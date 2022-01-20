Time To Go! #RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Apologizes For Audacious Anti-Black Comments About BLM ‘Thugs’, Trump & Slavery ‘Who Failed Who?!’

WELL, WELL, WELL…someone call Andy, ASAP and tell him a pink slip is definitely needed.

A #RHOSLC cast member who accused another cast member of making racist comments has been exposed for making racist comments herself.

[Insert the Spiderman pointing at another Spiderman meme right about here]

Jennie Nguyen, the newest Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is being absolutely obliterated on Twitter over Facebook posts she made in 2020. In them, she makes several disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and “Black-on-Black” crime. Several of her posts are also anti-vaxx and several others praise defunct Dorito out of office, Donald Trump.

A post shared by Nguyen in September 2020, reads, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

Another post from that same month says, “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

A particularly disturbing post features a cartoon of a white elderly woman saying, “No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit!” and another says, “If you follow the officer’s orders you won’t get shot.”

Another seemingly mocks people who want an apology or reparations for slavery.

“Asking her to apologize for slavery is like asking her to apologize for Pearl Harbor,” she captioned a pic of a white child and an Asian child.

Disgusting.

You can see the posts for yourself HERE.

She’s since apologized, albeit barely, via a post about “speaking out against violence” that she cluelessy hashtagged #HateIsAVirus.

“I thought I was speaking out against violence but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more thana year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own.”

Girl, BYE!

While some people are shocked about Jennie’s comments, others including several Bravo accounts are alleging that they previously peeped problematic behavior from the housewife.

Jennie also caught some shade from fellow housewife Meredith Marks who wrote “Vile” on Twitter before telling a fan she’s “not allowed” to speak any further.

The current controversy comes after Jennie confronted fellow #RHOSLC star Mary Cosby for comments she made to her about loving her “slanted eyes.”

Jennie told Mary that she was “insulted” by her complimenting her “slanted eyes” and dubbed it “racist.” Mary reiterated the comment again but later apologized.

Pot meet kettle, Jennie? Some Bravo fans think so.

Sounds like it’s about to be a grand opening and grand closing for Jennie.

What do YOU think Bravo should do about Jennie Nguyen’s posts?