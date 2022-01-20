News
Voting bill blocked by GOP filibuster, Dems try rules change
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights groups argued is vital for protecting democracy was blocked Wednesday by a Republican filibuster, a setback for President Joe Biden and his party after a raw, emotional debate.
Democrats were poised to immediately pivot to voting on a Senate rules change as a way to overcome the filibuster and approve the bill with a simple majority. But the rules change was also headed toward defeat, as Biden has been unable to persuade two holdout senators in his own party, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, to change the Senate procedures for this one bill.
“This is not just another routine day in the Senate, this is a moral moment,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
The initial vote was 49-51, short of the 60 votes needed to advance over the filibuster. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., voted no for procedural reasons so Democrats can revisit the legislation.
The nighttime voting capped a day of piercing debate that carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed in lengthy speeches by opponents of civil rights legislation.
Voting rights advocates are warning that Republican-led states nationwide are passing laws making it more difficult for Black Americans and others to vote by consolidating polling locations, requiring certain types of identification and ordering other changes.
Vice President Kamala Harris presided, able to cast a potentially tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 Senate.
Democrats decided to press ahead despite the potential for high-stakes defeat at a tumultuous time for Biden and his party. Biden is marking his first year in office with his priorities stalling out in the face of solid Republican opposition and the Democrats’ inability to unite around their own goals. But the Democrats wanted to force senators on the record — even their own party’s holdouts — to show voters where they stand.
“I haven’t given up,” Biden said earlier at a White House news conference.
Sinema and Manchin have withstood an onslaught of criticism from Black leaders and civil rights organizations, and they risk further political fallout as other groups and even their own colleagues threaten to yank campaign support.
Schumer contended the fight is not over and he ridiculed Republican claims that the new election laws in the states will not end up hurting voter access and turnout, comparing it to Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the 2020 presidential election.
The Democrats’ bill, the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, would make Election Day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots — which have become especially popular during the COVID-19 pandemic — and enable the Justice Department to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes. It has passed the House.
Both Manchin and Sinema say they support the legislation but are unwilling to change Senate rules. With a 50-50 split, Democrats have a narrow Senate majority — Harris can break a tie — but they lack the 60 votes needed to overcome the GOP filibuster.
Instead, Schumer put forward a more specific rules change for a “talking filibuster” on this one bill. It would require senators to stand at their desks and exhaust the debate before holding a simple majority vote, rather than the current practice that simply allows senators to privately signal their objections.
But even that is expected to fail because Manchin and Sinema have said they are unwilling to change the rules on a party-line vote by Democrats alone.
Emotions were on display during the floor debate.
When Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky whether he would pause for a question, McConnell left the chamber, refusing to respond.
Durbin said he would have asked McConnell, “Does he really believe that there’s no evidence of voter suppression?”
The No. 2 Republican, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, said at one point, “I am not a racist.”
McConnell, who led his party in doing away with the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees during Donald Trump’s presidency, warned against changing the rules again.
McConnell derided the “fake hysteria” from Democrats over the states’ new voting laws and called the pending bill a federal takeover of election systems. He said doing away with filibuster rules would “break the Senate.”
Manchin drew a roomful of senators for his own speech, upstaging the president’s news conference and defending the filibuster. He said majority rule would only “add fuel to the fire” and it was “dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart.”
“For those who say bipartisanship is impossible, we have proven them wrong,” Manchin said, citing the recent infrastructure bill he helped pass into law. “We can do it again. … We can make it easier to vote.”
Several members of the Congressional Black Caucus walked across the Capitol building for the proceedings. “We want this Senate to act today in a favorable way. But if it don’t, we ain’t giving up,” said Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the highest-ranking Black member of Congress.
Manchin did open the door to a more tailored package of voting law changes, including to the Electoral Count Act, which was tested during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. He said senators from both parties are working on that and it could draw Republican support.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said a bipartisan coalition should work on legislation to ensure voter access, particularly in far-flung areas like her state, and to shore up Americans’ faith in democracy.
