Timberwolves benefited from a few missed calls late in win over Knicks, per NBA report
Timberwolves fans and players alike have felt all season as though they’ve gotten the short end of the officiating stick. The team is often on the negative side of the discrepancy.
That was not the case in their 112-110 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, per the NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Report. In general, the game was called tightly, with a gaudy 55 fouls called and 71 free throws attempted.
But it was three calls not made in the last two minutes of the game that the league said benefited Minnesota.
Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns should’ve been called for two separate fouls, per the report. The first came on the perimeter, where he hit Evan Fournier’s arm, causing the guard to turn the ball over.
The second came on Towns’ crucial bucket to put Minnesota in front with 29 seconds to play. That play ended with Towns converting a three-point play, but it started, the report said, with Towns grabbing Julius Randle’s arm to get past him.
The final non-call came with 22 seconds left, when Wolves guard D’Angelo Russell nearly turned the ball over in the frontcourt. The report said Russell pushed R.J. Barrett on the ensuing loose ball.
“We had some tough calls go against us,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game, “and we can’t put ourselves in a position like that where referees are a factor like that.”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch thought the officials came into the game with the mindset of letting guys play.
“Then the physicality got up there. I thought really key was the start of the fourth,” Finch said. “We drew a bunch of fouls on them early, and that might’ve had an effect on how they guarded us the rest of the time.”
HELLO, DOMINO’S?
Immediately after Minnesota secured its win Tuesday, Towns was shown on the television broadcast standing next to his dad, while talking to someone else on the phone.
Who was on the other end of the line? It was Timberwolves’ radio play-by-play man Alan Horton. Towns was conducting his postgame interview in a less-than-conventional manner.
“I thought it was Domino’s,” Towns joked.
AT&T and Verizon switch on a new, faster form of 5G wireless data service
Wireless carriers AT&T and Verizon are giving their U.S. smartphone and tablet users faster Internet speeds as of this week — but not all potential Minnesota customers can avail themselves of this right away.
The companies on Wednesday flipped the switch on much-anticipated “C-band” capability, which refers to a swath of spectrum that will bring dramatically better wireless-data capabilities to millions.
This falls under the heading of “5G,” which has been around for a while. However, the service has been available in a limited form from AT&T and Verizon until now.
A “low-band” 5G variant has seen broad Minnesota deployment, but with speeds little better than traditional 4G LTE.
RELATED: Major airlines cancel, change flights to US over C-band dispute
A “high-band” 5G variant offers jaw-dropping speeds, on the other hand, but it has seen limited deployment — Verizon offers it only on a few blocks in downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis, and a few other metro nooks and crannies. Such service, technically know as millimeter wave, has trouble penetrating walls, so it’s mostly intended to be used outdoors, and it works best with a direct line of sight to a transmitter. All of this has made mmWave the brunt of jokes.
Enter C-band, which lives in the “mid-band” spectrum. It’s sometimes referred to as “goldilocks” 5G since it is about 10 times faster than LTE — think downloads of about 1 gigabit a second under ideal conditions — while working over wide areas, and in a mix of indoor and outdoor settings.
T-Mobile has offered mid-band service in the Twin Cities for a while, giving it a competitive edge. No wonder AT&T and Verizon are scrambling to activate their C-Band spectrum.
VERIZON
Verizon customers in the Twin Cities stand to benefit the most, at first.
The carrier has announced its C-band service will cover about 100 million people as of today. That is estimated to encompass about 90 percent of Verizon’s current 5G users in Minnesota and elsewhere. Verizon had not released coverage maps as of this writing, but C-band service reportedly will cover much if not all of the Twin Cities.
C-band service won’t magically appear on every local Verizon customer’s phone, however.
You need the right phone or tablet. This includes Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones as well as its 5G-capable iPad Pro and iPad mini tablets. Samsung’s S21 models along with its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding phones also work, and the Google Pixel 6 line should be active soon. All new Verizon phones going forward reportedly will be C-band-compatible.
You also need the right wireless-data plan to tap into C-band service.
How can you tell the service is working on your device? Look for “5G UW” (short for Ultra Wideband) at the top of the screen.
AT&T
For Minnesota wireless customers, AT&T’s C-band news isn’t as good (at least for now).
The carrier has announced availability in limited portions of eight U.S. metro areas or state regions: Austin, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, Orlando and South Florida.
There’s no word on when the Twin Cities will be added to the list. AT&T’s C-band does work at Target Center and U.S. Bank Stadium, but that might not be incentive enough for local customers to make the switch for now.
