple majority. But the rules change was also headed toward defeat, as Biden has been unable to persuade two holdout senators in his own party, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, to change the Senate procedures for this one bill.
“This is not just another routine day in the Senate, this is a moral moment,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
The initial vote was 49-51, short of the 60 votes needed to advance over the filibuster. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voted no for procedural reasons so Democrats can revisit the legislation.
The nighttime voting capped a day of piercing debate that carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed in lengthy speeches by opponents of civil rights legislation.
Voting rights advocates are warning that Republican-led states nationwide are passing laws making it more difficult for Black Americans and others to vote by consolidating polling locations, requiring certain types of identification and ordering other changes.
Vice President Kamala Harris presided, able to cast a potentially tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 Senate.
Democrats decided to press ahead despite the potential for high-stakes defeat at a tumultuous time for Biden and his party. Biden is marking his first year in office with his priorities stalling out in the face of solid Republican opposition and the Democrats’ inability to unite around their own goals. But the Democrats wanted to force senators on the record — even their own party’s holdouts — to show voters where they stand.
“I haven’t given up,” Biden said earlier at a White House news conference.
Sinema and Manchin have withstood an onslaught of criticism from Black leaders and civil rights organizations, and they risk further political fallout as other groups and even their own colleagues threaten to yank campaign support.
Schumer contended the fight is not over and he ridiculed Republican claims that the new election laws in the states will not end up hurting voter access and turnout, comparing it to Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 presidential election.
The Democrats’ bill, the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, would make Election Day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots — which have become especially popular during the COVID-19 pandemic — and enable the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes. It has passed the House.
Both Manchin and Sinema say they support the legislation but are unwilling to change Senate rules. With a 50-50 split, Democrats have a narrow Senate majority — Harris can break a tie — but they lack the 60 votes needed to overcome the GOP filibuster.
Instead, Schumer put forward a more specific rules change for a “talking filibuster” on this one bill. It would require senators to stand at their desks and exhaust the debate before holding a simple majority vote, rather than the current practice that simply allows senators to privately signal their objections.
But even that is expected to fail because Manchin and Sinema have said they are unwilling to change the rules on a party-line vote by Democrats alone.
Emotions were on display during the floor debate.
When Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky whether he would pause for a question, McConnell left the chamber, refusing to respond.
Durbin said he would have asked McConnell, “Does he really believe that there’s no evidence of voter suppression?”
The No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said at one point, “I am not a racist.”
McConnell, who led his party in doing away with the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees during Donald Trump’s presidency, warned against changing the rules again.
McConnell derided the “fake hysteria” from Democrats over the states’ new voting laws and called the pending bill a federal takeover of election systems. He said doing away with filibuster rules would “break the Senate.”
Manchin drew a roomful of senators for his own speech, upstaging the president’s news conference and defending the filibuster. He said majority rule would only “add fuel to the fire” and it was “dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart.”
“For those who say bipartisanship is impossible, we have proven them wrong,” Manchin said, citing the recent infrastructure bill he helped pass into law. “We can do it again. … We can make it easier to vote.”
Several members of the Congressional Black Caucus walked across the Capitol building for the proceedings. “We want this Senate to act today in a favorable way. But if it don’t, we ain’t giving up,” said Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the highest-ranking Black member of Congress.
Manchin did open the door to a more tailored package of voting law changes, including to the Electoral Count Act, which was tested during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. He said senators from both parties are working on that and it could draw Republican support.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said a bipartisan coalition should work on legislation to ensure voter access, particularly in far-flung areas like her state, and to shore up Americans’ faith in democracy.
“We don’t need, we do not need a repeat of 2020 when by all accounts our last president, having lost the election, sought to change the results,” said Murkowski.
She said the Senate debate had declined to a troubling state: “You’re either a racist or a hypocrite. Really, really? Is that where we are?”
Once reluctant himself to change Senate rules, Biden has stepped up his pressure on senators to do just that. But the push from the White House, including Biden’s blistering speech last week in Atlanta comparing opponents to segregationists, is seen as too late.
At one point Democratic senators huddled in the cloakroom, in deep discussion with Manchin. Sinema sat in her chair throughout the debate, largely glued to her phone.
___
Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to show the name of the act tested by Jan. 6 events is the Electoral Count Act, not the Electoral College Act.
Boston begins working through hundreds of coronavirus mandate exemption requests
Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration has begun to work its way through 600 religious and medical exemptions for the city worker coronavirus vaccine mandate, granting or rejecting them ahead of the start of enforcement next week.
A union source confirmed that the city has begun to mete out judgment on teachers’ requests for exemptions to the mandate — sending members significant numbers of denials, particularly among the religious exemptions.
One letter from the school district obtained by the Herald from another source featured a denial of a Boston Public Schools employee’s religious exemption.
“Based on the Office of Equity’s review of the information and documentation you submitted, the Office of Equity has determined that your request to be exempt from the Requirement is unreasonable, and therefore declines your request,” wrote Grace Jung, BPS director of training and accommodations. “Due to the nature of your current position in the Boston Public Schools, you are expected to interact in person with students and staff. Therefore, we determined that an exemption from this policy would risk their safety, as well as your own safety.”
Wu’s office said the city is working its way through approximately 600 exemption requests for religious or medical reasons. The office wouldn’t elaborate on how many have been accepted or denied so far.
“The City is reviewing all accommodation requests and providing answers to employees in time to allow them the opportunity to get the vaccine and submit their information as required,” Wu’s press office said, again declining to say exactly how many people are currently out of compliance. “Depending on accommodation determinations, employees will be notified this week of their noncompliance with City policy and placed on administrative leave pending further action.”
Wu’s downplayed the number of people the city might have to deal with placing on leave, saying more people have been out sick with coronavirus than will end up being held out. She’s also said that more than 1,000 more people have gotten the shot since last Monday, bringing compliance up over 95% among the city’s 18,000-plus workers.
The city’s vaccination requirement for workers went into effect Saturday, though enforcement doesn’t start until next week. At that point, the Wu administration will place people not in compliance on unpaid leave, and the employees might eventually face firing.
Boston Teachers Union said in a statement it’s been encouraging people to get the jab, and added, “We believe that the policy must be implemented in a fair and equitable manner, and that includes considering how the policy will impact student relationships, staffing shortages and diversity of our educators.”
The policy has survived a lawsuit from several first-responder unions, who sued to prevent it from going into effect. A judge last week sided with the Wu, declining to put an emergency halt on the process.
