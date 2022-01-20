News
Timberwolves’ emotional eruption leads to loss in Atlanta
The Timberwolves were rolling. Atlanta had no answer for Minnesota’s offensive attack in the first half Wednesday.
The Wolves were up 12 points at the break and appeared poised to record back-to-back road wins, a third straight victory and get back over .500 on the season.
And then they imploded in the third quarter. That implosion featured poor defense — Trae Young went off for 23 of the Hawks’ 45 points in the frame — sloppy offense and, most important, a complete lack of composure that ended in a 134-122 loss to Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
Forget the Hawks. Forget Young. Composure can be the Timberwolves’ No. 1 enemy on any given night.
“It could be,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “I think that goes along with kind of youth, as well. We’re going to have to be better.”
Minnesota expressed its displeasure with the officials nearly every trip down the floor. Finally, after not getting a call when he felt he was fouled on a drive, Anthony Edwards went off on a referee. He picked up two technical fouls in a matter of moments and was promptly ejected in a homecoming game for the Atlanta native.
In a pool report, official Bill Kennedy said Edwards’ first technical came for an “overt gesture and the use of profanity directed toward an official.” The second was for “aggressively approaching the official while continuing his use of profanity.”
At the end of the quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns hit a fadeaway jumper to pull Minnesota within eight.
He then proceeded to tower over and stare down Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu, which resulted in a technical foul on Towns. And upon review, it was determined that Towns kicked Okongwu on his shot attempt, wiping out the basket and earning Towns a flagrant foul on top of the tech.
After the ensuing free throws, the Wolves’ deficit grew to 13 by quarter’s end. Towns eventually fouled out of the game. In dropping the contest to the Hawks (19-25), the Timberwolves (22-23) kicked away an opportunity to deliver a statement in the process.
Winning road games in New York and Atlanta on consecutive nights is something legitimate playoff teams do. But Minnesota provided a reminder that it’s just not there yet. Not because of talent — the Wolves possess plenty of that. In the first half alone, Towns, Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 48 points.
Russell finished with 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Minnesota’s offense certainly wasn’t an issue. Its composure sure was. Such is too often the case for the Timberwolves, whose first instinct when they feel something unjustly didn’t go their way is to erupt.
“That’s every game for us, honestly,” Russell said. “When adversity sets in, we’re either going to go about it the right way or let it roll over and affect us the next play, and the next play, and the next guy’s mad. It’s just a contagious domino effect. I think that’s where we gotta be better. Simple as that.”
Young finished with 37 points and 14 assists as he easily dissected the Wolves’ defense. Minnesota built a 16-point first-quarter lead by scoring 42 points over the first 12 minutes, but then Patrick Beverley exited with an ankle injury and Minnesota simply started trading baskets.
The Hawks came out of the halftime break red hot, and Minnesota never really recovered.
Finch said Edwards apologized to his teammates after the game. He called it a learning experience for the second-year standout, while noting it’s rare for someone to be ejected after one sequence.
Finch said he wasn’t clear on the situation with Towns and didn’t get a good look at the play. Towns certainly didn’t think the flagrant was warranted, noting the large number of prominent players who execute a one-legged fadeaway jumper, though their form is a little different than what Towns displayed Wednesday.
Finch, too, was frustrated. Some of that had to do with his team’s play, some of it had to do with his feelings about the officiating. The Timberwolves were the beneficiaries of a few crucial non-calls late in their win over the Knicks on Tuesday. It was clear they didn’t feel as though they got a good whistle in Atlanta.
“We work hard on it, and we work hard on educating our guys on how to play, not foul. We work hard on trying to play through contact. We work hard on people helping us on consultant levels,” Finch said. “We just have to keep plugging away and just kind of have to shoulder this burden and we just have to fight through it. We didn’t play well enough to win tonight, that’s the bottom line. We have to be better in that department, and the calls will come when we play well enough to win.”
That level isn’t reached consistently enough, Russell noted. He said losses like Wednesday’s are needed, because the Timberwolves still have much to learn. Wednesday was another reminder of just that.
“Whenever adversity sets in, how we handle it is on us,” Russell said. “So I think it’s much needed, us losing our composure, whatever comes with it, I think it’s all necessary.”
News
Fire destroys tire and auto shop in South St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mehlville firefighters faced multiple challenges Wednesday, as they battled a fire at Mac’s Tire and Auto Shop on Tesson Ferry Road. The business was destroyed, but no one was injured.
The initial source of the fire is believed to be a car that caught fire inside the shop, according to the Mehlville Fire Protection District.
“The smoke was pretty thick,” said Mehlville Assistant Fire Chief Dan LaFata. Piles of tires helped fuel a fire that disrupted traffic on Tesson Ferry for more than two hours.
Nick Cosic was working in the area and witnessed firefighters battling the blaze.
“They kept dumping so much water into it and it didn’t seem to go out,” he said. Cosic credited firefighters for keeping the blaze from spreading and doing even more damage.
There is a firehouse across the street from the tire shop. LaFata said that the crew was out on another call when the department received the call for a car fire. When first responders arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.
Other hazards included burned power lines and the extreme cold. LaFata said, “This one went to a second alarm and that brought in units from Fenton and Saline Valley. We just use the extra staffing and personnel to reinforce our positions.”
Firefighters found nothing suspicious about the fire and are classifying it as accidental. Nick Patterson, the owner of Nic’s CBD and Vape, expressed appreciation for the work of firefighters and was relieved to hear no one was injured. He said, “This definitely could have hurt a lot of people.”
