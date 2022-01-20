Want to own a piece of St. Louis Olympic history? Silver medal up for auction

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS- Bidding has already passed $75,000 at a Boston-based auction house for a silver medal won by an American track and field athlete at the 1904 Olympic Games held in St. Louis.
The medal, won by Daniel Frank, is among nearly 200 Olympic-related items up on the auction block by RR Auction, along with silver medals from London, Nagano and Torino.
According to the auction house:
The bidding for the medal and scrapbook is up to $75,000. The auction closes January 20, 2022 at 6pm ET. Another lot in the auction features other athletic items, unrelated to Frank’s Olympic competition, which it says is directly from his personal collection.
Frank died in 1965.
MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Firefighters have closed both directions of the 13,000 block of Tesson Ferry Road to traffic to battle a fire. The fire is located at Mack’s Tires in south St. Louis County.
Two fire departments have been called to help put it out. Black smoke can be seen rising from the business. Firefighters are filling the street with vehicles and hoses. Some of the first responders are on ladders to help spray water on the blase.
It appears that firefighters have the fire under control. But, the smoke can be seen rising from the building for miles. It does not appear that anyone was injured.
KMOX reporter Bryan Kelly tweets that the building has been gutted by the fire. It started from a car running in a bay and then quickly spread.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.
A man was shot dead Tuesday in southwest Denver, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of S Kendall St. One adult male was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be provided as the become available. No arrests at this time. pic.twitter.com/H840MkCLIK
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 18, 2022
ST. LOUIS – January is about to January, meaning the St. Louis region is about to get very cold. A cold front moved through early Wednesday, winds have swung to out of the northwest, and colder air is flowing into the Bistate.
As the front exits, sleet and light snow have been falling in our far southern counties. Accumulations up to 1″ are possible along and south of a line from Salem, MO over to Perryville, MO then across to DuQuoin, IL. Snow flurries can be expected elsewhere through the afternoon.
Temperatures will drop through the day Wednesday. By rush hour, temperatures will be in the 20s. As temperatures drop, wind speeds will pick up, with gusts around 25mph through the afternoon and into tonight. That means wind chills by rush hour will be in the single digits. By the time we wake up Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the single digit with wind chills, the feels-like temperature, of -5 to -10.
Winds disrupt your body’s ability to keep a layer of body heat around it. Limit your time outdoors tonight and tomorrow and be sure to wear plenty of layers.
On Thursday, winds won’t be as gusty, but it will still be a very cold. Temperatures will only warm into the teens and wind chills will be in the single digits throughout. Another start in the single digits Friday before we start a small warm up into the weekend. The six to ten day extended outlook show colder than average temperatures hanging around the eastern half of the country.
Heat-Up St. Louis, Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity that focuses on helping area elderly and disabled people, and low-income families, with their delinquent heating bills in Missouri and Illinois in the St. Louis region. If you need help or would like to aid their cause, please visit heatupstlouis.org.
