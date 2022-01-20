News
Visitation held for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, killed in roof collapse
AFFTON, Mo. — Friends, family, and community members gathered Wednesday to remember fallen St. Louis Benjamin Polson during his visitation at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton.
Polson, 33, died last Thursday when the roof of a burning home collapsed in north St. Louis as he searched for people who may have been trapped in the fire.
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson knew Polson years before he wore a badge.
“I knew Ben starting around 8 or 9 years old, playing hockey with one of the clubs I helped coach. He played hockey with my son,” Jenkerson said. “It’s still very difficult when you’re running into certain acquaintances and had certain connections with it and it makes it very title hold it together.”
Polson grew up in South St. Louis. He graduated from Vianney High School and then Missouri State University. He earned his MBA, a law degree, and was even a ski instructor in Colorado.
In 2019, he followed his calling and joined the St. Louis Fire Department – a legacy started by his dad James Polson, who’s a retired fire captain.
“He wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. Ben would do anything you asked of them, and he was just that kind of guy he gave 100%,” Smith said.
Ben was also known for his killer dance moves and fun personality. Jenkerson says he’s gotten messages from fire departments across the country and across the world.
A funeral mass is set for 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica with a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery to follow. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday, sunrise to sunset.
News
Charges filed in Fenton shooting that killed man and his dog
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Charges have been filed against an Imperial man accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man and that person’s dog.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 16 around 3:25 p.m., in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court.
Officers found 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds. Vines was taken to a hospital but died as a result of his injuries the following morning. The dog later died as well.
Prosecutors allege Tony Hager and others went to the residence on Greenhurst Court to confront the occupants about an ongoing disagreement. At some point, Hager took out a gun and shot Vines and the dog.
Hager, 22, was arrested in Ozark County, where he’s being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Hager with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
News
Nuggets’ Michael Malone on new addition Bryn Forbes: “He’s a knockdown shooter”
After what happened last week, Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t want to speculate when the team’s newest addition – Bryn Forbes – would be available.
But it was because of the voided trade with Detroit that the Nuggets even had a chance to land Forbes in the first place.
The Nuggets finalized the three-team trade on Wednesday afternoon, sending Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston, former forward Juancho Hernangomez from Boston to San Antonio and Forbes to Denver. In addition, the Nuggets will send a 2028 second-round pick to San Antonio.
But the primary reason the Nuggets wanted Forbes from the Spurs? Shooting.
“Really for me, it comes down to Bryn Forbes is a career 42% 3-point shooter,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “You go back to last year in their run in winning a world championship in Milwaukee, that first-round series they swept Miami, and Bryn Forbes averaged 15 points a game.”
In Game 2 against the Heat, Forbes knocked down six 3-pointers. In Game 4 against Miami, he buried seven of them.
Three postseasons ago, the Nuggets got a first-hand account of Forbes value. He started all seven games for the Spurs, averaging over 30 minutes per contest. In that series, Forbes shot 49% from 3 on over four attempts per game.
“Shooting makes up for a multitude of sins,” Malone said. “He’s a knockdown shooter, and I think any time you can add shooting to your team, obviously, it’s something that you have to look for.”
News
These St. Louis-area stores are closing by end of January
ST. LOUIS — World News in Clayton expects to be closed by the end of January.
The retailer filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2020, citing the pandemic and declining sales. World News, which opened in 1967, is not the only business closing its doors in St. Louis later this month. Brooks Brothers is also shuttering its store in Plaza Frontenac on Jan. 25, but its outlet store in Chesterfield will remain open.
Peter Boumgarden, co-professor of practice for family enterprise at Washington University, said the ongoing pandemic has contributed to businesses closing across the country.
“In my view, if you look at the last couple of years, closures of small businesses are up,” said Peter Boumgarden, co-professor of practice for family enterprise at Washington University. “So, it’s about 200-thousand more closures than normal in the year from March of 2020 to March or April of the last year according to the Fed.”
Boumgarden said another factor to consider is retirees in their 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s leaving the workforce. But Boumgarden adds that businesses come and go.
“In a typical year you’ll see seven to eight percent of businesses go out of business,” he said. “So, it’s a relatively common occurrence across the country, and in St. Louis in particular. When you take it down to a personal level, one of the recommendations I would have for my small business owner friends is if you actually care deeply about the landscape of the small bookstores or restaurants and the like you care about, now is actually the time to go out there and support them.”
