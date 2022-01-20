Two Men Indicted In The Murder Of Young Dolph Make First Court Appearance

Both men indicted for the murder of Young Dolph make their first court appearance.

Since the murder of Young Dolph, US Marshalls and every agency involved have been hot on the case closing in on the suspects. From the stolen car being found, to clear footage of the crime and plenty of witnesses, we all knew it was just a matter of time.

Cornelius Smith was one of two men indicted for the murder of Young Dolph, but in his case, he was already in jail when the indictment came down. The other gentleman, Justin Johnson, instantly began posting on social media, using his 15 minutes of fame to be seen and make headlines. He even revealed he would turn himself in, which everyone knew was a lie. Eventually, authorities went and picked him up and finally both men were in custody.

Yesterday, both men appeared in court for the first time, where they declined public defenders and asked for more time in finding their own council for the next hearing. The next hearing was scheduled by Judge Lee V. Coffee for January 28th.

Many were confused about the attempted murder charges and in court, it was revealed Young Dolph’s brother was indeed in the vicinity when Dolph was murdered, which caused the attempted murder charge to be added. Both Johnson and Smith are being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.