As with Verizon, you will need to be on the right phone for C-band service to work. According to Verizon, that includes Apple’s iPhone 12 and 13 models and Samsung’s S21 devices along with its Galaxy A13 5G model and its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldables.
Apple’s 5G-capable iPads and Google’s Pixel 6 phones are not on the official list provided to the Pioneer Press, but a company spokesman said they appear to be compatible (a software update may be required).
As for wireless plans, AT&T says C-band is included with any that now provides 5G access at no extra charge.
How do you know the new service is working on your gadget? Look for “5G+” at the top of the screen.
T-MOBILE
For those seeking reliable and speedy service, T-Mobile remains a viable mid-band option.
The service works on spectrum other than C-band, but this is a geeky detail meaning little for average phone users who just want results — and T-Mobile has provided them for subscribers in the Twin Cities.
Users of T-Mobile’s so-called Ultra Capacity service will see “5G UC” at the top of their device screens.
HOME BROADBAND
5G availability extends to home broadband service, in some cases.
T-Mobile provides a fast form of wireless Internet service for those seeking an alternative to Comcast Xfinity, Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink) and other traditional residential broadband providers. A modem-like device taps into T-Mobile’s mid-band signal and translates it into a Wi-Fi signal for use by laptops and other devices within a home.
Verizon also has played in this space — but its 5G-based home Internet service has only been available in the limited areas (such as parts of downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis) served by its high-band millimeter wave service. That changes with the deployment of C-band, which opens up the broadband service to many more Twin Cities customers.
AT&T doesn’t offer a 5G form of home broadband, but does provide such a service for businesses.
Chicago Bears interview Ran Carthon for GM vacancy
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Ran Carthon interviewed for the general manager position Wednesday, the team announced.
Ran Carthon
Age: 40
Title: San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel
Experience
Carthon has been in his role with the 49ers since 2017, an integral part of a front office led by GM John Lynch. Before joining the 49ers, Carthon spent five seasons as the Rams director of player personnel under GM Les Snead. He got his start in the NFL in the Atlanta Falcons scouting department.
You should know
Carthon spent three seasons as a running back with the Indianapolis Colts, whose GM and president at that time, Bill Polian, is directing the Bears GM and coaching searches. That familiarity shouldn’t hurt his cause.
The buzz
Growing up as the son of an accomplished NFL player — his dad, Maurice, played seven seasons with the New York Giants and one for the Colts — Carthon was an admitted amateur draftnik, recording the annual event and buying draft magazines whenever possible. From a young age, he was fascinated with how teams are built. His father was also an NFL assistant coach for seven franchises, able to offer valuable perspective on league dynamics.
What has been said
“Ran has a clear vision for how he plans to run our pro personnel department and was excited about the opportunity to blend his approach with ours,” Lynch said upon hiring Carthon in 2017. “Having previously directed his own pro department, we expect Ran to hit the ground running and help us build the strongest roster possible.”
St. Paul strengthens ordinance against catalytic converter thefts, calls upon state to do the same
Eager to make a dent in thefts of catalytic converters and calling upon state lawmakers to follow their lead, the St. Paul City Council approved an ordinance amendment on Wednesday that makes it a misdemeanor to transport a converter without proof of ownership.
“I wholeheartedly support this,” said Council Member Chris Tolbert. “I’ve talked to so many constituents who have not just had their catalytic converter stolen, but had it stolen multiple times. This highlights the need for the state to take action. … This is not just a St. Paul problem. This is a problem that the entire metro area is facing right now.”
St. Paul police said that without such a law on the books, they’ve been at a loss to charge suspects with thievery, even when they stop a driver in possession of multiple converters and sawing equipment. That’s because it’s difficult to trace the materials to a specific victim, and the suspects can simply declare they’re transporting goods for a friend or family member.
The thefts have skyrocketed as supply-chain shortages increase demand for the precious metals in the converters, which help reduce vehicle emissions.
Last year, St. Paul police catalogued 1,855 thefts of catalytic converters through mid-December, or more than five thefts per day. That’s a total loss of roughly $3 million, and up fivefold from the 345 reported thefts in 2019.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the new ordinance, which expands upon a May 2020 ordinance that makes sales or purchases of detached catalytic converters by unlicensed dealers a misdemeanor level offense. Auto repair garages are exempt. Council Member Dai Thao was absent Wednesday.
“There’s no reason for anyone to ever be in possession of a detached catalytic converter, specifically one that has been sawed off with a Sawzall,” Council President Amy Brendmoen said. “Parks and city facilities have been hit, as have car dealerships. We need help from the state to look at this on a more global level and help us stop the market demand.”
