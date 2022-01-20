Connect with us

News

Troy, Missouri mother goes missing, police ask for help finding her

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Troy, Missouri mother goes missing, police ask for help finding her
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

TROY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Troy, Missouri woman.

The Troy Missouri Police Department said Alicia Drewel, 41, left Troy Tuesday morning. Police said, “she indicated she was 3 hours away from home,” and that this is completely out of character for her.

Drewel is married and has children. Police described her as 5’9″ with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a back tattoo and an ankle tattoo.

She was driving a 2012 Chevy Traverse with the license plate number NA0M1H.

Anyone who sees her or hears from her should contact the Troy Police Department at 636-528-4725 or her family including Ryan Drewel, Tatum Drewel, Asher Drewel, Tim Muldoon, and Jackie Muldoon.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Rapids sign Mark-Anthony Kaye, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson to contract extensions

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Rapids announce 2022 preseason schedule
google news

The Colorado Rapids made three crucial moves Tuesday in the wake of seeing a pair of midfielders depart.

The Rapids announced contract extensions for Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (four years guaranteed), highly rated defender Keegan Rosenberry (three years) and defender Danny Wilson (two years).

The moves come five days after the Rapids traded away United States Men’s National Team member Kellyn Acosta to LAFC and reports surfaced that Cole Bassett is expected to agree to terms on an 18-month loan with Dutch side Feyenoord.

Kaye signed a four-year contract extension through 2025 with a club option for a fifth season, signaling his long-term importance to the Rapids’ midfield after the club traded for him last season.

“Mark has been one of the top central midfielders in MLS since he first joined the league and has continued to demonstrate his quality during his time with us,” said Rapids General Manager Pádraig Smith in a club statement. “We’re delighted to secure his future in Burgundy and are excited to see the heights he can help the club reach in the coming years.”

Kaye came to the Rapids in a July trade with LAFC last season and started 14 of his 15 games with one goal and two assists. He scored the game-winning goal to help the Rapids reclaim the Rocky Mountain Cup over Real Salt Lake. The Canadian national has 10 goals and 20 assists in 90 appearances since entering the league in 2018. Kaye had a guaranteed maximum salary of $247,188.00, according to the MLS Players Association salary guide, but will likely be significantly higher.

The Rapids also announced they had re-signed Rosenberry to a three-year deal through 2024, with a club option for a fourth year.

Rosenberry is highly valued as a fullback who can get up the pitch to attack, but can also hold his own on defense. Rosenberry, 28, has four goals and eight assists since joining the club in 2019. He has missed just five games with Colorado, and played every minute of the 2019 season.

Rosenberry, who had a guaranteed compensation of $298,750.00, also spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Union.

“Keegan is one of the leading and most consistent fullbacks in the league,” Smith said in a club statement. “His quality on both sides of the ball, work rate and athleticism have made him an integral part of our success since his arrival three years ago so we’re delighted he has committed his future to the club.”

Wilson signed a two-year contract extension through 2024, with club options for 2025 and 2026.

google news
Continue Reading

News

U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon closed during an emergency response

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Three people shot, one dead, in Adams County early Saturday morning
google news

U.S. Highway 6 in Clear Creek Canyon closed on Wednesday afternoon as emergency responders perform a technical rescue.

All lanes of the highway are closed at Tunnel One as members of the Golden Fire Department, Arvada Fire Protection District and Alpine rescue work on a technical rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Broncos podcast: The latest on Denver’s coaching search, John Elway’s desire to be part of ownership bid and predicting divisional playoffs

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Kiszla: To lead Broncos out of this mess, next coach needs to be more than a hand puppet
google news

In this edition of the 1st & Orange podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran give the latest updates on the Broncos’ search for their next head coach.

Who among general manager George Paton’s 10 candidates should be considered the favorite to land the job? Will ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio find a job soon as a defensive coordinator? How will John Elway figure into a bid for ownership of the team?

Plus, discussion on the first round of the NFL playoffs and predictions for the divisional round this weekend.

Subscribe to the podcast
SoundCloud | iTunes | Stitcher | RSS

Subscribe to our Broncos Insider newsletter to get the latest team news sent straight to your inbox.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending