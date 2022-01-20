News
U.S. jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market.
Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest one-week increase since mid-July.
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 20,000 to 231,000, highest since late November. Economists said that last week’s claims may have been inflated by the Labor Department’s attempts to tweak the numbers to account for seasonal variations; unadjusted, applications fell last week by more than 83,000.
“We could see one more week of notably higher claims before they should top out,” analysts with Contingent Macro Advisors predicted. “This bears close watching going forward.”
The Federal Reserve might reconsider plans to ease its massive support for the economy if claims stay above 250,000 as the Fed’s March policy meeting approaches, Contingent said.
While the fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.
The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, reaching nearly 1,800 on Jan. 19 — still below the peak of 3,300 in January 2021.
A surge in COVID-19 cases has set back what had been a strong comeback from last year’s short but devastating coronavirus recession. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and late last year dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week.
Altogether, 1.6 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 8.
News
Dumplings are cold-weather comfort: Here are eight local favorites.
Dumplings are hot right now.
But when you really think about it, they always have been, and it’s hard to find a culture that doesn’t make some form of stuffed noodles.
There’s something about dumplings — perhaps it’s the labor that goes into stuffing or forming them — that makes them feel special.
Peter Bian,a former health-care business owner who owns the wildly popular Saturday Dumpling Club pop-up with his wife, Linda Cao, started his dumpling business during the pandemic.
Bian had done some soul-searching prior to COVID-19 disrupting the restaurant industry, and had decided he really wanted to do something with food. After a few failed ideas, Bian, a Chinese immigrant who has lived in this country since he was 4, started making dumplings, using his mom’s recipe, for his isolation pod during the pandemic.
“They’re a labor of love,” Bian said. “They take time and effort to make. … our whole family gets together over Chinese New Year, and we come together and make dumplings and eat dumplings.”
Word spread after Bian started making the little pockets of deliciousness, freezing them and dropping them off with friends. He decided to give dumpling sales a go.
The pair’s first sales of the dumplings were listed on Bian’s private Instagram account. Forty people ordered.
“I was like, ‘Holy (expletive), that’s close to 500 dumplings,’” he said. They got to work and did a “dumpling drop” in their condo garage.
“People thought it was cool, and maybe a little sketch,” he said, laughing.
And Saturday Dumpling Club was born.
Now Bian and Cao make the dumplings in a commissary kitchen. They list the dumplings, which are sold frozen for preparation at home, on Wednesday and people pick them up on Saturday. You have to be quick to order — I tried three times before remembering to log on at exactly 10 a.m. Even so, I missed out on a few flavors. Bian said they generally sell out within an hour.
Preparing the dumplings is fast, fun and easy — you heat some oil in a pan, put the frozen dumplings in, and let them sizzle, just like potstickers. Then you add a little water, cover the pan and let them steam.
Bian said even the most novice cook can be successful.
“People tell me they didn’t think they could make them, but they followed the instructions and they came out great,” Bian said. “It gives people a sense of accomplishment.”
Though the Saturday Dumpling Club dumplings are great, they’re not the only game in town. Here are eight great places to get your hands on dumplings inspired by cultures from around the world. It’s a great, big, stuffed world out there, and winter is the perfect time to indulge in one of my favorite comfort foods.
Did I miss your favorite dumplings? Let me know at eat@pioneerpress.com. Dumpling research is something I’m always happy to conduct.
Saturday Dumpling Club
These traditional Chinese dumplings feature made-from-scratch dough and fillings that range from pork and napa cabbage to cumin and lamb to vegetable. I love how the flavors change week by week, depending on what Bian and Cao feel like making, or who they are collaborating with. They come in packages of 12 frozen dumplings with a chili-crisp-like sauce. It’s great to have a pack in the freezer for nights when cooking seems too hard or if you need an appetizer to bring to a potluck. The dough is a little thicker than that of the similarly shaped Japanese gyoza, and the flavor of the fillings obviously vary, but if you like gyoza, or potstickers, you will love these.
Prices vary by flavor, but generally $15-$25 per dozen. Order at saturdaydumplingclub.com on Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m. Pickup on Saturday, currently at Dots Gray Kitchen in Northeast Minneapolis.
Momo at Momo Dosa
The steamed dumplings at this stall in the wildly popular Market at Malcolm Yards food hall come in four varieties — veggie, chicken, bison or mutton — and are flavorful and perfectly cooked. They come with a tomato and a cilantro mint chutney, and they are the perfect shareable opener to whatever you’re eating at Malcolm Yards.
$10-$13. 501 30th Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; malcolmyards.market
Schupfnudeln at Snack Bar
I was so happy to know that the schupfnudeln, which are kind of a cross between a dumpling and a noodle, are on the menu at this North Loop restaurant from Isaac Becker. I first tried them (and returned many times for them) at the now-closed Burch’s Steak in Uptown. These potato-based, loaf-shaped dumplings are tender inside with a little caramelization on the outside, and dressed simply with a grassy, sharp gorgonzola cream. If you’re in a dumpling mood, the crisp-outside, melty-inside ricotta gnudi, bathed in brown butter and sage, are also worth a try.
$16. 800 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-383-2848; snackbarmpls.com
Sichuan Wontons at Master Noodle
Not only does Master Noodle boast hand-pulled Chinese noodles, but also handmade dumplings that are unforgettable. The pan-fried pork dumplings and steamed beef dumplings are delicious, but the Sichuan wontons in chili oil have the key to my heart. A seriously thin, tender wrapping is stuffed with perfectly spiced pork and is nestled in a pool of chili-oil-spiced, slurpable sauce. If you like dumplings, you will love these.
$5.95. 1337 W. University Ave., St. Paul; 651-369-6688; magicnoodleusa.com
Pierogies at Surly Brewing
I have always liked pierogies, but until I had Surly’s version, I was never in love with them. These hand-made beauties are stuffed with mashed potatoes and nutty gruyere before being pan-fried for some welcome texture. Every person I’ve introduced to these pierogies agrees — they’re delicious.
$15. 520 Malcolm Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 763-999-4040; surlybrewing.com
Soup dumplings and Szechuan Dumplings at Szechuan
This strip-mall spot happens to be one of my favorite Chinese restaurants, and they also have a giant list of hand-made dumplings. If you’ve never had a soup dumpling, they are a fun trick: There’s broth inside, as well as a little ball of meat. You dip the whole dumpling in a deeply umami sauce, then bite, and your mouth fills with a rich, salty broth. But the Szechuan dumplings are my go-to, mostly because of the (Minnesota spicy) sauce that is so delicious I could drink it. I usually end up drizzling it on everything else I’m eating there.
Soup dumplings, $14; Szechuan dumplings, $12. 2193 N. Snelling Ave., Roseville; 651-633-3113; szechuanmn.com
Siberian Pelmeni at Moscow on the Hill
In cold-weather climates, it’s of course prudent to add some butter and sour cream to the dumpling experience. These beef and pork dumplings are topped with both, but it’s the drizzle of plain, white or chili-garlic vinegar that takes these babies over the top. The vinegar is served in a bottle on the side in case you’re not a fan, but I personally shake liberally, because the extra acid really makes the dish. Start with an order to share before dinner, or be like me and eat the whole thing yourself as a meal.
$15.95. 371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com
Kubey Brinj at Babani’s
These oblong dumplings are made from rice that is stuffed with spiced ground beef. They are then fried to a crisp, and that crispy outside reminds me of the rice casseroles my mom made when I was a kid. We’d all fight for those crispy bits. There’s a tomatoey sauce to dip them in, and as with all dinner entrees at Babani’s, you get a choice of soup or salad. The lemony dowjic soup is the perfect thing in all seasons, but is a favorite when I have the sniffles.
$10 lunch (comes with a side salad); $15 dinner (comes with your choice of soup or salad.) 32 E. Fillmore Ave., St. Paul; 651-602-9964; babanis.com
News
Fighting majors: Kurtis MacDermid and Nicolas Deslauriers wow the crowd in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif — In his six seasons as the Avalanche coach, Jared Bednar hasn’t seen a comparable fight to the mini-marathon heavyweight bout between Anaheim forward Nicolas Deslauriers and Colorado defenseman Kurtis MacDermid here Wednesday night.
The two tough guys traded punches for more than a minute in the first period of the Avs’ 2-0 victory. It was deemed a draw, and afterward, they chatted and smiled from the penalty boxes while serving their fighting majors, only separated by the scorer’s table and plexiglass.
MacDermid had bloodied and bruised knuckles on both hands.
It was the sixth NHL fight between Deslauriers (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) and MacDermid (6-5, 233), according to hockeyfights.com. They fought four times when MacDermid played for the Kings and also on Nov. 24 in Denver.
“That’s two big strong guys, and they were unloading them tonight. I probably haven’t seen a fight like that, well in my time in the NHL, I haven’t seen one to that extent with the size and the two legitimate heavyweights — some of the toughest guys in the league — going at it and they went at it hard,” Bednar said.
Avs goalie Pavel Francouz watched the fight from his crease.
“It was unreal. I mean, I’ve never seen a fight like this, such a long fight. Both guys were battling hard,” he said. “It was really special and really helped us to get into the game. We kind of changed the rhythm of the game after this fight.”
“Yeah, fun to watch for sure. Long, too,” Avs defenseman Devon Toews said. “Those two can go and that’s what (MacDermid) brings to our team. He brings a little bit of energy and that toughness. We’re happy to have him and he did a great job tonight.”
HEAVY WEIGHT BELT CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/qP41RcISXb
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 20, 2022
News
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic on stunning 49-point performance: “Maybe I was just mad”
Monte Morris knew the assignment.
When he saw the Clippers send a double-team toward Nikola Jokic with the game tied at 127 and six seconds remaining in overtime, he did what the Nuggets didn’t do in their 25-point collapse vs. Los Angeles a little more than a week ago.
He cut through the lane, dragging his defender, Brandon Boston Jr., just a few feet closer to Jokic and, more importantly, a few feet further away from Aaron Gordon. In scouting and preparing for Wednesday’s re-match, the Nuggets hammered the idea of moving without the ball to undermine the double and triple-teams Jokic had been seeing.
Morris’ movement freed up Jokic to loft a preposterous lob to Gordon, who caught the ball in his shooting pocket before the game’s defining moment.
“I’m thinking, ‘It’s about to go in,’” Gordon said after canning the clutch 3-pointer that ultimately gave the Nuggets a dramatic 130-128 win. “I said, ‘I’m about to make this. He’s about to pass it to me, and I’m about to make this.’”
After Gordon’s triple fell, Jokic unleashed a primal scream near midcourt.
“He’s going to give it to you every way,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Jokic. “It’s so much fun watching him. When he gets excited and he’s banging his chest and he’s screaming. Man, I love that.”
Jokic had his chance to win the game in regulation. He whiffed on a would-be game-winner from the baseline. Jokic said that if the Clippers had used only single coverage, he would’ve shot again in overtime. But the double team forced Jokic’s hand, perhaps making it easier for the most unselfish basketball player in the league.
As Malone said, “Aaron wasn’t scared.”
While Gordon’s 3-pointer nearly sealed the game (Davon Reed inexplicably rushed the court and drew a technical foul), Jokic’s sublime masterpiece set the stage.
He became the third player in NBA history to finish with at least 49 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. The others? Larry Bird and Russell Westbrook. Those other guys didn’t win the Defensive Player of the Game chain, like Jokic did Wednesday night. And unlike prior winners, he didn’t wear the chain to his postgame news conference. It would’ve spoiled his clean look — a black suit and dotted silk shirt.
Jokic scored through double-teams, triple-teams, contact and even with Clipper forward Justise Winslow attached to him. Jokic’s third-quarter outburst was because Winslow had grabbed the MVP’s leg while trying to rebound. It didn’t matter. Jokic scored anyway.
“That’s what MVPs do,” said Morris, who finished with 19 points, nine assists and a career-high nine rebounds that helped ease Jokic’s burden.
But Jokic admitted something he’s rarely admitted in the past. He almost always lets the game dictate his approach, but his team’s energy to start the second half was disconcerting.
After a relatively quiet first half, Jokic unleashed his entire bag of tricks in the second half and overtime session. In the second half, he had 26 points on 7-of-10 shooting along with 10 makes from the free-throw line. In overtime, he scored 11 more, with three more makes from the free-throw line.
His explanation offered insight into his motivation.
“Maybe I was just mad,” he said. “Maybe mad at myself, maybe mad at the guys that we just don’t play the right way. I just said, ‘At least, I’m just gonna try to score a little bit before they blow us out.’ Maybe I was selfish in that moment.”
After his monstrous night, which included tossing the game-winning assist, Jokic had the temerity to suggest he was selfish in the second half.
Such is the most unusual superstar in the NBA. One game after Gordon unleashed a colorful rant questioning Jokic’s whistle, the reigning MVP went to the line 16 times. Malone suggested the moon was right.
Gordon couldn’t rationalize why nights like Wednesday’s were so few and far between.
Katie Maloney Defends Lala Amid GG’s “Cheater” Claims, Why She Told Lala About Randall Cheating
U.S. jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October
3 Powerful Cryptocurrencies Expected to Surpass SHIB in 2022
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s 6 Months Sober & No Longer ‘Craves’ Alcohol: ‘It’s Pretty Cool’
Dumplings are cold-weather comfort: Here are eight local favorites.
Lyn Alden Ditches WEF on BTC’s Power Consumptions
Mary Cosby Reveals Real Reason for Skipping RHOLSC Reunion, Calls Out Costars as ‘Cowards’
Fighting majors: Kurtis MacDermid and Nicolas Deslauriers wow the crowd in Anaheim
How Caaa-YUTE! Jeannie Mai Reveals Baby J’s Meaningful Name & Unique Nursery Decor
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic on stunning 49-point performance: “Maybe I was just mad”
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News7 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena