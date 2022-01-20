News
U.S. researchers test pig-to-human transplant in donated body
Researchers on Thursday reported the latest in a surprising string of experiments in the quest to save human lives with organs from genetically modified pigs.
This time around, surgeons in Alabama transplanted a pig’s kidneys into a brain-dead man — a step-by-step rehearsal for an operation they hope to try in living patients possibly later this year.
“The organ shortage is in fact an unmitigated crisis and we’ve never had a real solution to it,” said Dr. Jayme Locke of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, who led the newest study and aims to begin a clinical trial of pig kidney transplants.
Similar experiments have made headlines in recent months as research into animal-to-human transplants heats up.
Twice this fall, surgeons at New York University temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to blood vessels outside the body of a deceased recipient to watch them work. And earlier this month, surgeons at the University of Maryland Medical Center gave a dying man a heart from a gene-edited pig that so far is keeping him alive.
But scientists still needed to learn more about how to test such transplants without risking a patient’s life. With the help of a family who donated a loved one’s body for science, Locke mimicked the way human organ transplants are done — from removing the pig “donor” kidneys to sewing them inside the deceased man’s abdomen.
For a little over three days, until the man’s body was removed from life support, the pair of pig kidneys survived with no sign of immediate rejection, her team reported Thursday in the American Journal of Transplantation.
That was only one of several key findings. Locke said it wasn’t clear if delicate pig kidney blood vessels could withstand the pounding force of human blood pressure — but they did. One kidney was damaged during removal from the pig and didn’t work properly but the other rapidly started producing urine as a kidney should. No pig viruses were transmitted to the recipient, and no pig cells were found in his bloodstream.
But Locke said the kidney experiment could have more far-reaching impact — because it shows that a brain-dead body can be a much-needed human model to test potential new medical treatments.
The research was conducted in September after Jim Parsons, a 57-year-old Alabama man, was declared brain-dead from a dirt bike racing accident.
After hearing this kind of research “had the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives, we knew without a doubt that that was something that Jim would have definitely put his seal of approval on,” said Julie O’Hara, Parsons’ ex-wife.
The need for another source of organs is huge: While more than 41,000 transplants were performed in the U.S. last year, a record, more than 100,000 people remain on the national waiting list. Thousands die every year before getting an organ and thousands more never even get added to the list, considered too much of a long shot.
Animal-to-human transplants, what’s called xenotransplantation, have been attempted without success for decades. People’s immune systems almost instantly attack the foreign tissue. But scientists now have new techniques to edit pig genes so their organs are more human-like — and some are anxious to try again.
The recent string of pig experiments “is a big step forward,” said Dr. David Kaczorowski of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Moving on to first-stage trials in potentially dozens of people is “becoming more and more feasible.”
A heart transplant surgeon, Kaczorowski has done experiments testing pig organs in non-human primates that helped pave the way but “there are only things we can learn by transplanting them into humans.”
Hurdles remain before formal testing in people begins, including deciding who would qualify to test a pig organ, said Karen Maschke, a research scholar at the Hastings Center who will help develop ethics and policy recommendations for the first clinical trials under a grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Scientists also still have much to learn about how long pig organs survive and how best to genetically alter them, cautioned Dr. Robert Montgomery of NYU Langone Health, who led that center’s kidney experiments in the fall.
“I think different organs will require different genetic modifications,” he said in an email.
For the newest kidney experiment, UAB teamed with Revivicor, the subsidiary of United Therapeutics that also provided organs for the recent heart transplant in Maryland and the kidney experiment in New York. Company scientists made 10 genetic changes to these pigs, knocking out some genes that trigger a human immune attack and make the animals’ organs grow too large — and adding some human genes so the organs look less foreign to people’s immune systems.
News
Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA’s opening Olympic uniforms
NEW YORK — Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.
The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes — all without the use of a battery or wired technology.
The assist by a company called Skyscrape follows battery-powered cooling and heating tech the company used for some previous looks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Bobsledder Aja Evans, a bronze medalist at Sochi and an alternate this time around, was pleased with the new gear that she modeled for media at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Soho downtown.
“This is my favorite look,” said the three-time Olympian, who didn’t medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. “It feels good and can go from indoor to outdoor.”
Female athletes will parade Feb. 4 at the start of the games in China wearing red boots and red fleece pants with predominantly navy jackets. The men’s looks are mostly white. Both will be wearing navy knit beanies, and both get the large bonus pouch on the front of their jackets to go with roomy side pockets and graphic touches on sleeves.
Ralph Lauren went with navy for their gloves, and all athletes will be provided with masks to help guard against COVID-19. Team USA’s paralympians will receive the same gear. The uniforms were made in the U.S. The team’s closing ceremony looks in a buffalo plaid design were unveiled in October.
Evans, who competes in two-person bobsled, wasn’t particularly nervous about soon heading to China while the omicron variant still poses challenges. The host country has severely restricted spectators and taken other precautions.
“We test every other day within the sport of bobsled and when we get to Beijing, we’ll be testing every single day,” she said.
The 33-year-old Evans said she’ll miss the camaraderie of Olympic Village life, exchanging Olympic pins, meeting fellow athletes from all over the world and attending events in other sports.
“This Olympic Village life will be a lot different than my previous Olympic Games. I know that, you know, with the COVID restrictions, there won’t be as much interacting and mingling or even going to other events. That’s going to be a bit disappointing and unfortunate. But the fact that the Olympic Games are going on is a blessing,” she said.
Evans, from the south side of Chicago, grew up in track and field with Olympic hopes. At the urging of a college coach, she switched to bobsled after graduation. Though she lives in Atlanta, she returns to Chicago often to encourage other kids like her to reach for their dreams.
News
U.S. jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market.
Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest one-week increase since mid-July.
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly volatility, rose by 20,000 to 231,000, highest since late November. Economists said that last week’s claims may have been inflated by the Labor Department’s attempts to tweak the numbers to account for seasonal variations; unadjusted, applications fell last week by more than 83,000.
“We could see one more week of notably higher claims before they should top out,” analysts with Contingent Macro Advisors predicted. “This bears close watching going forward.”
The Federal Reserve might reconsider plans to ease its massive support for the economy if claims stay above 250,000 as the Fed’s March policy meeting approaches, Contingent said.
While the fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.
The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, reaching nearly 1,800 on Jan. 19 — still below the peak of 3,300 in January 2021.
A surge in COVID-19 cases has set back what had been a strong comeback from last year’s short but devastating coronavirus recession. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and late last year dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week.
Altogether, 1.6 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 8.
News
Dumplings are cold-weather comfort: Here are eight local favorites.
Dumplings are hot right now.
But when you really think about it, they always have been, and it’s hard to find a culture that doesn’t make some form of stuffed noodles.
There’s something about dumplings — perhaps it’s the labor that goes into stuffing or forming them — that makes them feel special.
Peter Bian,a former health-care business owner who owns the wildly popular Saturday Dumpling Club pop-up with his wife, Linda Cao, started his dumpling business during the pandemic.
Bian had done some soul-searching prior to COVID-19 disrupting the restaurant industry, and had decided he really wanted to do something with food. After a few failed ideas, Bian, a Chinese immigrant who has lived in this country since he was 4, started making dumplings, using his mom’s recipe, for his isolation pod during the pandemic.
“They’re a labor of love,” Bian said. “They take time and effort to make. … our whole family gets together over Chinese New Year, and we come together and make dumplings and eat dumplings.”
Word spread after Bian started making the little pockets of deliciousness, freezing them and dropping them off with friends. He decided to give dumpling sales a go.
The pair’s first sales of the dumplings were listed on Bian’s private Instagram account. Forty people ordered.
“I was like, ‘Holy (expletive), that’s close to 500 dumplings,’” he said. They got to work and did a “dumpling drop” in their condo garage.
“People thought it was cool, and maybe a little sketch,” he said, laughing.
And Saturday Dumpling Club was born.
Now Bian and Cao make the dumplings in a commissary kitchen. They list the dumplings, which are sold frozen for preparation at home, on Wednesday and people pick them up on Saturday. You have to be quick to order — I tried three times before remembering to log on at exactly 10 a.m. Even so, I missed out on a few flavors. Bian said they generally sell out within an hour.
Preparing the dumplings is fast, fun and easy — you heat some oil in a pan, put the frozen dumplings in, and let them sizzle, just like potstickers. Then you add a little water, cover the pan and let them steam.
Bian said even the most novice cook can be successful.
“People tell me they didn’t think they could make them, but they followed the instructions and they came out great,” Bian said. “It gives people a sense of accomplishment.”
Though the Saturday Dumpling Club dumplings are great, they’re not the only game in town. Here are eight great places to get your hands on dumplings inspired by cultures from around the world. It’s a great, big, stuffed world out there, and winter is the perfect time to indulge in one of my favorite comfort foods.
Did I miss your favorite dumplings? Let me know at eat@pioneerpress.com. Dumpling research is something I’m always happy to conduct.
Saturday Dumpling Club
These traditional Chinese dumplings feature made-from-scratch dough and fillings that range from pork and napa cabbage to cumin and lamb to vegetable. I love how the flavors change week by week, depending on what Bian and Cao feel like making, or who they are collaborating with. They come in packages of 12 frozen dumplings with a chili-crisp-like sauce. It’s great to have a pack in the freezer for nights when cooking seems too hard or if you need an appetizer to bring to a potluck. The dough is a little thicker than that of the similarly shaped Japanese gyoza, and the flavor of the fillings obviously vary, but if you like gyoza, or potstickers, you will love these.
Prices vary by flavor, but generally $15-$25 per dozen. Order at saturdaydumplingclub.com on Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m. Pickup on Saturday, currently at Dots Gray Kitchen in Northeast Minneapolis.
Momo at Momo Dosa
The steamed dumplings at this stall in the wildly popular Market at Malcolm Yards food hall come in four varieties — veggie, chicken, bison or mutton — and are flavorful and perfectly cooked. They come with a tomato and a cilantro mint chutney, and they are the perfect shareable opener to whatever you’re eating at Malcolm Yards.
$10-$13. 501 30th Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; malcolmyards.market
Schupfnudeln at Snack Bar
I was so happy to know that the schupfnudeln, which are kind of a cross between a dumpling and a noodle, are on the menu at this North Loop restaurant from Isaac Becker. I first tried them (and returned many times for them) at the now-closed Burch’s Steak in Uptown. These potato-based, loaf-shaped dumplings are tender inside with a little caramelization on the outside, and dressed simply with a grassy, sharp gorgonzola cream. If you’re in a dumpling mood, the crisp-outside, melty-inside ricotta gnudi, bathed in brown butter and sage, are also worth a try.
$16. 800 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-383-2848; snackbarmpls.com
Sichuan Wontons at Master Noodle
Not only does Master Noodle boast hand-pulled Chinese noodles, but also handmade dumplings that are unforgettable. The pan-fried pork dumplings and steamed beef dumplings are delicious, but the Sichuan wontons in chili oil have the key to my heart. A seriously thin, tender wrapping is stuffed with perfectly spiced pork and is nestled in a pool of chili-oil-spiced, slurpable sauce. If you like dumplings, you will love these.
$5.95. 1337 W. University Ave., St. Paul; 651-369-6688; magicnoodleusa.com
Pierogies at Surly Brewing
I have always liked pierogies, but until I had Surly’s version, I was never in love with them. These hand-made beauties are stuffed with mashed potatoes and nutty gruyere before being pan-fried for some welcome texture. Every person I’ve introduced to these pierogies agrees — they’re delicious.
$15. 520 Malcolm Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 763-999-4040; surlybrewing.com
Soup dumplings and Szechuan Dumplings at Szechuan
This strip-mall spot happens to be one of my favorite Chinese restaurants, and they also have a giant list of hand-made dumplings. If you’ve never had a soup dumpling, they are a fun trick: There’s broth inside, as well as a little ball of meat. You dip the whole dumpling in a deeply umami sauce, then bite, and your mouth fills with a rich, salty broth. But the Szechuan dumplings are my go-to, mostly because of the (Minnesota spicy) sauce that is so delicious I could drink it. I usually end up drizzling it on everything else I’m eating there.
Soup dumplings, $14; Szechuan dumplings, $12. 2193 N. Snelling Ave., Roseville; 651-633-3113; szechuanmn.com
Siberian Pelmeni at Moscow on the Hill
In cold-weather climates, it’s of course prudent to add some butter and sour cream to the dumpling experience. These beef and pork dumplings are topped with both, but it’s the drizzle of plain, white or chili-garlic vinegar that takes these babies over the top. The vinegar is served in a bottle on the side in case you’re not a fan, but I personally shake liberally, because the extra acid really makes the dish. Start with an order to share before dinner, or be like me and eat the whole thing yourself as a meal.
$15.95. 371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com
Kubey Brinj at Babani’s
These oblong dumplings are made from rice that is stuffed with spiced ground beef. They are then fried to a crisp, and that crispy outside reminds me of the rice casseroles my mom made when I was a kid. We’d all fight for those crispy bits. There’s a tomatoey sauce to dip them in, and as with all dinner entrees at Babani’s, you get a choice of soup or salad. The lemony dowjic soup is the perfect thing in all seasons, but is a favorite when I have the sniffles.
$10 lunch (comes with a side salad); $15 dinner (comes with your choice of soup or salad.) 32 E. Fillmore Ave., St. Paul; 651-602-9964; babanis.com
U.S. researchers test pig-to-human transplant in donated body
Woman asks TikTok to help her find man who flirted with her – only to find out he’s married | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Melanie Griffith Honors ‘Beautiful & Tenacious’ Mom Tippi Hedren On 92nd Birthday — See Tribute
Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA’s opening Olympic uniforms
Katie Maloney Defends Lala Amid GG’s “Cheater” Claims, Why She Told Lala About Randall Cheating
U.S. jobless claims rise to 286,000, highest since October
3 Powerful Cryptocurrencies Expected to Surpass SHIB in 2022
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s 6 Months Sober & No Longer ‘Craves’ Alcohol: ‘It’s Pretty Cool’
Dumplings are cold-weather comfort: Here are eight local favorites.
Lyn Alden Ditches WEF on BTC’s Power Consumptions
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News7 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena