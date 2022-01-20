News
Tri-State reaches agreement with more than two dozen parties on resource plan
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, a wholesale power provider serving rural utilities in Colorado and three other states, has reached a settlement with several parties on a plan aimed at cutting costs for ratepayers and setting ambitious goals for reducing carbon emissions.
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will consider Tri-State’s electric resource plan.
The plan charts the sources the Westminster-based power provider will use to generate electricity for its 42 member electric cooperatives through 2026. The proposal drew praise from environmental groups that previously have criticized Tri-State for relying too much on coal.
“It’s exciting when utilities and clean air advocates find themselves on the same page about what needs to happen to reduce pollution and save customers money,” Sarah Snead, with the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign in Colorado, said in a statement.
About two years ago, Tri-State announced what it called its “Responsible Energy Plan,” which included significantly boosting renewable energy sources, closing its coal plants and slashing greenhouse-gas emissions from its operations.
The plan that will go to state regulators commits Tri-State to reducing emissions from its electricity sales in Colorado by 80% in 2030, based on 2005 levels. In the near term, the company says it will cut emissions by 26% in 2025; 36% in 2026; and 46% in 2027.
A 2019 state law requires utilities to map out how to cut carbon dioxide emissions associated with the power it sells by 80% from 2005 levels by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
“Tri-State has come a long way. This important agreement marks the first time Tri-State is committing to near-term, enforceable reductions in climate-changing greenhouse gas pollution,” said Jon Goldin-Dubois, president of Western Resource Advocates, a Boulder-based conservation group.
As part of its shift to more renewable energy, Tri-State has closed coal plants in Colorado and New Mexico, plans to retire more and is adding eight wind and solar projects to its system, enough renewable energy to power 850,000 homes.
Tri-State expects that 70% of the power for Colorado members will come from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith excited for club’s new look after busy day of offseason moves
The Rapids saved several of their offseason fireworks for Wednesday.
Colorado announced four contract extensions and added another player in the busiest day of the offseason so far. Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith then addressed the media about the club’s moves, in addition to Cole Bassett’s imminent loan to the Netherlands, the Kellyn Acosta trade and the possibility of adding more attacking players to the roster.
Midfielder and captain Jack Price was among four players whose deals were extended. The details on each extension:
- Defender Danny Wilson through 2023 with club options for 2024, 2025
- Defender Keegan Rosenberry through 2024 (option for ’25)
- Midfielder and Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye through 2025 (option for ’26)
- Price through 2023, (options for ’24, 25)
The club also announced the acquisition of Bryan Acosta (not related to Kellyn) in a two-year deal through 2024 with a club option. The Honduran midfielder played for FC Dallas the past three seasons, scoring twice with five assists in 60 appearances.
Here are some highlights from Smith’s 45 minutes addressing the media:
Bassett finishing his medical
What’s the story: Bassett arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday and was in the process of completing his medical exam. If there are no hiccups, the Littleton native will be announced by Feyenoord this week. The deal is reportedly an 18-month loan with Feyenoord having the option to buy after Bassett’s loan expires.
What Smith said: “I remember speaking to Cole when he was 15 when he first started talking about the next steps when it was moving on to the academy and on to the first team. This was something that we had planned out together for a long time. … Once we got into the offseason, interest started to ramp up. We had a couple of clubs circling around and ultimately Feyenoord started to emerge as the one that we wanted to look at. I think it’s a very good league for Cole.”
Analysis: Bassett really is an ideal fit for the Dutch Eredivisie. It’s arguably the most forward-thinking, attack-minded league in Europe. It typically produces tight title races and plays its young stars. He’ll be at a club with so much history.
Kellyn Acosta trade
What’s the story: The Rapids traded away Acosta on Friday to Western Conference rival LAFC for up to $1.5 million in General Allocation Money. Acosta, 26, said in a Tweet that the Rapids pushed him out and didn’t help him get his preferred move to Europe.
Jury selection to start in federal trial over George Floyd’s death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s constitutional rights while fellow Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the street.
J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority. Separately, they are charged in state court with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.
Legal experts say the federal trial will be more complicated than the state trial, scheduled for June 13, because prosecutors in this case have the difficult task of proving the officers willfully violated Floyd’s constitutional rights — unreasonably seizing him and depriving him of liberty without due process.
“In the state case, they’re charged with what they did. That they aided and abetted Chauvin in some way. In the federal case, they’re charged with what they didn’t do — and that’s an important distinction. It’s a different kind of accountability,” said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.
As Phil Turner, another former federal prosecutor, put it, prosecutors must show the officers should have done something to stop Chauvin, rather than show they did something directly to Floyd.
Would-be jurors have already answered an extensive questionnaire. Starting Thursday, they will be brought into a federal courtroom in St. Paul, where U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson will question them in groups. The process will continue until a group of 40 is chosen. Then, each side will get to use their challenges to strike jurors. In the end, 18 jurors will be picked, including 12 who will deliberate and six alternates.
Magnuson said he thought the process could be done in two days, unlike the state trial for Chauvin, where the judge and attorneys questioned each juror individually and spent more than two weeks picking a panel.
Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down his legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.
Chauvin was convicted in April on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is serving a 22½-year sentence. In December, he pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s rights.
Federal prosecutions of officers involved in on-duty killings are rare. Prosecutors face a high legal standard to show that an officer willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights; an accident, bad judgment or negligence isn’t enough to support federal charges.
Essentially, prosecutors must prove that the officers knew what they were doing was wrong, but did it anyway.
Kueng, Lane and Thao are all charged with willfully depriving Floyd of the right to be free from an officer’s deliberate indifference to his medical needs. The indictment says the three men saw Floyd clearly needed medical care and failed to aid him.
Thao and Kueng are also charged with a second count alleging they willfully violated Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not stopping Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck. It’s not clear why Lane is not mentioned in that count, but evidence shows he asked twice whether Floyd should be rolled on his side.
Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.
Federal civil rights violations that result in death are punishable by up to life in prison or even death, but those stiff sentences are extremely rare and federal sentencing guidelines rely on complicated formulas that indicate the officers would get much less if convicted.
“This trial is going to present an evolutionary step beyond what we saw at the Chauvin trial because we’re not looking at the killer, but the people who enable the killer. And that gets a step closer to the culture of the department,” Osler said.