“We don’t need, we do not need a repeat of 2020 when by all accounts our last president, having lost the election, sought to change the results,” said Murkowski.
She said the Senate debate had declined to a troubling state: “You’re either a racist or a hypocrite. Really, really? Is that where we are?”
Once reluctant himself to change Senate rules, Biden has stepped up his pressure on senators to do just that. But the push from the White House, including Biden’s blistering speech last week in Atlanta comparing opponents to segregationists, is seen as too late.
At one point Democratic senators huddled in the cloakroom, in deep discussion with Manchin. Sinema sat in her chair throughout the debate, largely glued to her phone.
___
Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.
___
This story has been corrected to show the name of the act tested by Jan. 6 events is the Electoral Count Act, not the Electoral College Act.
News
Boston begins working through hundreds of coronavirus mandate exemption requests
Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration has begun to work its way through 600 religious and medical exemptions for the city worker coronavirus vaccine mandate, granting or rejecting them ahead of the start of enforcement next week.
A union source confirmed that the city has begun to mete out judgment on teachers’ requests for exemptions to the mandate — sending members significant numbers of denials, particularly among the religious exemptions.
One letter from the school district obtained by the Herald from another source featured a denial of a Boston Public Schools employee’s religious exemption.
“Based on the Office of Equity’s review of the information and documentation you submitted, the Office of Equity has determined that your request to be exempt from the Requirement is unreasonable, and therefore declines your request,” wrote Grace Jung, BPS director of training and accommodations. “Due to the nature of your current position in the Boston Public Schools, you are expected to interact in person with students and staff. Therefore, we determined that an exemption from this policy would risk their safety, as well as your own safety.”
Wu’s office said the city is working its way through approximately 600 exemption requests for religious or medical reasons. The office wouldn’t elaborate on how many have been accepted or denied so far.
“The City is reviewing all accommodation requests and providing answers to employees in time to allow them the opportunity to get the vaccine and submit their information as required,” Wu’s press office said, again declining to say exactly how many people are currently out of compliance. “Depending on accommodation determinations, employees will be notified this week of their noncompliance with City policy and placed on administrative leave pending further action.”
Wu’s downplayed the number of people the city might have to deal with placing on leave, saying more people have been out sick with coronavirus than will end up being held out. She’s also said that more than 1,000 more people have gotten the shot since last Monday, bringing compliance up over 95% among the city’s 18,000-plus workers.
The city’s vaccination requirement for workers went into effect Saturday, though enforcement doesn’t start until next week. At that point, the Wu administration will place people not in compliance on unpaid leave, and the employees might eventually face firing.
Boston Teachers Union said in a statement it’s been encouraging people to get the jab, and added, “We believe that the policy must be implemented in a fair and equitable manner, and that includes considering how the policy will impact student relationships, staffing shortages and diversity of our educators.”
The policy has survived a lawsuit from several first-responder unions, who sued to prevent it from going into effect. A judge last week sided with the Wu, declining to put an emergency halt on the process.
News
Boston rejects changing Charlestown High to an ‘innovation and inclusion’ school
Boston Public Schools leaders unanimously rejected a proposal to close Charlestown High School and convert it into an “innovation and inclusion school.”
A committee made up of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, School Committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson and Boston Teachers Union Vice President Erik Berg voted down the prospectus, which was submitted by a small group of people who apparently never consulted any of the school’s parents, teachers or administrators.
“This plan is breathtaking in its … hubris,” Berg said.. “It’s hard to see how the plan would improve student achievement.”
Four of 11 people who spoke during the public comment period were in favor of the proposal. But of the 187 comments submitted to the school district, 130 were against it.
The plan’s seven strengths included the chance to address the school’s declining enrollment and create another fully inclusive high school in Boston, and individualized learning plans for students, who could graduate with college credits or a professional certificate, said Drew Echelson, deputy superintendent of academics.
Among the prospectus’s 10 weaknesses, he said, were that its authors did not include any CHS community members, it did not address how the school would have met the needs of the school’s current students and it did not outline a graduation plan for students enrolling in grades 10, 11, and 12, and instead asked for autonomy in that area without any details about what would have been required.
