Vikings interview Patriots executive Eliot Wolf for general manager job

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
The Vikings interviewed New England Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf on Thursday for their open general manager job.

The Vikings have been looking for a general manager since owners Zygi and Mark Wilf fired Rick Spielman on Jan. 10. They also fired head coach Mike Zimmer that day.

Wolf, the son of hall of fame executive Ron Wolf, who built Green Bay’s Super Bowl teams in the 1990s, is the seventh candidate to interview for the general manager job. Of the eight candidates on other teams the Vikings have requested interviews with, the only one they have yet to speak to is Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook.

The Vikings have interviewed three candidates so far for head coach.

Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich
GENEVA (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich.

The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 24,000-square-meter (260,000-square-foot) property in the village of Staefa in September.

Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and “feel very comfortable in Switzerland.” He added that “due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately are refraining from travel.”

Swiss news reports say they will be nearby neighbors to Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer, who reportedly also looked at the property before settling on a different one further east along the lake.

Turner, known for such hits as “Proud Mary” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and dynamic on-stage performances, married German music executive Bach in 2013 after a long relationship. Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tennessee, she has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Turner and Bach have rented a home in the town of Kuesnacht, closer to the city of Zurich, for years.

Gophers add defensive tackle from Harvard

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Gophers add defensive tackle from Harvard
Chris Smith, a defensive tackle from Detroit who played three seasons at Harvard, has committed to play for Minnesota, the senior announced on his Twitter account.

Smith, 6-foot-2 and 298 pounds, was a first-team all-Ivy League player last season and has one season of NCAA eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal on Nov. 23.

“Committed to the University of Minnesota!” Smith posted on Wednesday.

He is the seventh incoming transfer for the Gophers. Last week, they added offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga from the University of Michigan.

Two Miami Dolphins make ESPN’s top 10 list for NFL’s best rookies

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 20, 2022

By

Two Miami Dolphins make ESPN’s top 10 list for NFL’s best rookies
Two Miami Dolphins first-year players who had impressive seasons made ESPN’s top-10 list for its final 2021 rookie rankings.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is ranked No. 8, while safety Jevon Holland is No. 10.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons is No. 1, followed by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Atlanta Flacons tight end Kyle Pitts and Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, the son of former Dolphins star Patrick Surtain.

Waddle broke the NFL rookie receptions record during a season-ending 33-24 win over the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 10.

Waddle broke Anquan Boldin’s mark of 101 set with the Arizona Cardinals in 2003. Waddle finished the season with 104 receptions, 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns.

Although Waddle needed the extra 17th game of the regular season that was added this season, he broke the record in 16 games. The former Alabama star missed the Dolphins’ Dec. 5 win over the New York Giants on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

His reception total ranks third in Dolphins’ history, trailing only Jarvis Landry, who had 112 in 2017 and 110 in 2015.

The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 pick after moving up six spots to get him. That move, however, cost them an additional 2022 first-round pick.

Holland also had a standout rookie season, recording 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 16 games, including 13 starts.

“Far better than what my expectations were,” said Holland, who was taken with the No. 36 pick, an early second-round selection in April’s draft.

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores raved about the versatile safety last month, giving the former Oregon standout a rousing endorsement of “mature beyond his years.”

