Two Men Indicted In The Murder Of Young Dolph Make First Court Appearance
Both men indicted for the murder of Young Dolph make their first court appearance.
Since the murder of Young Dolph, US Marshalls and every agency involved have been hot on the case closing in on the suspects. From the stolen car being found, to clear footage of the crime and plenty of witnesses, we all knew it was just a matter of time.
Cornelius Smith was one of two men indicted for the murder of Young Dolph, but in his case, he was already in jail when the indictment came down. The other gentleman, Justin Johnson, instantly began posting on social media, using his 15 minutes of fame to be seen and make headlines. He even revealed he would turn himself in, which everyone knew was a lie. Eventually, authorities went and picked him up and finally both men were in custody.
Yesterday, both men appeared in court for the first time, where they declined public defenders and asked for more time in finding their own council for the next hearing. The next hearing was scheduled by Judge Lee V. Coffee for January 28th.
Many were confused about the attempted murder charges and in court, it was revealed Young Dolph’s brother was indeed in the vicinity when Dolph was murdered, which caused the attempted murder charge to be added. Both Johnson and Smith are being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Does A Grueling Full-Body Workout: ‘On My Way To A Better Me’
The singer gave fans a glimpse into her intense workout routine in a new montage video set to her song ‘On My Way.’
Jennifer Lopez served up some workout inspiration! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted an intense workout video, which you can watch here, on Wednesday January 19, where she showed fans some of her techniques to staying such great shape! Even though she was working hard, J.Lo looked stunning, and her muscles were totally toned from the workout. Even though she definitely felt the burn while doing the exercise, she did seem satisfied with herself.
The whole clip was set to her new song “On My Way” from the upcoming musical romcom Marry Me, which she stars in with Owen Wilson. Some of the exercises that J.Lo did in the clip, included weight training, some bicep curls, and some intense ab workouts. The singer stunned in her workout clothes, which consisted of a matching black sports bra and leggings. The new song clearly served as some inspiration to push herself in the workout “On my way to a better me,” she wrote in the caption.
Other than keeping on top of her fitness, Jennifer has been open with her fans about what she wants to do throughout 2022. She opened up about her intentions for the new year in a “pensive” Instagram video on January 10. She spoke about wanting to be the best version of herself that she can. “To be the best mother I can be, the best partner I can be, the best friend I can be, the best daughter, sister, boss – person – that I can be,” she said.
J.Lo is clearly taking the goal of being her best self super seriously. She’s also shown her commitment and that she’s being the “best partner” she can to her boyfriend Ben Affleck. She paid compliments to Ben for his performance in the new movie The Tender Bar, while opening a swag box for the film. “There’s a great scene in a bowling alley with Ben and the little boy [Daniel Ranieri]. Ben plays his uncle [and] they’re both amazing in the movie. If you haven’t seen it, you should,” she said.
RHOBH Star PK Kemsley Settles $2.27 Million Gambling Debt With Las Vegas Casino
Dorit Kemsley and her husband PK had a terrible 2021. In October, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was robbed at gunpoint in her LA home while her two children were sleeping.
A month later, PK was arrested on suspicion of DUI (he said the charges were later dropped). Then, he contracted COVID.
According to legal papers obtained by Radar, PK paid a massive debt to a Las Vegas casino. The owners of Bellagio Hotel & Casino told the court he provided $2.27 million, which settled the debt in full.
Because of this, Bellagio’s lawsuit has officially concluded. PK was tied to the debt for almost a decade as he tried to pay it off.
It all started in 2013 when Bellagio sued him for missing payments on a private payment plan. At the time, PK had given $875,000 before filing for bankruptcy in the U.K.
The casino claimed PK never told them about the bankruptcy, and the discharge didn’t apply to his $2.27 million debt.
They eventually reached a settlement deal, which involved PK making payments until the summer of 2018. Unfortunately, Bellagio said he stopped making payments again. At that point, the casino asked for the debt to be paid in full.
Bellagio made plans to garnish PK’s wages until the balance was settled.
This is a victory for PK and Dorit, who still owe $1.3 million in unpaid taxes.
Time To Go! #RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen Apologizes For Audacious Anti-Black Comments About BLM ‘Thugs’, Trump & Slavery ‘Who Failed Who?!’
WELL, WELL, WELL…someone call Andy, ASAP and tell him a pink slip is definitely needed.
A #RHOSLC cast member who accused another cast member of making racist comments has been exposed for making racist comments herself.
[Insert the Spiderman pointing at another Spiderman meme right about here]
Jennie Nguyen, the newest Real Housewife of Salt Lake City is being absolutely obliterated on Twitter over Facebook posts she made in 2020. In them, she makes several disparaging and racist remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and “Black-on-Black” crime. Several of her posts are also anti-vaxx and several others praise defunct Dorito out of office, Donald Trump.
A post shared by Nguyen in September 2020, reads, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”
Another post from that same month says, “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”
A particularly disturbing post features a cartoon of a white elderly woman saying, “No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit!” and another says, “If you follow the officer’s orders you won’t get shot.”
Another seemingly mocks people who want an apology or reparations for slavery.
“Asking her to apologize for slavery is like asking her to apologize for Pearl Harbor,” she captioned a pic of a white child and an Asian child.
Disgusting.
You can see the posts for yourself HERE.
She’s since apologized, albeit barely, via a post about “speaking out against violence” that she cluelessy hashtagged #HateIsAVirus.
“I thought I was speaking out against violence but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more thana year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own.”
Girl, BYE!
While some people are shocked about Jennie’s comments, others including several Bravo accounts are alleging that they previously peeped problematic behavior from the housewife.
Jennie also caught some shade from fellow housewife Meredith Marks who wrote “Vile” on Twitter before telling a fan she’s “not allowed” to speak any further.
The current controversy comes after Jennie confronted fellow #RHOSLC star Mary Cosby for comments she made to her about loving her “slanted eyes.”
Jennie told Mary that she was “insulted” by her complimenting her “slanted eyes” and dubbed it “racist.” Mary reiterated the comment again but later apologized.
Pot meet kettle, Jennie? Some Bravo fans think so.
Sounds like it’s about to be a grand opening and grand closing for Jennie.
What do YOU think Bravo should do about Jennie Nguyen’s posts?