Echelson also outlined a whole other category called “threats,” which included a timeline that was unfeasible, autonomy from all BPS policies, which could have created legal liability for the district and district liability for all CHS excessed staff not hired back.
Cassellius called “vague … on equity,” an important factor in what Robinson called a “gentrified city.”
But Karson Tager of Charlestown said Charlestown High has had decades to improve, to no avail.
According to the prospectus: “The school has a 55% graduation rate and is rated in the bottom 10% of all schools in Massachusetts. Only 16% and 28% of students are meeting or exceeding the expectations” in the English language arts and math MCAS exams.
“We want to see Charlestown High thrive,” Tager said.
Nicolet Flynn, whose daughter attends CHS, however, said she was “blindsided and angered” by the prospectus. She said the proposed 10-hour day for students would not only be “exhausting for students, but it would make it difficult for students to have after-school jobs that many rely on to help their families.
News
$200M lawsuit over ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s gory prison murder thrown out
The family of murdered Southie mobster James “Whitey” Bulger won’t be able to collect a dime on a $200 million lawsuit filed against federal prison bosses, a judge ruled.
It would take an act of Congress, the 36-page ruling mentions numerous times, to grant prisoners or their kin the freedom to sue and potentially “drain government resources.”
The federal Bureau Of Prisons “currently houses 155,675 inmates, and operates 122 institutions” nationwide, U.S. District Court Judge John Preston Bailey of West Virginia wrote. And lawsuits like the Bulger clan’s could cripple the courts, he added.
“Good,” Steve Davis told the Herald Wednesday night when told of the judge’s decision. “They didn’t lose that much compared to what the families lost. They’ve got to live with the hurt and pain now like we have for the past 40 years.”
His sister, Debra Davis, was reportedly a victim of the Bulger gang. She was killed in 1981, but jurors made no finding in Davis’ murder — a grotesque strangulation Bulger vehemently denied at his 2013 trial in Boston.
Bulger, 89, was killed hours after being transferred to Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., in 2018. He was in a wheelchair and had come in from Florida. His eyes were gouged out, and he was beaten to death with a padlock dropped into a sock. Fellow prisoners also reportedly attempted to cut out his tongue.
The ruling states Bulger was serving two life sentences, plus five years, for directing or participating in 11 murders during his reign of terror in Boston.
At trial, “witnesses claimed” he was a killer, an FBI “snitch,” and “engaged in pedophilia,” the judge’s ruling states. He was also a “killer of women” who caused problems in his Florida jail before being sent to Hazelton, the grim history of his life states.
Fotios “Freddy” Geas, of West Springfield, Mass. — a mob hitman serving life in Hazelton — has been identified as one of the two suspected killers, a prison official has said. That case remains open.
Multiple calls to one of the lawyers representing Bulger’s estate was not returned. Another Bulger family member took a message from the Herald. But the family did tell other outlets they plan on appealing.
“The silence of Congress is relevant,” the judge writes in denying the lawsuit.
“It seems clear that ‘Congress had specific occasion to consider the matter of prisoner abuse and to consider the proper way to remedy those wrongs’ and Congress’s declining to provide a ‘damages remedy against federal jailers … suggests (that) Congress chose not to extend the … damages remedy to cases involving other types of prisoner mistreatment,” the ruling states.
The judge adds that while Bulger was moved from prisons in Brooklyn, to Tuscon, Florida then West Virginia he could have appealed that along the way but did not.
“This case exists at the intersection of two areas of extensive congressional activity: prison housing and prisoner litigation,” the judge added.
Bulger was the nation’s Most Wanted man while on the run for 16 years until being spotted in 2011 in Santa Monica, Calif., $822,000 in cash hidden in the walls of his apartment where he lived with his lover on the lam.
His FBI handler, John “Zip” Connolly, is now living at home in Massachusetts, where he is said to be ill and living on a full pension.