News
Gov. Parson touts COVID-19 response, unveils sweeping budget plan in State of the State address
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Instead of proposing budget cuts in his annual State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson wants lawmakers to increase pay, spend more money on education and invest in childcare.
In the governor’s nearly hour-long speech, he praised the state’s approach to the pandemic, saying Missouri’s economy is strong. The state has a historic amount of money, and the multi-billion-dollar budget includes increasing teacher pay.
“We have the opportunity to make fundamental improvements to our state that will serve Missourians now and into the future,” Parson said. “None of this would have been possible would have been possible without the efforts state government undertook to lessen the impacts of COVID-19.”
Parson commended the state’s surplus of money to Missouri’s COVID response, saying leaders made tough decisions but never backed down.
“That’s why we never had state mandates or forced businesses, schools, or churches to close,” Parson said. “We protected lives and livelihoods.”
In the past week, Missouri has reported more than 62,000 new COVID cases, roughly 9,000 new cases a day.
“When it comes to fighting the pandemic, the governor’s hands-off approach continues to extract a hefty toll with new cases shattering records almost daily,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, told reporters after the address. “The reality is forcing many schools to consider shutting down as student and teacher absences skyrocket.”
Quade her own kids were inside the Capitol Wednesday after Springfield Public School District, the largest in the state, closed its doors for the rest of the week because of the virus.
“Just like so many working parents are currently struggling day to day while schools continue to close their doors,” Quade said.
Parson reiterated Wednesday; his position will not change.
“We used common sense and took a balanced approach to the pandemic,” Parson said. “I firmly believe that the people should have a say through their local elected representatives and not be dictated by needless executive action or any one person.”
Another major item in his speech, increasing wages for state employees to $15 an hour and raising teacher pay.
“Half of our new teachers leave the profession by their fifth year,” Parson said. “This is unacceptable and we must do better.”
Missouri currently has the lowest starting teacher pay in the country, $25,000. Parson’s recommendation for lawmakers to approve, $38,000.
“By partnering with local school districts, we can increase the baseline salary for new teachers to $38,000 and take the first step in addressing this issue,” Parson said.
When asked if that increase was enough, Quade said it needs to be more.
“It has been decades since teachers in Missouri have been given adequate pay increases and so $38,000, while it’s a great starting point, it doesn’t make up for the loss that we’ve had over the years,” Quade said.
As for the state workers, the state’s budget director Dan Haug says there are 4,500 open positions across the state with a turnover rate of 26%. It will cost Missouri $288 million to raise employees’ wages. There’s also a $500 million investment into the MOSERS fund.
Within the $46 billion budget, there’s an incentive program for state employees to incest in their retirement savings. If workers save $25 each month, the state will match the contribution into the MOSERS Deferred Compensation Program.
His proposal also includes funding to double the capacity at the state’s six autism centers. The $4.2 million will help cut down on the long waiting lists at the centers. Also under the health care category, Parson has allocated 4400 million in federal dollars to help pay for personal protective equipment (PPE), staffing needs, testing, and vaccinations.
Later this year, a new hotline will go into effect to help those dealing with a mental health crisis. In Missouri, the governor has set aside $4.4 million to establish the new 988 hotlines.
The state also has nearly $3 billion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to spend, which will go towards infrastructure like increasing broadband, the economy, like expanding the state’s 57 career centers, investing in higher education capital projects, building a public safety crime lab for the state and in health care.
“While I do not agree with the massive expansion of federal debt, the responsibility falls to us to invest wisely and make smart decisions,” Parson said. “We must do what the federal government cannot.”
Quade said Democrats left the speech feeling hopeful, as many of the budget items are in line with the values of investing in people and in the state.
“It was nice to hear those things that we’ve been asking for for a very long time are going to be priorities this year,” Quade said.
Parson is also recommending higher education institutions be given a 5% increase in funding, and investing more than $700 in childcare, to help with workforce development. He said the state’s unemployment is lower than before the pandemic at 3.3%.
Missourians will also be receiving a tax cut this year of 5.3%. All these recommendations need to be approved by lawmakers over the next four months.
Suggest a Correction
News
David Roddy powers Colorado State past New Mexico
FORT COLLINS — David Roddy finished with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds to propel Colorado State to an 80-74 victory over New Mexico on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Stevens added 16 points for the Rams (14-1, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Chandler Jacobs pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Dischon Thomas tossed in 12 points and John Tonje scored 10.
Javont Johnson and Jaelen House scored 18 apiece for the Lobos (7-11, 0-5). House added seven assists. KJ Jenkins made five 3-pointers and scored 17. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting — including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.
‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Slams Noella Bergener For Giving Teen Daughter ‘X-Rated’ Card Game
Timberwolves’ emotional eruption leads to loss in Atlanta
Fire destroys tire and auto shop in South St. Louis County
Gov. Parson touts COVID-19 response, unveils sweeping budget plan in State of the State address
David Roddy powers Colorado State past New Mexico
TA: Ethereum Plunges, Can Buyers Save The Key $3K Support?
Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I’m ‘A Steal’
Homeless seek shelter as temperatures plunge in St. Louis
St. Louis mom in cold apartment gets heat turned on after You Paid For It report
Sylvia Fowles suggests she’s coming back to Lynx
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News6 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin3 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena